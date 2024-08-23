Canadian Government Intervenes to End Railway Worker Lockout

Roughly 24 hours after it began, a shutdown at Canada's two largest railroads appears to be at least partially over.

According to CNBC, unionized workers at the Canadian National Railway (CN) will start returning to their jobs on Friday, Aug. 23, following an announcement by the Canadian government that it will ask the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), an independent governmental body, to issue a back-to-work order for CN and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail lines.

The CPKC has not yet restarted operations but reportedly said it is preparing to end its lockout of unionized workers and is waiting for the CIRB to issue an order. CN has reportedly said it could take longer than week to get back to normal operations.

The Canadian government is trying to close the door on a brief lockout of more than 9,000 members of the Teamsters union by the CN and CPKC rail lines which began shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The companies and the union have been involved in contentious negotiations to reach a new contract agreement. Read more CNBC coverage here.