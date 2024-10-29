NGA Welcomes Attendees to Exec Conference & Public Policy Summit
Graybill’s session was followed by “Consumer Behavior Changes: Are You Ready?” with Andrew Henkel, president of retail at Chicago-based SPINS and Meagan Nelson, VP of retail and distributor Growth at SPINS.
Then came “How Will Consumers Shop for Food in 2030? The Future of Technology in Grocery,” led by Craig Rosenblum, principal of Columbus, Ohio-based Columbus Consulting. The session dealt with how technology should be viewed as an enhancement or augmentation of personal and business actions.
The last session of the day, “Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Churchill: A Strategic Approach to Leading Through Crisis and Change,” featured the event’s keynote speaker, Dr. Peter Cressy, Ed.D., RADM (Ret.), director of executive leadership programs at the Mount Vernon, Va.-based George Washington Leadership Institute.
That evening, there was a fundraising event in support of the NGA Foundation.
NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes.