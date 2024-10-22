Pitaya Foods Smoothie Pops

Billed as “the fastest-growing brand in the frozen fruit category,” Pitaya Foods, an exotic superfruit company focused on organic and sustainable farming practices, social and environmental responsibility, and supporting the communities it sources from, has introduced a line of Smoothie Pops nationwide at Walmart, as well as on Pitaya Foods’ website. As with all of the brand’s products, Smoothie Pops are made with high-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients, and the line’s three varieties – Organic Acai & Blueberry, Organic Dragon Fruit & Mango, and Organic Passion Fruit & Peach – are non-GMO, USDA Organic certified, vegan and Certified B Corp, as well not containing any added sugar, water or juice concentrates. What’s more, each health-forward pop offers a half serving of fruit and is made from only five ingredients (organic fruits and vegetables), providing antioxidant-rich superfruit nutrients and vitamin C for snackers of all ages. A box of four 3-ounce Smoothie Pops of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.