National Grocers Association Accepting Entries for 2025 Creative Choice Awards

On the merchandising side, there are now separate divisions within fresh departments for entries relating to dairy; bakery, deli, prepared foods and foodservice; meat and seafood; and produce and floral. Further, the center store/frozen category is now separate from general merchandise and health and beauty care. There’s also a new category for private label and store-brand product initiatives.

“The increasing diversity of the shopping experience and the ever-widening variety available from independent grocers compelled us to broaden the entry categories for the Creative Choice Awards,” explained Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “This provides additional opportunities for independent retailers to be recognized for their creativity and innovation.”

Along with the main categories, two special-recognition categories shine the spotlight on prominent industry initiatives, with each holding significance for their respective sponsor: Kellanova’s ESG Excellence Award, recognizing campaigns that focus on wellbeing, people, community and sustainability, and Unilever’s People Positive Award, honoring initiatives that promote workplace diversity and inclusion

Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and advertising agencies that create marketing and merchandising programs for independent grocery stores can submit entries, but the Creative Choice Awards contest is a retailer competition and the retailer that implements the campaign will receive the award. Events, campaigns or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2023, and Dec. 1, 2024, are eligible. Entries may be entered in various categories as appropriate, up to a maximum of three.

All completed entries are due by Friday, Dec. 20. Entries will be judged according to creativity, clarity and effectiveness. From among the category winners, one “Outstanding Marketer” and one “Outstanding Merchandiser” winner will be chosen by the public via online voting. These winners will be revealed during the 2025 NGA Show and recognized year-long.

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that make up the independent sector of the food distribution industry.