How Schnucks Is Redefining ‘Local’

Schnucks Markets Inc. has established a relationship with logistics and marketing platform Foodshed.io to redefine the concept of “local” through an innovative pilot program, Fresh Produce Now. Now, select Schnucks stores in the St. Louis metro area will be able to provide customers with real-time updates on the arrival of fresh seasonal local produce.

Under the pilot program, customers will receive alerts via the Schnucks Rewards app when a fresh locally grown produce item arrives at their selected Schnucks or Eatwell Market store, provided that push notifications are enabled. The notifications will also include details about the source of the harvest and, whenever possible, the harvest time. This not only ensures the availability of fresh local produce for Schnucks customers, but also encourages engagement with the Schnucks Rewards app among users with active push notifications.

“We are refining the answer to the question of ‘What is local?’ — shifting from how many miles away to how many hours ago something was picked,” noted Rachel Wilson, director of farms at Livingston, Mont.-based Foodshed.io. “Utilizing our technology in tandem with Schnucks, we are poised to set a fresh standard and cut down on food waste.”

“Schnucks takes great pride in supporting our local farmers and communities,” added Schnucks VP of Produce and Floral Mike Tipton. “Our collaboration with Foodshed.io enhances our commitment to delivering the freshest produce to our valued customers. The new feature in our Schnucks Rewards mobile app reinforces our Fresh Produce Now initiative.”

According to Foodshed.io, locally sourced produce helps local farmers, guarantees peak flavor and freshness, and reduces transportation distances in the supply chain.

“We’ve been working hand in hand with Schnucks for five years, and we deeply appreciate their commitment to their community,” observed Foodshed.io CEO Dan Beckmann. “Schnucks has consistently offered the freshest produce, and our technology empowers their mobile app customers to experience it firsthand.”

In other local produce news, the Raley’s Cos. recently entered into a strategic partnership with fieldTRUE, a farm box company delivering seasonal local organic produce and artisan grocery items. Both based in the greater Sacramento, Calif., area, the two companies have teamed up with the goals of serving more people, offering more choice in food shopping and delivery, and furthering sustainable midsized food production throughout the western United States.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 115 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs 12,000 associates. The company is No. 64 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Outstanding Independents for 2023.