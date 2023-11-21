Top-selling family-owned natural brand Dr. Bronner’s has launched another line of its Magic All-One Chocolate, in three Oat Milk Chocolate flavors: rich Crunchy Hazelnut Butter, bold Creamy Mocha Latte, and Golden Milk Chai, which features such classic chai spices as turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger. Dr. Bronner’s Fair Trade Certified vegan chocolate is crafted by Swiss chocolatiers from Regenerative Organic Certified ingredients that include cocoa from Ghana and Ivory Coast, coconut sugar from Indonesia, and cocoa butter from Congo. The cocoa beans used in the product line are grown using farming practices that have lasting positive impacts on farmers, their communities and the land. Dr. Bronner’s Oat Milk Chocolate flavors retail for a suggested $5.99 per 2.93-ounce bar of any variety, alongside the seven flavors of Dr. Bronner’s Magic All-One Dark Chocolate, which launched in 2021.