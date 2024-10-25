José Andrés to Keynote 2025 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference

FMI – The Food Industry Association has revealed that chef, humanitarian and media personality José Andrés will join FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin in a keynote conversation at the 2025 Midwinter Executive Conference. During “A Conversation with Chef José Andrés,” the two participants will talk about the opportunities, leadership challenges and perspectives that Andrés brings to feeding families here and around the world.

“José Andrés is a remarkable figure, a renaissance man whose work is equally influential across culinary innovation, humanitarian relief and global food policy,” noted Sarasin. “Restaurateurs, grocers and food manufacturers share a mission to feed families and enrich lives; I look forward to the valuable perspectives that will surface in our conversation as we discuss current challenges, future opportunities and ways to master the momentum in our ever-evolving sector.”

[RELATED: Instacart Becomes 1st Private Company to Join Global Food Institute’s Leadership Council]

Twice named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, Andrés is renowned for his transformative impact on the culinary world and unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts. As the founder and executive chairman of José Andrés Group, which operates almost 40 restaurants, he is credited with popularizing Spanish cuisine in the United States and advancing food culture through various hit TV programs and his media ventures.