Grocers Encouraged by EPA’s Reconsideration of Refrigeration Rules
“Reducing unnecessary regulations, particularly those that impose significant financial and administrative burdens, is a crucial step toward leveling the playing field for independent grocers who are less equipped to deal with costly new compliance requirements,” noted NGA Chief Government Relations Officer Chris Jones. “With the Trump Administration’s dedication to cutting through red tape, the EPA’s actions can now free up resources for independent grocers to focus on improving store operations, expanding local job opportunities and keeping grocery prices affordable for American families.”
NGA said that the EPA’s deregulatory action will provide relief for independent grocers by rolling back restrictions on the manufacture, import, sale and use of products that use higher global-warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and by getting rid of the requirement that low GWP-HFC refrigerants be used in the retail grocery sector.
“I’m tremendously grateful to President Trump and EPA Administrator Zeldin for taking this extraordinary step to lower the cost of living for American families and businesses,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. “With this announcement, the administration will protect small businesses such as grocers and restaurants from onerous regulations that would drive up operating costs and force them to pass that cost on to the consumer. This is why I introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to nullify these Biden-era regulations, like the technology transition and HFC management rules. Today’s announcement is a massive victory for American business owners and families.”
NGA supports repealing the Management Rule, which establishes an emissions reduction and reclamation program for refrigeration systems, through the Congressional Review Act resolutions introduced by Dunn and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.