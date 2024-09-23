SpartanNash Makes Changes to Finance Team

Food solutions company SpartanNash has promoted Paul Weis from director, financial planning and analysis to VP, distribution finance. Weis will oversee finance for the company's global supply chain and report to EVP and CFO Jason Monaco.

SpartanNash's wholesale business accounts for approximately 70% of net sales and is supported by 19 distribution centers. It serves more than 2,300 retail locations, including 147 SpartanNash-operated stores. Weis' role will provide strategic financial leadership as the company continues to grow wholesale customer profitability and expand its geographic footprint.

Weis joined SpartanNash in June 2017 as manager, financial planning and analysis and was promoted to director, financial planning and analysis in 2022. Prior to SpartanNash, he spent nearly a decade working in business valuations at certified public accounting and business advisory firm Plante Moran. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University in Michigan, with a degree in finance and economics.