The United Family to Host 1st Discovery Showcase

The United Family is set to host a Discovery Showcase to connect with local and regional product vendors. (Image credit: United Supermarkets Facebook page)

The United Family is set to hold its first-ever Discovery Showcase, an event created to connect the food retailer with local and regional vendors interested in doing business at its locations throughout Texas and New Mexico.

Since its inception, The United Family has supported the local economy by sourcing local products and encouraging team members to give back to their communities. The company sources suppliers that best match their needs, regardless of size or classification.

[RELATED: How Schnucks Is Redefining ‘Local’]

By developing relationships with diverse suppliers, The United Family can offer a broader assortment of products at prices their guests can afford.

“United Supermarkets has always been deeply rooted in our local communities and partners with local suppliers to bring Texas and New Mexico flavors to our guests,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO of The United Family. “We’re proud of our local legacy and continue to support fantastic local partnerships.”

The event itself will be composed of meetings, breakouts and a supplier expo to help businesses scale into retail, where the most standout suppliers may have the opportunity to sell their products in a United Family store.

Interested businesses can submit an online application for the Discovery Showcase from now until March 4. The United Family will evaluate applications based on product fit and product readiness for the market, across all departments. The company will choose select participants to attend the in-person event in Lubbock, Texas, for vendors to pitch their products directly to the business team on May 8.

Sponsors of the event include Acosta Brokerage, Gameday Productions/Everyday Heroes, RD Thomas Advertising, Slate Group, New Mexico-based Statewide Distributors and Four Star Demo Service. Some successful local/regional partners include Lancaster Brothers, Kylitos Salsa and Vollemans Milk.

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC is a grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Albertsons one of its Retailers of the Century.