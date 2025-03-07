Social Media, E-Commerce Increase Fruit and Vegetable Consumption

Although price and quality are still the winning formula for produce, shoppers continue to care about appearance, ripeness and nutrition, according to a new FMI report.

FMI – The Food Industry Association has released “The Power of Produce 2025” report for the seventh year in a row at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference, taking place March 6-8 in Orlando, Fla. With 94% of produce shoppers actively using social media platforms and 36% finding out about new fruits and vegetables through these channels, digital engagement, particularly with younger shoppers, is proving to be crucial.

“Younger shoppers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are driving significant shifts in the produce industry,” said Rick Stein, FMI’s VP of fresh foods. “Their preference for convenience, organic options and social media-driven discovery is reshaping how produce is marketed and sold. Retailers have a tremendous opportunity to engage this audience through cross-merchandising, variety, and seamless integration of digital and in-store experiences. By embracing these trends, we can not only meet their expectations, but also cultivate a new generation of lifelong produce consumers.”

Although price and quality are still the winning formula for produce — with 37% of consumers placing price first — shoppers continue to care about appearance, ripeness and nutrition. Millennials and Gen Z also have strong preferences for convenient choices, generating $14.6 billion overall in sales in 2024 for value-added produce, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana. Social media is spurring meal preparation and produce trials, with 53% of consumers using meal ideas they’ve discovered on social media at least once a week. Produce e-commerce also saw growth, with 31% of shoppers planning to order more fresh produce online next year.

