Specialty Food Association to Launch New Winter FancyFaire* Event

SFA's new Winter FancyFaire* will provide various engagement opportunities for both emerging and established makers while highlighting important consumer trends and the products that fulfill them.

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed plans to launch a new trade show: Winter FancyFaire* (WFF*), slated to debut in San Diego Jan. 11-13, 2026, over three days at the San Diego Convention Center and beyond. With the launch of Winter FancyFaire*, the Winter Fancy Food Show will sunset after 2025. That trade show is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 19-21.

SFA created WFF* to offer participants first-to-market opportunities and a glimpse of the future of specialty food by expanding the ways that makers can bring their products to market and how those products are experienced by attendees. The event will provide various engagement opportunities for both emerging and established makers while highlighting important consumer trends and the products that fulfill them.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of the CPG industry, and the mission of SFA is to help that innovation come to market,” noted Bill Lynch, president of the New York-based trade organization. “However, we recognize that the industry has changed, and starting, growing and sustaining a CPG brand is more challenging than ever. Winter FancyFaire* was designed with this reality in mind, providing brands of all sizes a unique platform to connect with the buying community, gain valuable insights and explore opportunities for growth.”

After its 2026 debut in San Diego, WFF* will take place in San Francisco Jan. 17-19, 2027. Both California cities, famous for their food cultures, will provide access to a huge number of retailers, restaurants and suppliers. WFF*’s activations and experiences will immerse participants in the cities’ local retail and culinary scenes.