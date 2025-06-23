Whole Foods Market Exec Named Top Women in Grocery's Retail Trailblazer

PG: Can you share a pivotal moment in your career that shaped who you are as a leader today?

CM: Two pivotal moments come to mind, one early in my leadership journey, and another that truly shaped how I lead at scale.

The first was during my time as a store team leader. We were in a tough spot: Sales were down, morale was low, and the path forward wasn’t clear. Instead of making top-down decisions, I brought the team together, shared our challenges openly and asked for their ideas. It was a vulnerable moment, but what followed was extraordinary. Team members from every department stepped up with creative solutions and took real ownership. We not only turned the store around, but also became a more connected and collaborative team. That experience taught me that leadership isn’t about having all the answers, it’s about creating the space for others to shine and contribute their best.

The second defining chapter came when I took on the role of regional president for the Northeast in 2005. It was like being the CEO of a region — we had our own PR, buying, store design and budgeting. That role exposed me to every aspect of the business and stretched me as a leader. One of my proudest accomplishments from that time was building a leadership team that truly reflected our team member base — diverse in every sense. I saw the power of believing in people and telling them, “You can do this.” That kind of belief changed the trajectory of people’s careers, like Bimini, who went from being a baker to leading one of our flagship stores, the [New York City] Columbus Circle store.

Both of those experiences deeply shaped my leadership philosophy. Success in retail — or any organization — is never built by one person. It’s built through trust, collaboration and lifting others up to lead alongside you.

PG: How do you balance strategic vision with day-to-day operational demands in your current role?

CM: It’s a constant balancing act. We’re pushing for faster growth but also working through the challenges. We’re getting more creative – right-sizing stores, optimizing layouts and using data to design stores that truly fit their markets. That balance between vision and execution shows how our newer stores are outperforming expectations. We’ve also reduced the back-of-house footprint to prioritize the customer experience and make it easier for our team members. For me, it’s about staying nimble, staying focused and trusting the incredible team around me.

PG: What do you see as the biggest forces reshaping the grocery business right now?

CM: Several key forces are reshaping our industry right now. Digital integration and omnichannel experiences have become essential, with customers expecting seamless transitions between online and in-store shopping.

Sustainability and climate-smart agriculture are influencing everything from sourcing to operations. We are seeing the increasing convergence of food and wellness, with customers making stronger connections between their food choices and health outcomes.

Perhaps most significantly, customers are redefining value – they want both quality and competitive pricing, and they’re willing to pay more for products that align with their values. These changes require us to be more agile and innovative while staying true to our core mission.

PG: You’ve seen a tremendous amount of change during your retail career, and there are many types of jobs today that didn’t exist when you started in grocery. As you look ahead, where do you see the greatest opportunities for the industry (e-commerce, retail media, veganism, etc.)?

CM: There’s so much opportunity ahead. E-commerce will continue to grow, but I don’t think grocery stores are going away. Many of our customers consider their local Whole Foods a second home. That emotional connection matters. That said, we need to get more sophisticated about serving those who don’t walk through our doors, through faster delivery, better tech and frictionless experiences.

From a food perspective, global flavors are huge. As people travel more, they want to recreate those experiences at home, whether it’s French butter or Japanese snacks. And health is front and center, [along with] regenerative agriculture, organic standards, clean labels. Our role is to make it easier for people to eat well, live well and explore the world through food.