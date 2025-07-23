How Whole Foods Market’s Customer Obsession Shapes Merchandising Strategies

Whole Foods Market CMO (and 2025 Top Women in Grocery honoree) Sonya Gafsi Oblisk joins the TWIG Podcast to talk about her efforts in merchandising, marketing, e-commerce and digital innovation; balancing the art and science of retail and brand management; how being customer obsessed shapes strategies; and more.

“When I think about customer obsession,” explains Oblisk, “it's really around figuring out what we can do to best serve our customers, but also really having a deep understanding of what problem we're solving for them, as well as what service we're providing for them.”

This outlook has led to Whole Foods' unique customer proposition of how it thinks about the products it sources and sells. For example, the grocer has more than 500 banned ingredients, specific animal welfare standards in its meat department and stringent sustainability standards in its seafood department.

Oblisk explains that it all ties back to why Whole Foods Market exists, which is to nourish people and the planet. “One of the things I love the most about our customers ... is the inherent curiosity that they have,” she says. “They always want to know, and once they know, they want to do better. And that very much translates into how they think about food, wellness, their lifestyle, how they cook, how they select products. It's our role is to be this platform to bring these incredible products from all of these amazing suppliers that we work with that share some aspect of our mission; our belief in clean, quality food; our belief in supporting communities and the environment; and really bringing that to life for them in a way that's both inspiring as well as just easy to shop.”

To accomplish this, Oblisk learned how to balance the art and science of retail and brand management. “What is the experience that we're able to provide to customers, how are we connecting to them, how are we serving our higher purpose, and how are we helping our customers to realize their aspirations in terms of their overall wellness, their aspirations to live a healthy lifestyle, their aspirations to support their community and their environment?” she muses, adding:

“We want to ensure that we have marketing programs and touchpoints that allow all of that to be visible to customers, allow them to connect with our products and brands in a way that has a much deeper meaning than just a transaction. We often say Whole Foods is much more than a grocery store, and it really is.”

Watch the complete episode as Oblisk shares how Whole Foods is adapting to a digital world, the advantages of being part of Amazon Worldwide Grocery, and much more.