 Skip to main content

Wakefern Names Winners of Total Store Local Supplier Summit

Retailer cooperative chooses food makers to bring new products to ShopRite shelves
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Vesucre Day Out Wakefern Summit Main Image
Vesucre founder Sarah Hartmann (left) and Day Out founder Becky Dheri display certificates from Wakefern, identifying them as winners of the retailer co-op’s Total Store Local Supplier Summit.

Day Out, a Fair Haven, N.J.-based maker of bite-size protein balls, and plant-based frozen treat manufacturer Vesucre, based in Oneonta, N.Y.,  have been selected to supply their products to Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The two companies were chosen after pitching their products as part of Wakefern’s Total Store Local Supplier Summit, which was held this past September. 

The summit offered an opportunity for local and regional suppliers and manufacturers to present unique, on-trend foods for placement in ShopRite stores, with the chance to be distributed at other Wakefern supermarket banners. To be considered, applicants had to be based in states where Wakefern supermarket banners operate: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Ten food and beverage makers were picked to pitch their products on Dec. 6 at Wakefern headquarters.

A dedicated panel of judges reviewed the applications, selected finalists and ultimately revealed the two winners, who earned placement for their products in ShopRite stores and potentially other Wakefern supermarket banners.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“All our presenters had fantastic products, and it was difficult to choose, but we are excited to bring Day Out and Vesucre products to our stores in 2025,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer. “Our supermarkets are family-owned and -operated and committed to the communities they serve. It’s only natural for us to source great products from local suppliers who are an integral part of the communities where our stores operate.” 

Wakefern is committed to supporting local farmers, businesses and brands, and its supplier summits are in line with the co-op’s goal of helping small businesses succeed. Wakefern’s supplier summits have also brought innovative products to its private label lines, Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry. Previous summit winners have introduced a range of items, from sauces and spices to restaurant-quality frozen meals, including vegetarian, plant-based and gluten-free options.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds