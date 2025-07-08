Grocers Donate Food, Supplies and Funds for Flood Relief in Texas

Shortly after the flash floods ravaged parts of Central Texas, water and food was packed up from SpartanNash's distribution center in San Antonio.
Walmart and Sam's Club are examples of national organizations that are assisting victims in the region. Together, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $500,000 in grants and in-kind donations. Additionally, they will match up to $250,000 of customer and member donations that can soon be made online or in-stores and clubs in Texas, through the Walmart and Salvation Army match campaign.
On the ground, Walmart is providing free hot meals through Operation BBQ Relief at the Supercenter in hard-hit Kerrville. The retail giant is also partnering with Procter & Gamble and Matthew 25: Ministries to send Tide’s Loads of Truck laundry trucks and showers to impacted communities.
“We are heartbroken by the devastation our associates, friends and neighbors in Texas are facing, especially the families of those who have lost loved ones,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner. “We’re working hand-in-hand with local leaders and first responders to ensure help reaches those who need it most.”
Added Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Sam’s Club: “Our hearts go out to the families, associates and members affected by this disaster. We will stand by the Kerrville community and help provide the resources and support they need as they recover and rebuild.”
Another omnichannel leader, Amazon, is deploying resources, too, as it simultaneously works to ensure the safety of its employees and providers. Within hours of the flash floods, Amazon donated to multiple nonprofits and coordinated the delivery of food and supplies from Whole Foods Market to victims and first responders in Kerrville.
“As we closely monitor the situation, we will mobilize our resources in collaboration with our partners and stand ready to support them as needed with the same robust logistics and technology that deliver goods to doorsteps every day,” Amazon announced.
Michigan-based SpartanNash, for its part is providing at least three truckloads of water and food for distribution through Convoy of Hope. “Texas was my home for several years and my heart goes out to those affected by this weekend’s devastating flash floods – and to the first responders who answered the call to service,” shared Tony Sarsam, president and CEO, in a post on the LinkedIn platform.