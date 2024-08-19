 Skip to main content

Fred Meyer Union Members Okay Strike Action

UFCW 555 also rescinds support of Kroger-Albertsons merger
Lynn Petrak
UFCW Local 555 confirmed that its members who work at Fred Meyer stores voted to authorize a strike, pending additional negotiations with the Kroger-owned grocer.

Negotiations between workers and representatives of Fred Meyer stores in the Portland area of Oregon are expected to continue on Aug. 19, after union members authorized a strike. No date has been set for a work stoppage, following a vote taken Aug. 13-16 by members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 555 organization. Nearly 4,500 UFCW 555 members work at Fred Meyer locations in that market. 

According to union officials, the outcome of the vote was influenced by some of the latest circumstances surrounding the planned merger between parent company The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. “While our Local was the only Local to publicly support the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, we have changed our position as a result of new information as part of the bargaining process. Kroger's continued failure to not live up to their commitments in current contracts while being given every opportunity is disappointing," declared Dan Clay, president of UFCW Local 555.

Fred Meyer locations were not included on the July list of 62 Kroger-owned stores set to be spun off to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Earlier this year, UFCW 555 members met with representatives of C&S and, to Clay’s point, announced afterward that employees of Kroger and C&S “will be better off than employees of other potential buyers who actions never seem to match the image they project publicly.”

Responding to the reversal, Kroger emphasized its support for local workers, including improved wages and benefits. In a statement shared with media, a spokesperson noted, “The union’s move to seek a Strike Vote Authorization is premature, given our strong track record of investing in wages. Our priority is to maintain a healthy business that allows us to increase associates’ wages, while keeping our doors open to serve customers with affordable food and essentials.”

Actions related to the proposed merger continue to heat up, as Kroger prepares for upcoming trials on the deal, faces questions from lawmakers about dynamic pricing and contends with political speculation about “price gouging.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. View company website. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100. View company website. PG also named Kroger and Albertsons among the Retailers of the Century. Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 18 on PG’s list. 

