Dr. Bronner’s Soap Brand to Dump B Corp Certification

Dr. Bronner’s, a leading natural soap brand soap in North America and the highest- scoring B Corp, has revealed it will discontinue its B Corp Certification and not renew with B Lab, the global organization that manages the certification program for socially conscious companies. The move follows a multiyear campaign by Dr. Bronner’s asking B Lab to improve the B Corp standard. According to Dr. Bronner’s, B Lab hasn’t kept its promise to put in place new standards to prevent the dilution of the B Corp mission and protect the certification from being used by companies who wish to use the designation to portray themselves as more ethical than they are in practice.

“As a purpose-driven company, we do business to model a more just economy, and to demonstrate that a truly constructive multi-stakeholder approach to capitalism could be the norm,” David and Michael Bronner, the CEO and president, respectively, of Vista, Calif.-based Dr. Bronner’s, wrote in a statement. “The integrity of the B Corp Certification has become compromised and remaining certified now contradicts our mission.”

The Bronners pointed to “the increasing certification of … large multinational CPG companies with a history of serious ecological and labor issues, and no comprehensive or credible eco-social certification of supply chains” as a key reason for their decision to cut ties with B Corp., adding that they “have not seen adequate, transparent and timely action from B Lab to update the standards or certification process to address our concerns.” They expressed the hope, however, that their exit “will prompt necessary and overdue action, and that allies who remain B Corp Certified will continue to push to improve the standard from the inside.”

Dr. Bronner’s first became certified as a B Corp in 2015. The company’s score has risen with each recertification, and in 2022, the company achieved the highest B Corp score globally to date of 206.7, surpassing the previous score ceiling of 200. The median score for all companies that complete the assessment is 50.9, and a score of 80 qualifies a company for certification. The company said that it will remain a legally registered benefit corporation in California, which allows for a company’s bylaws and fiduciary obligations to include social and environmental interests as stakeholders and establishes that profit isn’t the only guiding incentive for business decisions.