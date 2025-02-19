 Skip to main content

Hussmann Updates Self-Contained Products to Be AIM Act Compliant

Evolve Technologies portfolio operates with low-GWP refrigerants
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Last year, Hussmann opened a state-of-the-art engineering lab for refrigerants to support sustainability goals.

Hussmann Corp., a provider of refrigeration systems for the food retailing industry, has updated its self-contained portfolio of products to comply with the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act). As of Jan. 1, all self-contained refrigerated displays must use a refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 150 or less.

As part of Hussmann’s Evolve Technologies portfolio, these self-contained merchandisers operate with low-GWP refrigerants, including R-290 (propane) and R-454C.

“This innovation demonstrates our commitment to continuously evolving our products to provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry,” said Tim Ryan, VP and general manager of portfolio solutions at Hussmann, a Panasonic company based in Bridgeton, Mo.

[RELATED: ALDI Leadership Is Deeply Invested in Sustainability Journey]

R-290, a natural refrigerant, has a GWP of 3 — providing a refrigeration solution with a low environmental impact. According to the company, both R-290 and R-454C provide energy-saving advantages compared with traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).  

Self-contained cases do not require any additional refrigerant piping and can be simply plugged in to operate, providing easy installation, operation and maintenance. Hussmann said that these solutions are ideal for small- and medium-sized retail applications but have been gaining widespread adoption across all size formats for their merchandising versatility.

Hussmann currently offers more than 150 self-contained models that come in both standard or customizable configurations. All meet AIM Act regulations. 

The company is in the process of updating additional products in its portfolio to be compliant by the 2026 and 2027 requirements — in line with the outlined AIM Act dates. 

