Wakefern Names Winners of Total Store Local Supplier Summit

Vesucre founder Sarah Hartmann (left) and Day Out founder Becky Dheri display certificates from Wakefern, identifying them as winners of the retailer co-op’s Total Store Local Supplier Summit.

Day Out, a Fair Haven, N.J.-based maker of bite-size protein balls, and plant-based frozen treat manufacturer Vesucre, based in Oneonta, N.Y., have been selected to supply their products to Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The two companies were chosen after pitching their products as part of Wakefern’s Total Store Local Supplier Summit, which was held this past September.

The summit offered an opportunity for local and regional suppliers and manufacturers to present unique, on-trend foods for placement in ShopRite stores, with the chance to be distributed at other Wakefern supermarket banners. To be considered, applicants had to be based in states where Wakefern supermarket banners operate: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Ten food and beverage makers were picked to pitch their products on Dec. 6 at Wakefern headquarters.

A dedicated panel of judges reviewed the applications, selected finalists and ultimately revealed the two winners, who earned placement for their products in ShopRite stores and potentially other Wakefern supermarket banners.