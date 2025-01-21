Ben & Jerry’s latest offering is made for sharing: Scoop-apalooza, a collection of four flavors available in ample 28-ounce containers. Delivering more ice cream and fun flavor combinations, the product line is suitable for get-togethers of all kinds. Scoop-apalooza features Vanilla & Fudge Brownie, combining vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge brownies made by Greyston Bakery; Chocolate & Fudge Swirl, offering a chocolate base with fudge swirls; Strawberries & Cream, consisting of ice cream blended with strawberry swirls; and Coffee & Fudge Chip, blending coffee ice cream with coffee from BLK & Bold, along with lots of fudge chips. Each flavor retails for a suggested retail price range of $7.28-$9.99. From Jan. 14 through Jan. 28, the ice cream maker is giving away exclusive Scoop-apalooza kits via Ben & Jerry’s social media channels and promotions, enabling fans to share by giving a kit to a friend as well as getting one for themselves. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry’s incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices through values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. The Vermont corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever.