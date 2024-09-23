SpartanNash Makes Changes to Finance Team
"Our distribution network is the backbone of the company, serving independent customers, national accounts and our own stores. Paul's experience and leadership will ensure our supply chain continues to deliver on our long-term goals and key performance indicators," Monaco said. "Paul has been integral to the successful acquisition of several businesses during his time here, and we are proud to promote him as part of our People First high-performance culture."
Weis' promotion follows other finance VP moves at SpartanNash. Weis' predecessor, Dustin Manning, is stepping into the role of VP, inventory management in the company's supply chain department. VP, Financial Planning & Analysis Justin Vire has accepted a new role as VP, cost leadership. The FP&A team will now be led by Senior Director, FP&A Kim Craven and report into VP, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer Todd Riksen.
