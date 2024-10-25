José Andrés to Keynote 2025 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference
In 2010, Andrés founded World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals in the face of humanitarian and climate crises. His team delivered more than 3.6 million meals in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and has worked with Ukrainian restaurants and volunteers to serve hundreds of millions of meals during that conflict. In 2023, Andrés established the Global Food Institute at George Washington University to further research and innovation in food policies and technologies.
The 2025 Midwinter Executive Conference will take place in Marco Island, Fla., Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2025.
