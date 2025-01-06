Albertsons Opens Search for Innovative Independent Brands

Albertsons is looking for new products to potentially add to its banner store shelves.

Albertsons Cos. is on the hunt for emerging and innovative brands that produce food, beverage and pet products. Independent brands that earn between $3 million and $10 million in net retail sales are encouraged to apply for the grocer’s 3rd annual Innovation Launchpad competition, which will culminate with a live competition at the Natural Products Expo West event on March 4.

Albertsons is looking specifically for products in areas including functional beverages, hydration, sober-curious beverages, low sugar or carb, protein solutions, global flavors, healthy meal solutions, and premium pet items. Fifty applicants will be chosen to present their brands to a panel of judges, with the top three winners receiving prizes valued at more than $300,000 total, including cash and industry services.

Winners will also be considered for a spot on store shelves in Albertsons Cos. banner locations including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Pavilions, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Market Street and Haggen.