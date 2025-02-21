New Game-Changing Dairy Milk Drops
DFA’s consumer research also indicated that many people who were gravitating to plant-based milk alternatives missed dairy. “We found in subsequent research that for consumers who had left dairy and gone to plant-based products, there is some dissatisfaction from a taste standpoint. Also, there is this kind return to simple and real, as people are getting fatigued with highly processed products,” Kyllo noted. “So, we think there is an opportunity to leverage a product that tastes real and is also 50 calories.”
Users are getting a lot out of that 50-calorie-per-serving beverage that is an excellent source of calcium and a good source vitamin D and vitamin “The sugar content is two to three grams per serving and you also get nine grams of protein and it’s lactose free,” Kyllo added.
The Milk50 product launch is supported by a comprehensive marketing plan that includes video, digital and social media elements with messaging that welcomes customers back to dairy. “We have retailer shopper marketing programs, too,” added Kyllo.
Even as product is starting to hit store shelves at select Walmart, Albertsons and Stater Bros. Markets stores in the western United States and at Target stores nationwide, Kyllo said that DFA hopes to add to the current 3 SKUs of 48-oz. bottles in original, vanilla and chocolate varieties. “We’re looking at different sizes to meet usage occasions for consumers,” she told Progressive Grocer.