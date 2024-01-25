Fresh Thyme Steps Up Commitment to Startup Food Brands

Evergreen Waffles is one of the winners of a pitch competition hosted by Fresh Thyme Market and new partner Naturally Chicago.

Fresh Thyme Market has long carried local products, but the Midwest grocer is doubling down on that commitment. The company is the first grocery partner of Naturally Chicago's Locally Made Retail Access Program, which supports natural food entrepreneurs and brings unique products to market in a swift, effective way.

According to the retailer, the collaboration supports the community in different ways, by offering customers more choices across the natural food space and creating opportunities for startup suppliers. "Fresh Thyme Market is thrilled to be the first retailer in this exciting initiative," said Jonathan Lawrence, VP of merchandising at Fresh Thyme and a board member of Naturally Chicago. "As a community-focused grocer, we're proud to support these local brands and be an innovative and collaborative partner in their larger success stories."

[Read more: “Giant Food Partners With Local Restaurants for New Store in Maryland”]

Jim Slama, co-founder and managing director of Naturally Chicago, agreed that the initiative is a win-win-win. "Partnering with Fresh Thyme Market has been a strategic choice for Naturally Chicago, and we're thrilled to collaborate with a grocer that shares our commitment to fostering better-for-you brands,” he said. “This partnership not only reinforces our mission but also strengthens our community-driven approach. As we continue to expand our reach, we're excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and are grateful for Fresh Thyme Market's support."

Fresh Thyme and Naturally Chicago recently held a pitch competition that led to the addition of nine products to store shelves. The following items were deemed winners:

Big Star Cocktails by Apologue Liqueurs

Carolyn's Krisps Snacks

Evergreen Frozen Waffles

Forbidden Root Craft Beers

Inspiro Tequila

IYA Foods Chipers Crackers

Ms. P's Gluten-Free Granola

Popadelics Mushroom

With 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.