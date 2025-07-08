 Skip to main content

Grocers Donate Food, Supplies and Funds for Flood Relief in Texas

Local grocers mobilize on the ground, as other national and regional retailers send support
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Walmart relief
Walmart and Sam's Club are providing meals and supplies on the scene in Texas.

Grocers are stepping in to help following the devastating flash flooding in Texas that has claimed at least 100 lives, many of them children.

Texas-based H-E-B has a personal connection to the area. “Kerrville, where our company was started, and the Hill Country have a special place in the heart of our H-E-B family,” the company shared on its website. H-E-B can trace its roots to a small store in Florence Butt’s (H-E-B's founder) family home in Kerrville.

[RELATED: Which Food Retailers Can You Trust the Most?]

H-E-B reported that it is working with relief groups and area officials to support local efforts. The grocer has also sent food and supplies directly to the affected towns of San Angelo and Marble Falls. “Our teams are staying close to the hardest-hit areas, and we will continue to provide needed support as these tragic situations evolve,” the retailer noted in its statement.

Other Texas grocers sprang into action as well. Lubbock-based United Supermarkets, LLC, also known as The United Family, is donating money to assistance groups and is launching a register campaign across its stores with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood Relief. 

“We continue to pray for all of our fellow Texans who these floods have impacted, especially the families who have lost loved ones,” said President Sidney Hopper. “Words cannot adequately describe the devastation we are seeing from this event. If guests want to help, they can donate at our registers at check-out. The funds will go to organizations on the ground helping with relief efforts.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Convoy of Hope
Shortly after the flash floods ravaged parts of Central Texas, water and food was packed up from SpartanNash's distribution center in San Antonio.

Walmart and Sam's Club are examples of national organizations that are assisting victims in the region. Together, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations. Additionally, they will match up to $250,000 of customer and member donations that can soon be made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas, through the Walmart and Salvation Army match campaign.

On the ground, Walmart is providing free hot meals through Operation BBQ Relief at the Supercenter in hard-hit Kerrville. The retail giant is also partnering with Procter & Gamble and Matthew 25: Ministries to send Tide’s Loads of Truck laundry trucks and showers to impacted communities.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation our associates, friends and neighbors in Texas are facing, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner. “We’re working hand-in-hand with local leaders and first responders to ensure help reaches those who need it most.” 

Added Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Sam’s Club: “Our hearts go out to the families, associates and members affected by this disaster. We will stand by the Kerrville community and help provide the resources and support they need as they recover and rebuild.”

Another omnichannel leader, Amazon, is deploying resources, too, as it simultaneously works to ensure the safety of its employees and providers. Within hours of the flash floods, Amazon donated to multiple nonprofits and coordinated the delivery of food and supplies from Whole Foods Market to victims and first responders in Kerrville. 

“As we closely monitor the situation, we will mobilize our resources in collaboration with our partners and stand ready to support them as needed with the same robust logistics and technology that deliver goods to doorsteps every day,” Amazon announced.

Michigan-based SpartanNash, for its part is providing at least three truckloads of water and food for distribution through Convoy of Hope. “Texas was my home for several years and my heart goes out to those affected by this weekend’s devastating flash floods – and to the first responders who answered the call to service,” shared Tony Sarsam, president and CEO, in a post on the LinkedIn platform.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds