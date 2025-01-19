Specialty Food Association to Launch New Winter FancyFaire* Event
“The trade show world – and its attendees – are rapidly evolving,” said Phil Robinson SFA’s SVP of member development. “According to recent industry research, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 75% of trade show attendees by 2030. The expectations of these generations include more experiential product discovery, identification of trends before they hit the mainstream, immersion and inspiration from local culture, and more data-driven, real-time wayfinding, matchmaking and socializing. Winter FancyFaire* has been developed from the ground up to meet these expectations.”
Additionally, SFA will celebrate its 2025-26 sofi Award winners during WFF* 2026. This reflects a change in schedule for the sofi Awards, which recognize specialty food’s best and most innovative products, to the start of each new year.
The Summer Fancy Food Show will remain unchanged, with the 2025 trade show set to take place June 29-July 1, 2025, at the Javits Center in New York City. In common with all SFA trade shows, Winter FancyFaire* will be open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates and media.
Founded in 1952, SFA is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry and represents more than 4,000 businesses worldwide.