St Pierre Launches 1st Mass Media Campaign in U.S.

Brioche brand will run ads across CTV, social media and more
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
St Pierre Eat Avec Respect
St Pierre's first above-the-line marketing campaign in the U.S. rolled out earlier this month.

Brioche brand St Pierre Bakery has rolled out its first above-the-line advertising campaign in the United States. The campaign, titled “Eat Avec Respect” will appear across Connected TV, retailer online channels, social and digital brand channels.

According to St Pierre, the tongue-in-cheek creative campaign combines the assuredness and confidence of the “stereotypical” French attitude while also employing the brand’s humor and playfulness. The TV advertisement delivers satire with a play on the English brand’s Parisian-inspired roots, and supporting assets on social feature tearful French characters pleading with a US audience to treat the brand’s brioche with respect. 

“The St Pierre brand is at a very exciting stage of development, primed to build brand awareness in line with the strong regional distribution we’ve secured over the past two years,” said Kayleigh Swift, U.S. brand manager. “The new creative captures the personality of the brand and perfectly blends the French flair and challenger spirit for which St Pierre is known.”

Continued Swift: “The new campaign delivers satire with a playfully self-aware wink – dramatizing the imagined response of the French when brioche is not given the reverence it deserves. We see anguish and despair at the way Americans treat sacred St. Pierre brioche, culminating in a plea for more serious appreciation: ‘Eat avec respect,’ It’s a concept we’ve tested in multiple markets and after a successful UK launch last summer, we’ve refined the ad to appeal to a U.S. audience.”

St Pierre’s campaign will be supported by social media activity and retailer online programs in the first quarter, then will be launched via in-store activations, PR activity and more during grilling season.

Based in Manchester, England, the St Pierre Groupe spans the St Pierre Bakery brand as well as the Baker Street and Paul Hollywood brands. In 2022, St Pierre Group joined the Grupo Bimbo portfolio.

