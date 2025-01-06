 Skip to main content

Albertsons Opens Search for Innovative Independent Brands

Grocer’s 3rd annual Innovation Launchpad competition offering more than $300K in prizes
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
An Albertsons supermarket in Boise, ID, United States, June 18, 2023. ; Shutterstock ID 2350492425
Albertsons is looking for new products to potentially add to its banner store shelves.

Albertsons Cos. is on the hunt for emerging and innovative brands that produce food, beverage and pet products. Independent brands that earn between $3 million and $10 million in net retail sales are encouraged to apply for the grocer’s 3rd annual Innovation Launchpad competition, which will culminate with a live competition at the Natural Products Expo West event on March 4.

Albertsons is looking specifically for products in areas including functional beverages, hydration, sober-curious beverages, low sugar or carb, protein solutions, global flavors, healthy meal solutions, and premium pet items. Fifty applicants will be chosen to present their brands to a panel of judges, with the top three winners receiving prizes valued at more than $300,000 total, including cash and industry services. 

Winners will also be considered for a spot on store shelves in Albertsons Cos. banner locations including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Pavilions, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Market Street and Haggen.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“The Albertsons Innovation Launchpad is an exciting platform that brings new and emerging brands closer to our customers,” said Omer Gajial, EVP of merchandising and chief digital officer at Albertsons. “Since the competition began in 2022, we have received an overwhelming response from entrepreneurs eager to showcase their products. We are thrilled to host this competition again as it not only creates opportunities for emerging brands but also allows us to discover new and innovative products to delight our customers.”

Applications for the competition are being accepted now through Jan. 19.

As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds