Social Media, E-Commerce Increase Fruit and Vegetable Consumption
Health and well-being continue to matter for produce shoppers, with 34% of consumers actively searching for nutritious options. Shoppers want education on produce, with almost half of consumers (46%) seeking more information about produce health benefits and 42% looking for tips on simple ways to incorporate fresh fruits and veggies into snacks. Freshness is still a top priority, influencing store choice for 58% of multistore shoppers.
“This report underscores the evolving priorities of today’s produce shoppers, with health and convenience shaping their choices more than ever before,” said Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP of research and insights. “By understanding these trends, retailers and suppliers have a unique opportunity to not only meet consumer demand, but also inspire healthier lifestyles and stronger connections to fresh produce. These insights highlight actionable strategies that can drive growth while emphasizing the importance of transparency, education and operational excellence.”
“The Power of Produce 2025” was made possible by Yerecic Label and Southeast Produce Council.
Arlington, Va.-based FMI is a national trade organization that brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — retailers, producers and service providers — to amplify the collective work of the industry.