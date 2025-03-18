Back to School, Back to Health: Rethinking Family Nutrition This Fall

Bargain Grocery realizes that back to school is an opportunity for the whole family to eat healthfully, starting with produce.

There’s a lot more to back to school than lunchboxes when it comes to opportunities to reach consumers who are rethinking not only what their kids are eating, but also what the entire family is eating.

For Bargain Grocery, in Utica, N.Y., back to school is a big occasion in more ways than one, because charitable outreach associated with the store includes providing teacher and student supplies. In its consideration of the timeframe, Bargain Grocery focuses on providing for families however they’re situated.

[RELATED: 76th Consumer Expenditures Study - Meet the 2025 Shopper]

Joe Servello, Bargain Grocery’s chief of operations, points out that mainstays such as cold cuts and apples are important for back-to-school shoppers, but other items find their way into lunch boxes as well, including yogurt products or fruit rollups. However, it’s important to consider what happens after school as well. Food products that kids who are old enough can prepare themselves should be part of promotions for the occasion.

“When the mother isn’t home for kids when they get home from school, people are looking for items kids can safely prepare,” notes Servello.

As such, Bargain Grocery is thinking about and beyond the lunchbox. The opportunity to get the whole family to reconsider eating comes up rarely in the course of a year, as most other occasions emphasize extraordinary feasting and indulgence. However, the back-to-school season is a chance for grocers to promote their role as a signal resource for healthy eating.