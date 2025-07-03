Which Food Retailers Can You Trust the Most?
Meanwhile, in the Retail Industry category, the top food retailers were Costco Wholesale, at No. 2, and Amazon, at No. 3. Brookshire Brothers landed at No. 14, while Target Corp. came in at No. 22. Walmart ranked No. 33, BJ’s Wholesale Club was No. 35 and Meijer held the 49th position.
This is the fourth time that Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, has recognized the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries, based on evaluations of U.S. residents.
Since trust can take several forms and be viewed from different perspectives, Newsweek and Statista developed a methodology that considers several key aspects of trust, including customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.
The overall score incorporates 80% from its independent survey and 20% from a social-listening analysis. The 700 companies with the highest scores have been designated the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025.
The complete methodology is available online.