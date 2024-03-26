RangeMe Premium and Pro Subscribers Now Have Access to NIQ Category-Level Data

Beginning this month, RangeMe subscribers can make use of NIQ category-level data segmented by week, enabling year-over-year comparisons for both promotional and non-promotional retail sales.

All Premium and Pro subscribers to RangeMe, an online platform that streamlines new product discovery and purchasing between suppliers and retailers, are now able to access free category-level insights from NIQ’s Extended All-Outlet Combined (xAOC) multichannel market data through a new offering designed to help emerging brands better compete.

Beginning this month, RangeMe subscribers can make use of category-level data segmented by week, enabling year-over-year comparisons for both promotional and non-promotional retail sales. This will allow brands to zero in on seasonal trends, monitor category growth, and discover opportunities for sales and promotional activities in their respective segments.

“For emerging brands in the CPG sector, access to powerful marketing insights can be a game-changer,” noted Marc Santos, VP of North America sales at Chicago-based NIQ, which in 2023 combined with fellow market researcher GfK. “However, the resources needed to obtain and utilize such data have often been out of reach of many small businesses. Through our relationship with RangeMe, even brands with limited resources can now access this data.”

Retail data solutions provider NIQ offers xAOC multichannel market data on U.S. retail sales across such diverse channels as food, drug, mass market retail and convenience. As well as this data, RangeMe Premium and Pro subscribers can make use of competitive insights powered by NIQ to uncover the top-selling products and fastest-growing brands on the platform within their categories.

“This holistic approach of providing market data and competitive insights empowers emerging brands to compete more effectively in the market,” said Vir Satyan, SVP of customer success at RangeMe, a company of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM. “NIQ has been a valued resource providing insights to our retailer subscribers for years. We’re thrilled to now extend their marketing information services to our supplier community as well.”

RangeMe’s Premium and Pro subscriptions offer various benefits to brands, among them the opportunity to get RangeMe Verified, premium placement in search results, and, for Pro subscribers, three guaranteed in-person buyer meetings.