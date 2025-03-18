 Skip to main content

Back to School, Back to Health: Rethinking Family Nutrition This Fall

The back-to-school season presents an opportunity to shift kids and their families to more nutritious eating habit
Mike Duff
Bargain Grocery
Bargain Grocery realizes that back to school is an opportunity for the whole family to eat healthfully, starting with produce.

There’s a lot more to back to school than lunchboxes when it comes to opportunities to reach consumers who are rethinking not only what their kids are eating, but also what the entire family is eating.

For Bargain Grocery, in Utica, N.Y., back to school is a big occasion in more ways than one, because charitable outreach associated with the store includes providing teacher and student supplies. In its consideration of the timeframe, Bargain Grocery focuses on providing for families however they’re situated.

Joe Servello, Bargain Grocery’s chief of operations, points out that mainstays such as cold cuts and apples are important for back-to-school shoppers, but other items find their way into lunch boxes as well, including yogurt products or fruit rollups. However, it’s important to consider what happens after school as well. Food products that kids who are old enough can prepare themselves should be part of promotions for the occasion.

“When the mother isn’t home for kids when they get home from school, people are looking for items kids can safely prepare,” notes Servello.

As such, Bargain Grocery is thinking about and beyond the lunchbox. The opportunity to get the whole family to reconsider eating comes up rarely in the course of a year, as most other occasions emphasize extraordinary feasting and indulgence. However, the back-to-school season is a chance for grocers to promote their role as a signal resource for healthy eating.

pistachios
Nuts such as pistachios make for healthy kids’ snacks.

Consider the Carrot

Vendors see the opportunity as well. For example, Karen White, VP of marketing at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Bolthouse Fresh Foods, believes that back-to-school is an exciting time for families.

“It’s about getting back into a routine after summer, adjusting to busy schedules and ensuring meal prep is fun, easy and nutritious,” explains White. “At Bolthouse Fresh Foods, we focus on providing fresh, convenient options that fit seamlessly into this transition. From a product standpoint, baby carrots are the ultimate lunchbox staple. They’re crunchy, naturally sweet and perfectly bite-sized for kids. We make them even more exciting by helping parents get creative.”

To make carrots more intriguing to kids, Bolthouse promotes pairing baby carrots with hummus, nut butter or ranch dip for added flavor and protein. as well as mixing them into bento-style lunch boxes alongside cheese, crackers and fruit for a balanced meal. White adds that a big attraction of carrots is their crunch, which can be a satisfying part of a kid’s lunch and a nutritionally superior alternative to chips.

Bolthouse is taking back to school and kids’ eating a step further by adding variety to its offering. “We’ve expanded our product lineup to maximize the fun in lunchboxes,” says White. “Bolthouse Fresh Carrot Shakers offer pre-cut baby carrots with a built-in seasoning packet, allowing kids to shake on bold flavors like Chili Lime, Ranch and Dill. This makes eating carrots fun, interactive and flavorful while giving parents a quick, no-prep snack solution.”

White notes that the approach to back-to-school promotions varies but can include shopper marketing programs designed to engage consumers in-store, especially for baby carrots, which remain a top school snack. Bolthouse also engages in retail partnerships that help create back-to-school destination sets to make it easier for parents to shop for nutritious, ready-to-eat choices.

At the same time, Bolthouse addresses other family eating priorities at a time when those shopping for the household are looking to make meals nutritious and fun while dealing with busy, sometimes conflicting schedules.

“Bolthouse Fresh Side Dish Sizzlers provide a simple yet delicious side that complements everything from vegetarian and vegan dishes to family dinners,” says White, adding, “We’re also expanding our organic portfolio to provide even more choices for those prioritizing organic and sustainably grown foods. And because we know wellness extends beyond what’s on your plate, our compostable packaging options make it easier to make sustainable choices without sacrificing convenience.”

Wonderful Halos mandarin oranges
Consumers trust Wonderful Halos mandarin oranges for their consistent quality and sweetness.

Better Snacking

According to Mintel’s “Trending Flavors and Ingredients in Salty Snacks, U.S. 2024” report, the popularity of snack-type foods is heavily dependent on flavor, but that’s not all, especially when it comes to younger consumers, who are seeking satiety as well as healthy ingredients and functional benefits such as more energy.

“Better-for-you snacks are top of mind for parents during back-to-school season, so it’s an important time for our brands,” affirms Diana Salsa, VP, marketing, at Los Angeles-based Wonderful Pistachios. “Parents are looking for convenient, healthy snacks to pack into their kids’ school lunches to kick the school year off right.”

According to Salsa, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are a product that’s convenient for kids on the go and a healthier alternative to some more traditional lunchbox additions or meal substitutes.

“Wonderful Pistachios have protein and fiber, and a best-selling item this time of year is our No Shells Variety Packs of 0.75-ounce bags that are perfect for throwing into lunchboxes, backpacks or having as an after-school snack,” she says.

The trends toward small meals and meal components in daypart eating are well recognized when it comes to packaged items, but the same holds true for some ready-to-eat fruit. Smaller apples have risen in popularity, but the trend is most evident in citrus, with the rise of clementines and mandarins.

Los Angeles-based Wonderful Citrus has been a beneficiary of these trends. President Zak Laffite points out, however, that as consumers do more online shopping, determining the right size, flavor and freshness level is critical. These can afford branded products an advantage among consumers shopping for critical needs online. 

“There is an increasing trend of consumers buying groceries online, especially during back-to-school season,” says Laffite. “Wonderful Halos is the top-selling mandarin brand on Amazon Fresh because consumers know and trust the Halos brand for its consistent quality and sweetness. Since consumers are not able to interact with produce items when online shopping and instead must rely on product images and their perceptions of the brand, it is important to have branded images on grocery e-commerce sites. Branded produce outsells private label online by double digits. It’s truly an opportunity for brands to shine.”

Natural Grocers
Natural Grocers offered a nutrition class for families.

Bring the Family

In appreciation of the opportunity that back to school offers, the Washington, D.C.-based Foundation for Fresh Produce worked with Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage last August in a campaign, Nutrition 4 the Win, at participating stores. Kids and parents were invited to join and explore how fruits and vegetables can fuel growing bodies and minds.

Under the campaign, Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers offered a free class geared toward kids and their parents or other caregivers in time for the back-to-school season on how they could live better by eating better, with the campaign focused on how consuming more fruits and vegetables daily can improve health.

Natural Grocers recognizes the value of engaging the whole family in a conversation about eating and health goals given that kids tend to assume more autonomy in eating today. According to company spokeswoman Katie Macarelli, the retailer approaches the back-to-school occasion in accordance with its longstanding mission of providing healthy food that evolves with the times.

“We understand that today’s families are navigating a variety of dietary needs, from managing food allergies to embracing plant-based or high-protein diets,” notes Macarelli.

Given the trend toward wellness, she says, “We focus on nutrient density and transparency. Whether it’s stocking up on grab-and-go snacks packed with protein, gut-friendly options for digestive health, or school lunch staples free from common allergens, we ensure families have choices they can trust. We also support parents and caregivers with educational resources, including our {N}power program discounts, free nutrition classes and community initiatives like our Nutrition 4 the Win kids’ program.”

Macarelli adds that the back-to-school season is a key moment when parents are actively thinking about family nutrition. “We engage parents through multiple touchpoints, including in-store promotions, educational resources and community initiatives,” she says. “Our {N}power loyalty program offers discounts on popular lunchbox staples, high-protein snacks and immune-supporting essentials, making it easier for families to stock up on high-quality, affordable options. We also provide free science-based nutrition education, including recipe ideas, meal-planning tips, and in-store classes that help parents navigate common dietary concerns like food allergies, gut health and balanced meals.”

