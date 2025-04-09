Sushi Sales Soar: Supermarkets Capitalize on Surging Consumer Demand
Building upon that, what are sushi customers looking for?
CD: Sushi rolls with Alaska Surimi [premium-quality, fully cooked, all-natural real seafood product made from wild Alaska pollock] are popular. Bento boxes, which is really a build-your-own concept, represent a huge opportunity. A Circana study indicated that 67% of respondents are interested in Bento boxes.
Bento boxes appeal to the younger generations who don’t want the same thing every time and represent a huge opportunity.
How can grocers convey the freshness of their sushi products? Is sourcing from Alaska a sales motivator?
CD: Wild-caught, natural, sustainable all matter and indicate freshness. There is strong purchase intent for sushi, but when you add Alaska or Alaska-source, it increases the purchase.
We found four in 10 people say they are more likely to buy sushi if they saw Alaska or Alaska-sourced because Alaska is a big deal for seafood. Alaska seafood can also get customers to trade up in price.
Are there promotions that are successful in selling sushi?
CD: A two-for-one deal is a good way to get a lunch or dinner sales pick up, especially during midweek when meals are often unplanned. You can add some excitement, like offering a special piece of sushi.