Social Media, E-Commerce Increase Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

FMI reports that Millennials and Gen Z are driving significant shifts in produce industry
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Shopping for Produce in Supermarket Main Image
Although price and quality are still the winning formula for produce, shoppers continue to care about appearance, ripeness and nutrition, according to a new FMI report.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has released “The Power of Produce 2025” report for the seventh year in a row at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference, taking place March 6-8 in Orlando, Fla. With 94% of produce shoppers actively using social media platforms and 36% finding out about new fruits and vegetables through these channels, digital engagement, particularly with younger shoppers, is proving to be crucial. 

“Younger shoppers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are driving significant shifts in the produce industry,” said Rick Stein, FMI’s VP of fresh foods. “Their preference for convenience, organic options and social media-driven discovery is reshaping how produce is marketed and sold. Retailers have a tremendous opportunity to engage this audience through cross-merchandising, variety, and seamless integration of digital and in-store experiences. By embracing these trends, we can not only meet their expectations, but also cultivate a new generation of lifelong produce consumers.”

Although price and quality are still the winning formula for produce — with 37% of consumers placing price first — shoppers continue to care about appearance, ripeness and nutrition. Millennials and Gen Z also have strong preferences for convenient choices, generating $14.6 billion overall in sales in 2024 for value-added produce, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana. Social media is spurring meal preparation and produce trials, with 53% of consumers using meal ideas they’ve discovered on social media at least once a week. Produce e-commerce also saw growth, with 31% of shoppers planning to order more fresh produce online next year. 

Health and well-being continue to matter for produce shoppers, with 34% of consumers actively searching for nutritious options. Shoppers want education on produce, with almost half of consumers (46%) seeking more information about produce health benefits and 42% looking for tips on simple ways to incorporate fresh fruits and veggies into snacks. Freshness is still a top priority, influencing store choice for 58% of multistore shoppers.

“This report underscores the evolving priorities of today’s produce shoppers, with health and convenience shaping their choices more than ever before,” said Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP of research and insights. “By understanding these trends, retailers and suppliers have a unique opportunity to not only meet consumer demand, but also inspire healthier lifestyles and stronger connections to fresh produce. These insights highlight actionable strategies that can drive growth while emphasizing the importance of transparency, education and operational excellence.”

 “The Power of Produce 2025” was made possible by Yerecic Label and Southeast Produce Council

Arlington, Va.-based FMI is a national trade organization that brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers  — to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

