NIQ Develops Next Evolution of CPG Insights

Granularity is a core benefit of a new CPG insights offering from NIQ. The Chicago-based consumer intelligence company is rolling out a suite called Full View - Measurement that improves access to actionable data for manufacturers, retailers and the financial services community.

The latest solution is designed to provide an omnichannel view, combining data across online retailers, direct-to-consumer brands, social commerce, quick commerce and emerging e-commerce platforms. The capability offers an expanded version of NIQ’s xAOC (eXtended All Outlet Combined), including account level details from the nation's largest online marketplace.

"With the Full View - Measurement, we are redefining how the CPG industry views and utilizes data,” explained Kim Cox, managing director of North America e-commerce at NIQ. “Our expanded market coverage also uncovers blind spots for our CPG clients. They rely on us to provide comprehensive visibility into retail account performance and granular data, empowering them to make informed decisions for their growth strategies.”

According to NIQ, the advanced solution goes beyond basic analytics. Along with expanded coverage, the tool allows clients to delve deep into retail accounts, categories, brands and product attributes such as size, form, flavor or ingredient profiles. The feature also tracks private label products using next-generation data techniques, removing what has been one notable blind spot for CPGs. Personalization is another benefit, as users can create customized hierarchy views based on their analysis needs.

This is the first phase of the company’s Full View - Measurement expansion planned for 2024. "We've designed Full View - Measurement with our client's actionability in mind,” said Liz Buchanan, president of NIQ North America. “Merging comprehensive insights into a single, intuitive platform means that actionable data is just a few clicks away, eliminating the complexity and clutter of using multiple tools and helping our clients reclaim countless hours they would otherwise spend piecing together data independently. We believe new coverage shouldn’t create new blind spots for our clients.”