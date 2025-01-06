Albertsons Opens Search for Innovative Independent Brands
“The Albertsons Innovation Launchpad is an exciting platform that brings new and emerging brands closer to our customers,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons. “Since the competition began in 2022, we have received an overwhelming response from entrepreneurs eager to showcase their products. We are thrilled to host this competition again as it not only creates opportunities for emerging brands but also allows us to discover new and innovative products to delight our customers.”
Applications for the competition are being accepted now through Jan. 19.
As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.