Attend P2PI LIVE & Expo in November

Path to Purchase Institute's event in Schaumburg, Ill., to provide a blend of education, inspiration and valuable insights
Jackie Barba
Jacqueline Barba
P2PI

Hear from leading industry experts and top marketers from CPG brands and retailers on how to thrive in the rapidly evolving commerce marketing landscape at the Path to Purchase Institute’s flagship conference, P2PI LIVE & Expo. The event will take place Nov. 12-14 in Schaumburg, Ill., at Renaissance Convention Center Hotel. 

Our premier event promises a packed agenda and blend of education, inspiration and valuable insights. Attend informative sessions covering dedicated topics and tracks, including:

  • Omni-commerce strategies on how marketers are engaging shoppers across the funnel.
  • In-store experience including the latest trends, P-O-P displays and the future of brick-and-mortar.
  • Social media such as influencer marketing, shoppable video and contextual commerce.
  • Retail media and how retail media networks, brands and agency partners are handling changes and challenges.
  • AI and emerging technologies such as data clean rooms.
  • Proprietary research from P2PI on consumer behavior and trends. 
What else to expect:

  • Celebrations recognizing the 2024 OmniShopper Awards winners and Women of Excellence, where we'll officially recognize the recipient of the top honor, Executive of the Year. 
  • An expo area comprising innovative solution providers in commerce marketing.
  • P2PI CONNECT, a lineup of one-on-one meetings between CPG brands and retail media networks, agencies and solution providers.
  • Social activities, including networking breaks and happy hours, to connect with industry peers.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Path to Purchase Institute

