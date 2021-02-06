Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Chocolate

Best known for its popular natural soap, family-owned Dr. Bronner’s, a certified B Corporation, is introducing a line of certified USDA Organic, Fair Trade, vegan, kosher and Non-GMO Verified chocolate this summer. Featuring chunky bites and smooth rich fillings, the line is made with 70% dark chocolate from cocoa beans grown using regenerative organic practices and sweetened with lower-glycemic coconut sugar. Magic All-One Chocolate is on track to become Regenerative Organic Certified in 2022, by which the company seeks to demonstrate that chocolate can help mitigate climate change and support small-scale farmers globally. Available at retail in August in Salted Dark Chocolate, Roasted Whole Hazelnuts, Crunchy Hazelnut Butter, Salted Whole Almonds, Salted Almond Butter and Smooth Coconut Praline varieties, the line will retail for $5.49 per approximately 3-ounce bar with a 20-month shelf life from the date of manufacture. What’s more, the outer wrapper of Magic All-One Chocolate is made from 100% recycled paper, with a minimum of 80% post-consumer recycled fiber.