Raley’s Teams With Farm Box Company to Improve Food System

The Raley’s Companies has entered into a strategic partnership with fieldTRUE, a farm box company delivering seasonal local organic produce and artisan grocery items. Both based in the greater Sacramento, Calif., area, the two companies have teamed up with the goals of serving more people, offering more choice in food shopping and delivery, and furthering sustainable midsized food production throughout the western United States.

fieldTRUE has also promoted founding member Carol Barsotti to the role of president of the organization. Barsotti aims to lead the brand into its next chapter through an enhanced customer experience, increased service offerings, business development, new category introductions and expansion into new markets.

[Read more: “EXCLUSIVE: What Is Food as Engagement?”]

“Carol’s elevation to president best positions fieldTRUE for the next chapter of growth centered on enhanced customer experience, expanded offerings and eventually opening new markets,” noted Raley’s President and CEO Keith Knopf. “The Raley’s Companies is proud to partner with fieldTRUE to make meaningful changes in the food industry.”

Through its brands, Farm Fresh to You and Full Circle, fieldTRUE delivers organic fruits and vegetables and artisan grocery items from local farmers and producers to customers’ homes. A pioneer of community-supported agriculture, fieldTRUE enables members to support local farms by through the traditional subscription for a weekly delivery, but now members can also customize their order online and opt to add artisanal farm products and natural grocery items such as milk, sustainably raised meat, plant-based foods and flowers.

“At fieldTRUE, we are bringing fresh, locally grown products directly to our customers’ front door,” Barsotti. “Now in six states, we are focused on continuing to evolve the farm-to-door subscription experience, drive technology innovations and feature new product development. Ultimately, [we are] helping more multigenerational family farms and connecting more families to the farms that grew their food.”

In addition to her new role as president, Barsotti leads fieldTRUE’s community efforts, including as the board president of both the Kathleen Barsotti Nonprofit for Sustainable Agriculture and the Davis Farmers Market Alliance, as well as holding board positions at other charitable food and community organizations.

After working in the government sector, Barsotti joined her family business to challenge and modernize what consumers could expect from a farm box service. Over the past 15 years, she has held various positions in the organization and played a key role in the development of the fieldTRUE brands. Under Barsotti’s leadership, fieldTRUE has improved the customer experience and developed a network of organic farms, natural grocery producers, artisan producers and local food banks that members can interact with via online shopping, delivery and donations. fieldTRUE employs more than 380 workers, with facilities in Natomas and Anaheim, Calif., and Seattle.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.