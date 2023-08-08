Raley’s Adding Starbucks Cafes at Multiple Locations

Family-owned The Raley’s Companies is switching up its cafe experience in the Sacramento, Calif., area. Starbucks cafes will be added at a Raley’s banner in Natomas, as well as a Bel Air location in Gold River, with others to follow in the coming years.

Specifically, the Natomas cafe will be changed over in November and the Bel Air location will see the change made in spring of 2024. The current cafe in each of those stores is occupied by Peet’s Coffee.

"We are excited to partner with Starbucks, a coffee industry leader and we know our customers want Starbucks! This new partnership is all about expanding our offerings and giving our customers a fresh café experience," said Chelsea Minor, VP of community impact and public affairs at Raley's.

Continued Minor: "All locations have different formats and customer base(s), which will help us test and learn to assess future locations.”

For her part, Minor was recently promoted to her current position, whereas she previously held an executive director title. Since joining the teamin 2015, Minor has represented The Raley’s Companies in the public and political spheres.

According to the company, Minor was instrumental in facilitating the organization's growth with several key acquisitions over the past several years. She is one of the retailer’s shared service leaders, developing and executing consumer, public affairs and brand reputation strategies for the enterprise.

In Nevada, meanwhile, Raley’s recently reopened its location on Keystone Avenue in Reno following a comprehensive renovation. The comprehensive remodel includes new and modern decor, new equipment and expanded food offerings.

With more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.