Grocers Donate Food, Supplies and Funds for Flood Relief in Texas

Grocers are stepping in to help following the devastating flash flooding in Texas that has claimed at least 100 lives, many of them children.

Texas-based H-E-B has a personal connection to the area. “Kerrville, where our company was started, and the Hill Country have a special place in the heart of our H-E-B family,” the company shared on its website. H-E-B can trace its roots to a small store in Florence Butt’s (H-E-B's founder) family home in Kerrville.

[RELATED: Which Food Retailers Can You Trust the Most?]

H-E-B reported that it is working with relief groups and area officials to support local efforts. The grocer has also sent food and supplies directly to the affected towns of San Angelo and Marble Falls. “Our teams are staying close to the hardest-hit areas, and we will continue to provide needed support as these tragic situations evolve,” the retailer noted in its statement.

Other Texas grocers sprang into action as well. Lubbock-based United Supermarkets, LLC, also known as The United Family, is donating money to assistance groups and is launching a register campaign across its stores with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood Relief.

“We continue to pray for all of our fellow Texans who these floods have impacted, especially the families who have lost loved ones,” said President Sidney Hopper. “Words cannot adequately describe the devastation we are seeing from this event. If guests want to help, they can donate at our registers at check-out. The funds will go to organizations on the ground helping with relief efforts.”