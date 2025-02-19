Hussmann Updates Self-Contained Products to Be AIM Act Compliant
Evolve Technologies portfolio operates with low-GWP refrigerants
Self-contained cases do not require any additional refrigerant piping and can be simply plugged in to operate, providing easy installation, operation and maintenance. Hussmann said that these solutions are ideal for small- and medium-sized retail applications but have been gaining widespread adoption across all size formats for their merchandising versatility.
Hussmann currently offers more than 150 self-contained models that come in both standard or customizable configurations. All meet AIM Act regulations.
The company is in the process of updating additional products in its portfolio to be compliant by the 2026 and 2027 requirements — in line with the outlined AIM Act dates.