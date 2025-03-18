Back to School, Back to Health: Rethinking Family Nutrition This Fall

Nuts such as pistachios make for healthy kids’ snacks.
Consider the Carrot
Vendors see the opportunity as well. For example, Karen White, VP of marketing at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Bolthouse Fresh Foods, believes that back-to-school is an exciting time for families.
“It’s about getting back into a routine after summer, adjusting to busy schedules and ensuring meal prep is fun, easy and nutritious,” explains White. “At Bolthouse Fresh Foods, we focus on providing fresh, convenient options that fit seamlessly into this transition. From a product standpoint, baby carrots are the ultimate lunchbox staple. They’re crunchy, naturally sweet and perfectly bite-sized for kids. We make them even more exciting by helping parents get creative.”
To make carrots more intriguing to kids, Bolthouse promotes pairing baby carrots with hummus, nut butter or ranch dip for added flavor and protein. as well as mixing them into bento-style lunch boxes alongside cheese, crackers and fruit for a balanced meal. White adds that a big attraction of carrots is their crunch, which can be a satisfying part of a kid’s lunch and a nutritionally superior alternative to chips.
Bolthouse is taking back to school and kids’ eating a step further by adding variety to its offering. “We’ve expanded our product lineup to maximize the fun in lunchboxes,” says White. “Bolthouse Fresh Carrot Shakers offer pre-cut baby carrots with a built-in seasoning packet, allowing kids to shake on bold flavors like Chili Lime, Ranch and Dill. This makes eating carrots fun, interactive and flavorful while giving parents a quick, no-prep snack solution.”
White notes that the approach to back-to-school promotions varies but can include shopper marketing programs designed to engage consumers in-store, especially for baby carrots, which remain a top school snack. Bolthouse also engages in retail partnerships that help create back-to-school destination sets to make it easier for parents to shop for nutritious, ready-to-eat choices.
At the same time, Bolthouse addresses other family eating priorities at a time when those shopping for the household are looking to make meals nutritious and fun while dealing with busy, sometimes conflicting schedules.
“Bolthouse Fresh Side Dish Sizzlers provide a simple yet delicious side that complements everything from vegetarian and vegan dishes to family dinners,” says White, adding, “We’re also expanding our organic portfolio to provide even more choices for those prioritizing organic and sustainably grown foods. And because we know wellness extends beyond what’s on your plate, our compostable packaging options make it easier to make sustainable choices without sacrificing convenience.”