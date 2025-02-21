 Skip to main content

How to Get Grilling Season Sales Sizzling

Today's consumers are more creative and skilled with grilling various types of protein
Lynn Petrak
Key Takeaways

  • The ongoing penchant for cooking at home is fueling grilling innovations, both in products and methods.
  • The return of warmer weather presents an opportune moment for grocers to tout their protein options.
  • Retailers can promote a host of accompaniments to complement center-of-the-grill foods and leverage outreach tools to offer grilling tips and encourage repeat or new purchases.

Grilling, as a cooking method and pastime, has left a mark on the American culinary landscape. More than 80% of U.S. homeowners own a grill or smoker, according to the Arlington, Va.-based Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, and 96% of consumers say that they plan to grill during the summer, per a survey from Centennial, Colo.-based National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The ongoing penchant for cooking at home in general is fueling grilling innovations in particular, both in products and methods. On the equipment side, research from Chicago-based insights firm NIQ shows that nearly half of consumers own more than one grilling device, and many are looking beyond traditional gas and charcoal grills to try electric grills, smokers, hybrid grilling devices and flat-top griddles.

In a November 2024 report, NIQ analysts concluded: “It is apparent that consumers overall are both passionate about grilling and open to experimentation. Different demographics and income levels all expressed interest in different aspects of the grilling experience.”

As the 2025 peak grilling season approaches, food companies and retailers can take into account these opportunities as they execute their assortment, merchandising and promotional efforts. 

Salmon ASMI
Research affirms that salmon is king for grilled seafood, ahead of tuna and halibut. (Photo Credit: ASMI)

Meat of the Matter  

Protein, of course, remains a staple on the grill, especially in the form of traditional animal proteins like beef, pork, lamb, veal, chicken, turkey and seafood.  A 2024 survey from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group showed that hamburgers still top the list of proteins for grilling, followed by chicken, hot dogs, and sausages or bratwurst. The group’s research affirms that salmon is king for grilled seafood, ahead of tuna and halibut.

As consumers experiment on their grills, food retailers can tout their mix of protein options. 

“Grilling season is a great time to spotlight versatile cuts of meat and add excitement and variety to seasonal trends and culinary interests,” notes Drew Calvert, VP of marketing at Westminster, Colo.-based Niman Ranch. “These cuts tend to be affordable, accessible and adaptable, encouraging home cooks to experiment with new recipes and flavors. Options such as flank steak and pork chops lend themselves well to marinades, different seasonings, and pairing with a variety of sauces and sides – allowing grill lovers to personalize flavors while enjoying low-fuss, high-flavor and protein-dense options.”  

Meanwhile, Monica Camarin, senior brand manager at Merriam, Kan.-based Seaboard Foods, underscores the variety of pork options for grilling applications, including Prairie Fresh branded products. 

“Grilling season is the perfect time to showcase pork’s versatility,” she observes. “From tender pork chops and juicy ribs to flavorful pork shoulder or tenderloin, there’s a cut for every recipe and grilling style. Pork pairs seamlessly with in-season fruits and vegetables, allowing for dishes that are both vibrant and delicious. Plus, pork’s ability to absorb marinades and rubs makes it a canvas for a variety of flavor profiles. As an affordable protein option, pork helps you create budget-friendly meals that impress, especially when peak grilling season hits.”

St Pierre Hot Dog Rolls
St Pierre touts the versatility of its brioche for grilling season.

Seafood is similarly versatile, given its many species and forms.

“Grilling season offers the perfect opportunity to highlight the natural flavors and versatility of Alaska seafood,” says Amy Dukes, head of retail marketing for the Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI). “Wild-caught Alaska seafood shines on the grill, from the gateway grilled seafood – cedar-planked salmon – to other species, for example, marinated rockfish kebabs with vegetables.”

As the weather heats up, adds Dukes, people are looking for healthy and flavorful options, including sustainable alternatives to land proteins. 

New protein products catch shoppers’ eyes as the official kickoff to grilling season draws closer. Niman Ranch, for its part, is launching a new Hatch Green Chile Sausage, while Prairie Fresh is bringing back fan-favorite Honey Sriracha pork for spring and summer. 

Why Consumers Buy

Although value is top of mind among shoppers wary of lingering inflationary prices, dining experience is important to consumers who might not want to pay $100-plus for a Tomahawk steak in a restaurant but could justify $60 for a retail cut. At the same time, meat departments can entice shoppers by highlighting meat, poultry and seafood products from heritage brands and processors that use regenerative and more sustainable farming practices. 

Meanwhile, even though people enjoy grilling at home, they appreciate shortcuts. 

Grilling
Niman Ranch reminds that it's important to get the basics right to ensure that meats are grilled to perfection.

“Our pre-marinated and seasoned pork products are perfect for grilling. They take the guesswork out of preparation, allowing you to focus on grilling and becoming the hero of your meal,” says Camarin, adding that Prairie Fresh includes grilling information on its packaging to make the experience easier.

Additionally, while people typically fire up the grill for proteins, consumers are also getting inventive regarding what they decide to cook over fire. According to data from Acosta Group, 84% of consumers say that they’re open to trying new foods on the grill, including vegetables, fruits and pizzas.

The Accoutrement Opportunity  

To complement center-of-the-grill foods, retailers can promote a host of accompaniments. Condiments, for instance, extend beyond traditional ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. As shoppers look to experiment with global flavors, they’re increasingly reaching for items like chimichurri sauce or Korean barbecue sauces and glazes, among other condiments.

Likewise, retailers and brands can steer shoppers to more bread options. “Brioche is a growing category, and as we approach grilling season, growth in its popularity with U.S. shoppers will maintain momentum,” affirms Jake Huber, U.S. sales director for St Pierre Bakery, part of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo.

Meat
As an affordable protein option, pork helps consumers can create budget-friendly meals this grilling season.

Continues Huber: “The products that do best are the ones that consumers immediately understand how to use, and we work hard to communicate the versatility of our brioche core range year-round. Grilling season is obviously a key period for the St Pierre brand, and across our range, we see a 75% uplift in velocity over the traditional grilling period. However, our Brioche Burger Buns and Brioche Hot Dog Rolls really come into their own [at that time of year], with Brioche Hot Dog Rolls becoming our second best-selling product between May and August.”

Barbecue Basics

Grocers can leverage their various outreach tools, both in-store and online, to share grilling tips with customers and encourage repeat or new purchases. At Niman Ranch, Calvert offers some suggestions. “It’s important to get the basics right to ensure that your meats are grilled to perfection,” he advises. Among those recommendations: preheat the grill properly, use dry rubs for flavor and monitor internal temperature.

As winter thaws, brands, trade groups and grocers are preparing to launch their summer campaigns. ASMI, for example, is running an Always in Season campaign that includes a new pairing guide for grilling season.

According to Dukes, “The spring and summer will bring a lot of recipe inspiration for Alaska’s five species of salmon, which are primarily harvested during late spring and summer and are grilling favorites, along with whitefish like halibut and sablefish.” 

