How to Get Grilling Season Sales Sizzling

Grilling, as a cooking method and pastime, has left a mark on the American culinary landscape. More than 80% of U.S. homeowners own a grill or smoker, according to the Arlington, Va.-based Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, and 96% of consumers say that they plan to grill during the summer, per a survey from Centennial, Colo.-based National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The ongoing penchant for cooking at home in general is fueling grilling innovations in particular, both in products and methods. On the equipment side, research from Chicago-based insights firm NIQ shows that nearly half of consumers own more than one grilling device, and many are looking beyond traditional gas and charcoal grills to try electric grills, smokers, hybrid grilling devices and flat-top griddles.

In a November 2024 report, NIQ analysts concluded: “It is apparent that consumers overall are both passionate about grilling and open to experimentation. Different demographics and income levels all expressed interest in different aspects of the grilling experience.”

As the 2025 peak grilling season approaches, food companies and retailers can take into account these opportunities as they execute their assortment, merchandising and promotional efforts.