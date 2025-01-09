Wakefern Names Winners of Total Store Local Supplier Summit
“All our presenters had fantastic products, and it was difficult to choose, but we are excited to bring Day Out and Vesucre products to our stores in 2025,” said Darren Caudill, Wakefern’s chief sales officer. “Our supermarkets are family-owned and -operated and committed to the communities they serve. It’s only natural for us to source great products from local suppliers who are an integral part of the communities where our stores operate.”
Wakefern is committed to supporting local farmers, businesses and brands, and its supplier summits are in line with the co-op’s goal of helping small businesses succeed. Wakefern’s supplier summits have also brought innovative products to its private label lines, Bowl & Basket and Wholesome Pantry. Previous summit winners have introduced a range of items, from sauces and spices to restaurant-quality frozen meals, including vegetarian, plant-based and gluten-free options.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises 45 members that independently own and operate 365-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 31 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.