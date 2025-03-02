For Purely Chamomile, the first item to launch in Organic India’s recently launched single-origin tea line, the Certified B Corp sought and earned the prestigious Regenerative Organic Certification, the gold standard championing biodiversity, healthier soils, protection of animal welfare and worker well-being. Ethically sourced from regenerative small Fairtrade family farms, caffeine-free Purely Chamomile is crafted from a single ingredient, Regenerative Organic Certified chamomile flower, offering a mellow flavor profile showcasing the quintessential calming herb. Purely Chamomile is available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 18-count box. In 2024, Organic India was acquired by Tata Consumer Products, the second-largest branded tea company in the world.