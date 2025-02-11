Dr. Bronner’s Soap Brand to Dump B Corp Certification
As part of its efforts to persuade B Lab to revise its standard and certification process, Dr. Bronner’s and other B Corps issued an open letter in June 2022. In January 2023, Dr. Bronner’s sent a private letter to B Lab leadership, noting that if the standards weren’t updated by 2024, the company would likely drop its B Corp Certification instead of recertifying.
Dr. Bronner’s annual B Corp Certification fee is paid through September 2025. The company has already begun removing the B Corp logo from its branding and marketing materials.
When contacted by Progressive Grocer, a B Lab representative sent a statement that read in part: “B Lab remains deeply committed to our mission around shifting capitalism to work for all people, communities and planet, to enable economic system change. Feedback from community and stakeholders informs our continuous improvement process, a process rooted in our belief that catalyzing business as a force for good is a journey rather than a destination.”
The organization added that as a result of “actively engaging with [its] global community,” it will soon publish new standards, which will “address today’s most urgent social and environmental challenges, providing clear, impactful requirements that companies must meet in order to deliver leadership and systemic change, in alignment with B Lab’s mission.” B Lab declined to address Dr. Bronner’s decision specifically.
Founded in the United States in 1948, family-owned Dr. Bronner’s is the top-selling natural brand of soap in North America, as well as a maker of fair trade and organic chocolate. In 2024, Dr. Bronner’s generated an estimated $209 million in net revenue and gave an estimated $8 million to charitable and activist causes. The company marked 75 years in business in 2023.