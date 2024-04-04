New Menu Development Tool Uses AI to Generate Concepts, Images

Food and beverage makers can use a new data-backed, AI-powered tool to quickly create menu concepts that resonate with consumers.

There has always been a certain fusion of art and science when creating recipes. Food and beverage insights company Datassential is taking that tradition to the next level with an updated development tool that helps food and beverage companies create menu items and limited-time offers.

First launched in 2018, the Concept Ideation tool is now powered by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to provide instant, data-enabled concepts. The solution can also predict consumer reaction to new ideas and items.

Additionally, food and beverage makers, including those at brands and those at retail operations with foodservice offerings, can use the tool to generate images based on the menu concepts. These AI-generated images can be used in customer presentations, concept testing and other parts of the R&D process.

“The new Concept Ideation capabilities are not just enhancements; they’re a significant leap forward in how our customers can approach the creative process,” said Dana Konwiser, Datassential’s president and COO. “By leveraging the latest in AI technology and Datassential’s deep food and beverage data, we’re providing our clients with unprecedented tools to dream up, refine, and visualize the next big thing in dining.”

In other company news, the Chicago-based Datassential recently announced the promotion of Colleen McClellan to the newly-created role of chief customer officer. She most recently served as VP of customer experience and first joined the organization in 2015.