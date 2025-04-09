Sushi Sales Soar: Supermarkets Capitalize on Surging Consumer Demand

“Sushi is one of the most powerful categories we’ve seen in supermarkets over the last five years,” said Chris DuBois, executive vice president, Perimeter Practice Leader at Circana.

Sales of sushi soared 63% since 2020 to more than $2.5 billion last year, according to Circana. Sushi’s allure is welcome news for grocers who need to offset a 7% decline in deli meat sales last year. The category offers an opportunity to attract new customers while boosting deli and prepared foods profitability.

Consumers crave sushi. A recent Circana survey with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) revealed that an astounding 91% of those polled are likely to purchase sushi more than any other deli item.

An additional factor driving the rise in sushi sales is the increasing trend of consumers dining at home and seeking restaurant-quality, freshly prepared grab-and-go options from grocery stores. For many, sushi meets this demand, with some individuals enjoying it as often as two or three times per week, according to DuBois.

To explore how grocers can tap into this booming market, Progressive Grocer sat down with DuBois for insights on capturing a larger share of the sushi business.

Why is sushi so attractive to the grocery industry?

Chris DuBois: It’s a powerhouse category. Sushi draws Gen Z customers who buy twice as much sushi as the average U.S. household. Sushi not only attracts younger generations to the deli and seafood departments but also resonates with a wide range of consumers across all demographics. It is the second most incremental item in the deli department and elicits repeat purchases. Sushi sells year-round and is purchased almost equally by men and women.

Sushi holds its own against a broad section of categories in the store, like yogurt or cereal, and it is one of the biggest platforms for future growth in prepared foods.