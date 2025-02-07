St Pierre Launches 1st Mass Media Campaign in U.S.

St Pierre's first above-the-line marketing campaign in the U.S. rolled out earlier this month.

Brioche brand St Pierre Bakery has rolled out its first above-the-line advertising campaign in the United States. The campaign, titled “Eat Avec Respect” will appear across Connected TV, retailer online channels, social and digital brand channels.

According to St Pierre, the tongue-in-cheek creative campaign combines the assuredness and confidence of the “stereotypical” French attitude while also employing the brand’s humor and playfulness. The TV advertisement delivers satire with a play on the English brand’s Parisian-inspired roots, and supporting assets on social feature tearful French characters pleading with a US audience to treat the brand’s brioche with respect.

[RELATED: New Merchandising Strategies for Bakery and Deli]