Grocers Encouraged by EPA’s Reconsideration of Refrigeration Rules

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin’s decision that the agency will reconsider the Technology Transition Rule, among other deregulatory actions, was greeted with approval by the grocery industry.

“FMI is pleased the EPA has agreed to reconsider the Technology Transitions Rule to allow EPA time to review the incredible burdens placed on the food industry and its unrealistically tight implementation timelines,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “We thank EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Trump for recognizing the need to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and the cost of living for consumers. A thorough evaluation of the rule in its current form is critical to preventing grocery stores across the country from paying billions in unnecessary refrigeration premiums that would have further driven up food prices. A balanced approach will provide retail stores with much-needed assurance given the implementation challenges due to lack of available technology, installers and other factors.”

FMI is a national trade organization that brings together retailers, producers and a wide variety of companies providing critical services to amplify the collective work of the industry.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents independent grocers and wholesale distributors, was also grateful for the move to reduce regulatory burdens that, according to the organization, would disproportionately affect small businesses, including independent community grocers. At the start of Trump’s second term, Washington, D.C.-based trade organization led support for deregulatory action with advocacy action alerts for members, meetings with White House officials and a letter to Zeldin.