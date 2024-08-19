Fred Meyer Union Members Okay Strike Action
Responding to the reversal, Kroger emphasized its support for local workers, including improved wages and benefits. In a statement shared with media, a spokesperson noted, “The union’s move to seek a Strike Vote Authorization is premature, given our strong track record of investing in wages. Our priority is to maintain a healthy business that allows us to increase associates’ wages, while keeping our doors open to serve customers with affordable food and essentials.”
Actions related to the proposed merger continue to heat up, as Kroger prepares for upcoming trials on the deal, faces questions from lawmakers about dynamic pricing and contends with political speculation about “price gouging.”
