Grocers Encouraged by EPA’s Reconsideration of Refrigeration Rules

FMI, NGA applaud review of “burdensome” regulations regarding HFCs
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Supermarket Refrigeration System Main Image
According to NGA, EPA’s deregulatory action will provide relief for independent grocers in particular.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin’s decision that the agency will reconsider the Technology Transition Rule, among other deregulatory actions, was greeted with approval by the grocery industry. 

“FMI is pleased the EPA has agreed to reconsider the Technology Transitions Rule to allow EPA time to review the incredible burdens placed on the food industry and its unrealistically tight implementation timelines,” said Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI – The Food Industry Association. “We thank EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and President Trump for recognizing the need to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and the cost of living for consumers. A thorough evaluation of the rule in its current form is critical to preventing grocery stores across the country from paying billions in unnecessary refrigeration premiums that would have further driven up food prices. A balanced approach will provide retail stores with much-needed assurance given the implementation challenges due to lack of available technology, installers and other factors.”  

FMI is a national trade organization that brings together retailers, producers and a wide variety of companies providing critical services to amplify the collective work of the industry. 

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents independent grocers and wholesale distributors, was also grateful for the move to reduce regulatory burdens that, according to the organization, would disproportionately affect small businesses, including independent community grocers. At the start of Trump’s second term, Washington, D.C.-based trade organization led support for deregulatory action with advocacy action alerts for members, meetings with White House officials and a letter to Zeldin.

“Reducing unnecessary regulations, particularly those that impose significant financial and administrative burdens, is a crucial step toward leveling the playing field for independent grocers who are less equipped to deal with costly new compliance requirements,” noted NGA Chief Government Relations Officer Chris Jones. “With the Trump Administration’s dedication to cutting through red tape, the EPA’s actions can now free up resources for independent grocers to focus on improving store operations, expanding local job opportunities and keeping grocery prices affordable for American families.” 

[RELATED: 10 HVACR Innovations Transforming Retail Operations]

NGA said that the EPA’s deregulatory action will provide relief for independent grocers by rolling back restrictions on the manufacture, import, sale and use of products that use higher global-warming potential (GWP) hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and by getting rid of the requirement that low GWP-HFC refrigerants be used in the retail grocery sector. 

“I’m tremendously grateful to President Trump and EPA Administrator Zeldin for taking this extraordinary step to lower the cost of living for American families and businesses,” said Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla. “With this announcement, the administration will protect small businesses such as grocers and restaurants from onerous regulations that would drive up operating costs and force them to pass that cost on to the consumer. This is why I introduced a resolution under the Congressional Review Act to nullify these Biden-era regulations, like the technology transition and HFC management rules. Today’s announcement is a massive victory for American business owners and families.”

NGA supports repealing the Management Rule, which establishes an emissions reduction and reclamation program for refrigeration systems, through the Congressional Review Act resolutions introduced by Dunn and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.  

