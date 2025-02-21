New Game-Changing Dairy Milk Drops

DFA will begin distributing Milk50 in stores in the western part of the U.S. and to Target stores nationwide.

Is there a boomerang back to dairy-based milks? One farmer-owned cooperative is enticing consumers to the dairy case with a new product that doesn’t just compete against plant-based alternatives but stands on its own.

This month, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) launched Milk50 by the DairyPure brand. The ultra-filtered dairy milk contains 50 calories, 75% less sugar than fat-free skim milk and 9 grams of protein per serving. According to DFA, this is the first and only milk to achieve the breakthrough made possible by an ultra-filtration method.

The timing for such a product was right, the developers say, given that consumers continue to shift their buying habits based on preferences and expectations. “First of all, consumers are seeking protein – more than 50% of consumer are actively looking for protein,” Rachel Kyllo, chief marketing officer of dairy brands at the Kansas City, Kan.-based DFA, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “That became the core proposition – how do you take dairy milk and deliver only 50 calories?”