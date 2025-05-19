Progressive Grocer's 92nd Annual Report: Anchored Amid Waves

Industry stakeholders looking for calm waters may have to wait until the back half of this decade, given the waves of disruption and change that have continued without much of a break since 2020. Progressive Grocer’s 2025 State of the Industry Survey affirms that grocers are navigating a still-choppy environment as best they can by focusing on what they do best: serving consumers in a customized way and in a manner that distinguishes their unique operations. That doesn’t mean, however, that today’s retailers aren’t investing in innovations – they are, but doing so in a thoughtful, practical way.

As they contend with shifting winds that whip up challenges, whether related to trade issues, lingering inflation, increased competition across the omnichannel, or some other emerging storm, grocers surveyed by PG’s research team share their perspectives and the ways that they’re moving their businesses forward through a combination of pragmatism and personalization. Some of those insights may confirm the course that you’ve set on your own journey, while other findings may prove surprising.