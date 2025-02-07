St Pierre Launches 1st Mass Media Campaign in U.S.
Continued Swift: “The new campaign delivers satire with a playfully self-aware wink – dramatizing the imagined response of the French when brioche is not given the reverence it deserves. We see anguish and despair at the way Americans treat sacred St. Pierre brioche, culminating in a plea for more serious appreciation: ‘Eat avec respect,’ It’s a concept we’ve tested in multiple markets and after a successful UK launch last summer, we’ve refined the ad to appeal to a U.S. audience.”
St Pierre’s campaign will be supported by social media activity and retailer online programs in the first quarter, then will be launched via in-store activations, PR activity and more during grilling season.
Based in Manchester, England, the St Pierre Groupe spans the St Pierre Bakery brand as well as the Baker Street and Paul Hollywood brands. In 2022, St Pierre Group joined the Grupo Bimbo portfolio.