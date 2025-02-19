Hussmann Updates Self-Contained Products to Be AIM Act Compliant

Hussmann Corp., a provider of refrigeration systems for the food retailing industry, has updated its self-contained portfolio of products to comply with the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act). As of Jan. 1, all self-contained refrigerated displays must use a refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 150 or less.

As part of Hussmann’s Evolve Technologies portfolio, these self-contained merchandisers operate with low-GWP refrigerants, including R-290 (propane) and R-454C.

“This innovation demonstrates our commitment to continuously evolving our products to provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry,” said Tim Ryan, VP and general manager of portfolio solutions at Hussmann, a Panasonic company based in Bridgeton, Mo.

R-290, a natural refrigerant, has a GWP of 3 — providing a refrigeration solution with a low environmental impact. According to the company, both R-290 and R-454C provide energy-saving advantages compared with traditional hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).