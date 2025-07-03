 Skip to main content

Which Food Retailers Can You Trust the Most?

WinCo Foods ranked No. 1 grocer on Newsweek's America's Most Trustworthy Companies list
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
winco foods
WinCo Foods ranked No. 1 on the Most Trustworthy Companies list in the Grocery & Convenience Store category.

Newsweek has partnered with market research firm Statista to identify America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025.

In the corporate world, maintaining trust among customers, employees and investors is paramount for success in an increasingly competitive landscape. According to Newsweek, its ranking aims to provide guidance and to highlight the companies that are most trusted in the United States.

This year's ranking features 700 companies in 23 industries ranging from aerospace and health care to retail and consumer goods. Rankings were determined through an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. respondents, resulting in more than 100,000 evaluations that reflected the perspectives of consumers, employees and investors. The analysis also considered online media sentiment, and any company facing significant scandals or lawsuits was excluded.

The top 10 most trustworthy companies in the Grocery & Convenience Store category was as follows: 

  1. WinCo Foods
  2. Publix
  3. Whole Foods Market
  4. H-E-B
  5. Kroger
  6. QuikTrip
  7. The Fresh Market
  8. Big Y Foods
  9. Albertsons Cos.
  10. Sprouts Farmers Market

“We work to earn trust every day by delivering great-quality food at low prices, offering dependable employment with opportunities for fulfilling careers, caring for our communities and rewarding shareholders,” noted Ron Sargent, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, regarding his company's position on the annual list. 

The complete 50 Grocery & Convenience Store ranking is available online

Meanwhile, in the Retail Industry category, the top food retailers were Costco Wholesale, at No. 2, and Amazon, at No. 3. Brookshire Brothers landed at No. 14, while Target Corp. came in at No. 22. Walmart ranked No. 33, BJ’s Wholesale Club was No. 35 and Meijer held the 49th position. 

This is the fourth time that Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista, has recognized the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries, based on evaluations of U.S. residents. 

Since trust can take several forms and be viewed from different perspectives, Newsweek and Statista developed a methodology that considers several key aspects of trust, including customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

The overall score incorporates 80% from its independent survey and 20% from a social-listening analysis. The 700 companies with the highest scores have been designated the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025.

The complete methodology is available online

