Editors Picks

Progressive Grocer Names the Best New Products of 2025

Many of this year’s Editors’ Picks marry functionality and flavor
By PG Staff
5/15/2025

Because we are intrepid grocery consumers as well as dedicated grocery industry editors, judging the products for our annual Editors’ Picks program is always a joy. This year – the 21st iteration of the program – has proved particularly interesting, however, as we witnessed the further migration of functional foods into the mainstream.

Among the products that wowed us were sweet potato fries featuring superfoods, caffeine-infused dark chocolate, probiotic soda, overnight protein oats, herbal tea with biotin, a high-fiber fruit bar, raw snacking granola, a juice shot formulated to improve sleep quality, various products marketed as allergen-free, healthy hydration beverages, protein tortilla chips, and even mac and cheese, to name just a few. These products didn’t stop at functionality, though; many featured such indulgent flavors as Mango Cardamom, Vanilla Almond, Tart Cherry and, perhaps most mouthwatering, Cherry Berry Chocolate Chunk.

Speaking of flavors, trending hot honey – probably the most popular of the wave of “swicy” products now inundating store shelves – made a notable showing among the products we selected, along with “everything” seasoning, which is decidedly not just for bagels anymore. Clues to future flavors that consumers will embrace came in such creative forms as a cotton candy-flavored energy drink and sea salt honey, the latter offered as a product that does double duty as a gourmet recipe ingredient and workout fuel.

Additionally, organic and natural products, premium offerings, better-for-you versions of stalwart snacks, convenience and ease of use, global cuisines, inventive private label items at value prices, and eco-friendliness in production and packaging continued to be well represented among the products we considered, as well as our eventual picks.

We invite you to sample the below 2025 Editors’ Picks, accompanied by their suggested retail prices and packaging sizes. 

Actual Vegetables

Actual Veggies Purple Sweet Potato Super Fries

$7.99 per 14-ounce package

With the distinction of being the only fry spotlighting purple sweet potatoes, Actual Veggies Super Fries are shaking up the frozen fry aisle. Featuring a crispy outside and fluffy inside, they offer the classic fry experience — plus health benefits thanks to the blend of potatoes and superfoods. Made with 100% pure avocado oil, Actual Veggies Purple Sweet Potato Super Fries are packed with nutrient-rich vegetables like beets, cauliflower and chickpeas. These clean, premium ingredients appeal to health-conscious consumers who might have previously skipped traditional frozen fries, thereby expanding the category and redefining what a fry can be.

Editors' Picsk

Amylu Foods Organic Spinach & Red Pepper Chicken Meatballs

$7.49 per 10-ounce box

Amylu Foods Organic Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Meatballs stand out for their clean ingredients, bold flavor and versatility. Fully cooked and ready in minutes, the meatballs cater to today’s label-conscious consumers who seek both taste and transparency. Made with certified organic, humanely raised chicken and real vegetables, they contain no artificial preservatives. The better-you product sets a new standard in the refrigerated heat-and-eat category by combining convenience with high-quality ingredients. Amylu’s product broadens category appeal by attracting health-conscious shoppers who previously avoided heat-and-eat proteins due to concerns over artificial additives and fillers. 

archer

Archer Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks

$16.99 per 16-count 8-ounce package

Consumers have gravitated toward Archer Beef & Cheese Mini Sticks for their taste, portability and protein. They’re made with real ingredients, including high-quality, 100% grass-fed beef and real cheddar cheese. The miniature size makes Archer’s sticks ideal for on-the-go snacking, yet they’re still packed with a satisfying 4 grams of protein. These savory zero-sugar snacks are Certified Gluten-free, as well as free from preservatives, MSG, nitrites and nitrates. Whether at home, packing lunches or on the go, consumers have embraced this unique variety of traditional beef sticks. 

Atkins Endulge Pieces

Atkins Endulge

$7.89 per 6.35-ounce box of six gummy bear packs or 12-count 4.23-ounce package of truffles

Endulge Truffles and Endulge Gummy Bears taste similar to their traditional counterparts but support a weight wellness journey instead of derailing it. While the chocolatey truffles feature only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, the gummies provide a fruiter option with less than 1 gram of sugar and just 2 net carbs. Both keto-friendly products serve as a playful treat to add to a balanced routine. The products have delivered impressive performance: More than 56% of gummy sales are incremental to the brand, with 37% incremental to the category, while more than 40% of truffle sales are incremental to the brand, and 28% to the category.

AWAKE dark chocolate

AWAKE Chocolate Dark Chocolate Variety Pack

$37.99 per 50-count 24-ounce package

AWAKE has introduced a new level of functional convenience to the chocolate category. Each AWAKE Caffeinated Chocolate Bite delivers 50 milligrams of caffeine — equivalent to half a cup of coffee. Made with Fairtrade-certified cocoa, this sweet alternative provides a balanced energy boost without the jitteriness of other caffeinated products, while the individually wrapped 0.48-ounce bites cater to the busy, health-conscious consumer who seeks an energy boost at the start of the day or during a midafternoon slump. By integrating an energy source like caffeine into its chocolate, AWAKE has created a unique and versatile product that stands out in an otherwise indulgent category.

Be LOVE Balanced Electrolyte Beverage

Be LOVE Balanced Electrolyte Beverage

$36 per 12 12-fluid-ounce cans

Unlike most hydration products overloaded with sodium or sugar, Be LOVE prioritizes precision over excess. Its scientifically designed electrolyte ratio supports nerve function, muscle contractions, hydration and cognitive performance. With zero calories, sugar, artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, the balanced electrolyte beverage replenishes and sustains optimal hydration. The first brand to bring consumers everywhere an electrolyte beverage solely in reusable bottles or recyclable cans, Be LOVE strategically closes the white space between water, enhanced waters and sugary sports drinks.

Best Choice Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Braids

Best Choice Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Braids

$4.89 per 16-ounce bag

Best Choice Pretzel Braids are coated in a blend of cinnamon and sugar comparable to its national-brand counterpart, but available at a more affordable price. The price helps Associated Wholesale Grocers member retailers pass savings onto consumers still looking to indulge in a popular snack. The cinnamon-sugar flavor profile offers an appealing sweet-and-salty snack combination. Bold and unique flavors continue to drive growth within the category, and this flavor adds another level to the already existing honey mustard and homestyle flavors available from Best Choice. Product distribution tripled in the first month of launch, providing steady growth in a competitive space.

Best Choice from the Farm Lunch Meats

Best Choice from the Farm Lunch Meats

$2.75 per 8-ounce pillow pack pouch

Best Choice from the Farm Lunch Meats introduced the brand in the lunch meat segment. These store-brand cold cuts from Associated Wholesale Grocers are comparable to national-brand products but available at a lower everyday price. Ideal for consumers seeking a quick, nutritious meal or snack, the gluten-free, protein-rich turkey and ham are ready to eat and ideal for on-the-go consumption. Best Choice from the Farm branding resonates with consumers in the fresh departments while portraying the brand’s commitment to quality. Packaging consists of pillow pack pouches, which not only accommodate various merchandising strategies, but also provide storage flexibility in the consumer’s fridge. 

Big Easy Pop

Big Easy Pop

$2.79 per 12-fluid-ounce can

Gut-healthy Big Easy Pop breaks the mold of traditional functional beverages by balancing science-backed benefits with a flavor-first approach that appeals to wellness-conscious consumers and soda lovers. It offers 1 billion live probiotic cultures per can, sourced from DE111 (a spore-forming probiotic strain of Bacillus subtilis), bringing kombucha-level benefits to a more fun and accessible soda format. Each certified-organic can of Big Easy Pop contains 3 grams of sugar from real fruit juice and agave, has 35 calories, is stevia-free, and offers 3 grams of prebiotic fiber. Twenty percent of the product spend comes from new category buyers as gut health proves to be a priority for mainstream consumers. 

Biolyte

BIOLYTE On The Go! Powder Packets

$24.99 per 16-pack; $12.99 per sample 5-pack

Unlike traditional sports drinks, BIOLYTE was developed by board-certified anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Luther C. Rollins to deliver IV-level hydration in a convenient on-the-go packet. Medical-strength BIOLYTE On The Go! delivers 6.5 times more electrolytes and one-third the sugar of leading hydration packets — containing the same amount of electrolytes as a 500-milliliter lactated ringer (IV bag) to prevent dehydration. Each 0.63-ounce powder packet contains essential electrolytes for rehydration, B vitamins for energy, and liver-supporting ingredients like milk thistle and gluconolactone. Plus, ingredients like ginger and dextrose help ease stomach discomfort.

bob's red mill

Bob’s Red Mill Overnight Protein Oats

$5.29 per 4-packet 8.47-ounce box

Bob’s Red Mill’s Overnight Protein Oats deliver a convenient and tasty solution made with recognizable, clean ingredients. The product features 10 grams of protein with 8 grams sugar or less – but no added protein powder or fillers. The brand’s protein oats are made from a hull-less variety that is naturally higher in protein and generates 48% fewer carbon emissions than regular oats. An ideal source of fiber, its version of overnight oats is made with whole grains, real fruit pieces or nuts, and chia seeds. The product takes the hassle out of meal prep: Consumers simply add milk before letting the oats sit in the fridge overnight. 

bumble bee

Bumble Bee “Snack on the Run!” Everything Bagel Seasoning Tuna Salad Kit

$1.99 per 3.35-ounce kit

The Bumble “Snack on the Run!” Bee Everything Bagel Seasoning Tuna Salad Kit stands apart as a bold, trend-forward innovation in the shelf-stable snack category. While traditional tuna kits typically offer basic or predictable flavors, this product offers the popular everything bagel flavor. The kit includes a can of pre-mixed tuna salad, six buttery crackers, and a spoon for an all-in-one, no-refrigeration-needed snack or meal. With 8 grams of protein per kit, the item is a satisfying choice for consumers seeking a balanced, flavorful on-the-go snack. In addition, the product uses wild-caught tuna that has met the Marine Stewardship Council’s global standard for sustainability.

Bumble Bee Wild-Caught Albacore Tuna

Bumble Bee Wild-Caught Albacore Tuna in Water; Lemon & Garlic Flavor Pouch

$1.79 per 2.5-ounce pouch

Mild, premium wild-caught albacore tuna is elevated by a bright burst of lemon and savory garlic notes, delivering a balanced flavor that stands out from traditional tuna options. Each pouch delivers 15 grams of protein, making it a satisfying option for those seeking nutritious snacks or meal enhancements. What’s more, the easy-to-open pouch format is ideal for on-the-go and health-conscious consumers looking for a simple, protein-packed solution. The product was featured in Bumble Bee’s Your Snack Meal Can BEE Better marketing campaign. Social media influencers also helped promote the product to its target Millennial audience.

bunzi tea off

Bunzi Tea Off

$3 for two 16-fluid-ounce cans

Hy-Vee’s Bunzi Tea Off features the ideal blend of half iced tea and half lemonade. Unlike other products in the tea category, the beverage is made with real brewed tea, which provides consumers with natural caffeine that occurs only through the tea-brewing process. Meanwhile, the lemonade is naturally flavored and uses real sugar, rather than artificial substitutes. Bunzi Tea Off brings fresh, bold flavors to the marketplace. Packaged in a slim recyclable aluminum can, Bunzie Tea Off has a 12-month shelf life. The packaging’s selected color palette was intended to make the product pop individually and as a group. 

Butterball

Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey

$2.49-$2.99 per pound 

Butterball data shows that the most popular questions received by its Turkey Talk-Line are about “how and when to thaw a turkey.” Hence, Butterball’s Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey doesn’t need to be thawed before roasting, saving consumers days of prep time – all they need to do is unwrap and roast. Unlike similar products, the turkey isn’t baked in a bag; it’s removed from the packaging and roasted in an open pan. Special brine helps the bird retain its moisture throughout the roasting process, resulting in a tender, golden-brown turkey. The product ensures less mess and less stress for consumers hosting holiday meals, according to the brand.

Carbone Black Truffle Alfredo and Mediterranean Marinara Sauces

Carbone Fine Food Black Truffle Alfredo and Mediterranean Marinara Sauces

$23.99 per 2-pack of 15-ounce jars of Black Truffle Alfredo or 24-ounce jars of Mediterranean Marinara

Carbone Fine Food Black Truffle Alfredo is an indulgent, chef-driven sauce featuring true black truffle flavor, along with the rich combination of Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Meanwhile, unlike traditional marinara sauces, which often rely solely on tomatoes and herbs, Carbone Fine Food Mediterranean Marinara incorporates real olives and capers, providing a savory umami depth. Carbone Fine Food’s new items drove a 115% brand increase during the launch window at the brand’s largest retailer. As the second-largest brand at the retailer, Carbone Fine Food accounted for the highest brand growth during the time period and drove nearly all category growth. 

Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Biotin Beauty Rest

Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Biotin Beauty Rest

$4.99 per box of 18 0.75-ounce tea bags

Celestial Seasonings’ Sleepytime Biotin Beauty Rest uniquely combines the calming effects of the brand’s Sleepytime tea blend with added biotin (vitamin B7) to complement consumers’ self-care routines at bedtime. The caffeine-free herbal tea is non-GMO Project Verified, with functional wellness benefits. Celestial Seasonings sources most of its herbs, botanicals, teas and fruits directly from farmers worldwide, ensuring that consumers always receive a flavorful cup of quality tea. Biotin Beauty Rest has demonstrated 35% category incrementality at one of the brand’s leading retailers through its first nine months in distribution.

Chomps Smoky BBQ Beef

$19.99 per 8-pack of 1.15-ounce sticks; $24 per10-pack; $50 per 24-pack

Chomps’ Smoky BBQ Beef delivers an authentic smoky barbecue taste without any sugar or artificial additives – a rarity in the snack and broader food category. Comprising 100% grass-fed and -finished beef with 10 grams of protein per serving, the product is a satisfying and convenient snack that fuels active lifestyles. The launch of Smoky BBQ Beef contributed to Chomps’ 302% year-over-year growth, further solidifying its position as the fastest-growing snack brand in the United States. Smoky BBQ Beef has become the better-for-you snack of choice for consumers seeking an indulgent flavor without compromising their nutritional and wellness goals.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Shortening

$10.99-$12.99 per 16-ounce tub

In a category inundated with seed oils, Chosen Foods developed its shortening with one ingredient, fractionated avocado oil, making it a clean-ingredient swap for any recipe calling for traditional shortening or butter. Ideal for baking and high-heat cooking, the product is certified non-GMO, glyphosate residue-free, vegan and gluten-free. By opting for avocado oil-based products, consumers can enjoy the smooth texture that avocado oil brings to their favorite recipes while its neutral flavor profile won’t affect the taste. With sustainability in mind, Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Shortening is created by using the leftover solid portions of avocados used to make the company’s 100% Pure Avocado Oil.

Coca-Cola Orange Cream

$2.38 per 20-fluid-ounce bottle

Coca-Cola Orange Cream combines the classic taste of Coca-Cola with refreshing orange and smooth, creamy vanilla flavors, delivering a nostalgic yet novel drinking experience. Available in both original and zero-sugar varieties, the beverage caters to evolving consumer preferences for unique flavor innovation and sugar-free options. Its strong performance within the carbonated soft-drink category is evident in its rapid sales momentum, achieving $24.5 million in its first three weeks. Coca-Cola Orange Cream also benefits from its placement in both single-serve and multipack formats, capturing impulse purchases in convenience stores while also driving planned purchases in grocery and mass retail.

Cox’s Shrimp Co. Wild Caught Key West Pink Shrimp 

$9.99 per 12-ounce package

Cox’s Wild Caught Key West Pink Shrimp are 100% natural, with only one ingredient: shrimp. They are free from chemicals, preservatives and additives, ensuring a clean and pure product for consumers who prioritize health and quality. Messaging highlights the product’s 100% USA origin, reinforcing the company’s dedication to supporting local sourcing and protecting the environment. Cox’s Shrimp Co. harvests using methods that protect ocean ecosystems and support the long-term viability of shrimp populations. Plus, its Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification ensures that its shrimp are sourced from fisheries that are managed with care, ensuring environmental stewardship and ethical practices.

Crav’n Flavor Cracker Chips

$2.99 per 7.5-ounce package

These crispy crackers may be tiny, but they boast big appetite appeal thanks to real cheese and natural cheese flavor and such profiles as Sour Cream & Onion and Double Cheese. The pop of flavor is matched by bold graphics splashed on the recyclable paperboard cartons. These own-brand snacks from Topco Associates also deliver on value and, accordingly, have led to both category and brand growth at member stores. The launch was supported by in-store and online marketing tools, and the rollout proved so effective that plans are already in the works for additional sizes and flavor varieties.

Editors' Picks

Crav’n Flavor Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies

4.59-$4.99 per 24-fluid-ounce package

What do you get when you combine two dessert favorites and an irresistible price point? An Editors Pick that fuses crave-worthy flavor and a successful format mashup, with real ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies. The product, available to Topco Associates members, is an accessible indulgence and go-to seasonal treat that resonates with shoppers at a time when the “in the round” ice cream sandwich segment for own brands grew 10% in sales and 9% in units. The desserts are sold in a carton with a perforated panel for easy opening and dispensing.

Editors' Picks

Crav’n Flavor Seasoned Pork Rinds

$1.79-$1.99 per 4-ounce bag

Consumers can go whole hog on flavorful snacking with this product, an innovative twist within the $165 million pork rind segment of the savory snack category. Packed with protein, the snacks are available in Hot & Spicy, Salt & Vinegar, BBQ, and Chili Lime flavors. The package signals the product’s zippy eating experience, with vibrant graphics and a clear window showcasing the rinds. Ramping up demand, Topco Associates supported the launch with in-store, in-aisle and online marketing tools touting the items’ snackability, flavor and appealing price point. With own-brand pork rinds already growing 19% in sales, this item may boost that rate even more.

Editors' Picks

Crisp Power Everything Protein Pretzels

$1.88 per 1.75-ounce package

Dubbed a “first-of-its-kind macro,” this snack is as functional as it is satisfying. The pretzels contain 28 grams of plant-based protein, as well as all nine essential amino acids typically found in animal protein, with 12 grams of fiber, zero added sugar and only 6 grams of net carbs per serving. This is also a unique salty snack because it keeps people fuller for longer periods of time and promotes digestive health. Those keeping an eye on nutritional benefits will also appreciate that the never-fried items are made with Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients and are free of artificial colors and flavors. 

Crofter’s Organic Fruit Spread Squeeze-able Pouch

$6.49 per 13-ounce pouch

Available in Strawberry and Berry Harvest flavors, this item allows consumers to enjoy an organic fruit spread with no sticky utensils. The mess-free squeeze pouch is an innovation that allows for convenient snacking, while the product itself is made with high-quality organic fruit as the No. 1 ingredient. This pick – a hit among parents in particular – also contains a third less sugar than traditional jams without any artificial ingredients. At the store, the item stands out for its recognizable Crofter’s Organic bear paired with vibrant colors. The brand also piqued interest through a multichannel marketing campaign consisting of several touchpoints to drive interest.

Cutwater Peppermint White Russian

$12.99 per 4-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans

The ready-to-drink adult beverage category continues to heat up, and this canned cocktail is a cool addition to Anheuser-Busch’s Cutwater portfolio, with a refreshing peppermint taste. At 13% ABV, the drink is made with the brand’s signature vodka and real coffee cream liqueur, and is the only RTD White Russian on the market. The festive flavor was supported through winter-themed trade programming, including in-store signage with recipes, and a YouTube episode, becoming Cutwater’s top-selling seasonal innovation in 2024. Shoppers can look for it again in late 2025, with wider distribution and a more extensive promotional plan.

Daily Crunch Sweet & Spicy Sichuan Sprouted Cashews

$7.99 per 4-ounce package

Noshing on nuts gets more exciting with this inventive snack, a blend of sprouted cashews, crispy edamame, and Fly By Jing chili flakes with dried mala spice. The product combines Daily Crunch’s patented sprouting and dehydrating process to transform ordinary nuts into a nutrient-dense crunchy snack that’s also easy to digest. Clean ingredients with low sugar and no oil contribute to the snack’s healthy halo. Initially launched at Whole Foods Market and now rolling out at other retailers, the item is already a top-selling SKU for the brand.

Deep Indian Kitchen Matar Paneer Entrée

$5.49 per 9-ounce package

If it tastes like you’re enjoying an authentic Indian dish made from scratch, that’s because you are. This family-recipe entrée, featuring a creamy tomato-based sauce infused with cashews and turmeric, adheres to traditional Indian methods and is prepared at the company’s dairy plant in upstate New York. The mild spice profile and convenient frozen format appeals to a broad audience and easily welcomes consumers to Indian cuisine. It’s also a vegetarian product providing 14 grams of plant-based protein. The premium yet accessible entrée was introduced with a robust marketing strategy that included promotions and influencer partnerships.

Diestel Frozen Primal Blend Ground Turkey

$12.95 per 14-ounce package

Made with only pasture-raised turkey, turkey heart and turkey liver, this product signals a resurgence in demand for organ meat, and the ongoing clamor for convenient, flavorful proteins. It’s billed as nutrient-dense, with high levels of B vitamins, iron, zinc and vitamin A, and as sustainable thanks to its regenerative certification and blend that contains no artificial ingredients, preservatives, hormones, antibiotics, growth stimulants or fillers. Fittingly, the product was launched shortly after Thanksgiving, once shoppers had tried the brand’s regenerative whole turkeys for the holidays and during the clean-eating month of January. Since that time, the item has seen incremental growth.

Dole Hummus Crunch Chopped Salad Kit

$3.99-$4.59 per 10.4-ounce bag

Dole banked on the popularity of hummus flavor– up 35% on a yearly basis – and Mediterranean diets to create this salad kit. Available at multiple channels across North America, the product has proved intriguing to shoppers for its taste and fusion of fresh greens and a dip-inspired dressing. Health-conscious consumers can also appreciate nutrient-rich ingredients such as chickpeas and tahini. To generate trial and awareness, Dole worked with key retailers to execute on-site media and digital coupons, and the company implemented a multichannel launch strategy. An on-pack QR code links to Dole’s site with more recipe tips and guidance for healthy eating.

Ethel’s Gluten-Free Turtle Dandy

$6.99 per 6-ounce package

Consumers who follow a gluten-free diet can have their candy and eat it, too, thanks to this novel confection. Certified Gluten Free and made from scratch, the dessert is both indulgent and inclusive for people with food intolerances and allergies. The cleverly named product features a buttery shortbread crust, handmade pecan caramel and decadent chocolate layers. Its debut was supported by such activations as on-shelf temporary price reductions and consumer promotions, as well as educational sheets and instantly redeemable coupons sent to in-store bakery teams to generate knowledge and trial. The product contributed to the brand’s nearly doubling its sales in 2024.

Evolution Fresh Tropical Mango Real Fruit Soda

$2.79 per 12-fluid-ounce can

Soda has come a long way as a category, with remarkable growth coming from new flavorful and functional options. Delivering on these and other attributes, Evolution Fresh’s soda is made with USDA Certified Organic real squeezed fruit juice, prebiotic fiber, probiotics and vitamin C. It’s also a no-sugar-added product in a category known for high-sugar drinks, and is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher as well. To boost awareness, especially among Gen Z and Millennial buyers, the brand teamed with influencers on promotions as part of a $4 million integrated marketing campaign. Broader distribution and more flavors are coming soon.

Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce

$8.49 per 24-ounce jar

Time is important to this brand, which has been in business for 157 years and is known for its traditional, authentic recipes. While it plays the long game, Filippo Berio continues to innovate, launching a line of eight premium home-style sauces using a slow-simmering process and clean ingredients. This Arrabbiata variety adds some spice to the lineup, with chili peppers lending heat to a recipe that also includes 100% Italian tomatoes and the brand’s own extra-virgin olive oil. Additionally, there are no added sugars, artificial ingredients or flavorings in Filippo Berio’s Arrabbiata sauce. In under a year, the variety has surpassed 6,500 grocery distribution points.

Floura Mango Cardamom High-Fiber Fruit Crush Bar

$3.79 per 1.8-ounce bar

This product raises the bar on fiber, providing 13 grams of fiber from 12 whole plants. That concentrated amount of fiber comes from often-overlooked plant parts, such as upcycled seed-free apple cores and watermelon rinds, as Floura seeks both to reduce waste and enhance microbiome health. Containing no added sugars, gluten or artificial compounds, the bars are available in bold flavors like the Mango Cardamom variety. Founder Jeni Britton used customer feedback during the R&D process and leveraged direct-to-consumer campaigns and sampling to build awareness of the initial bars, which will soon be joined by other flavors and formats.

Editors' Picks

Food Club Hickory Smoked Ham, Honey Ham and Brown Sugar Ham

$3.99 per pound

Data supports the appeal of this ham, a seasonal favorite. Topco Associates found that retailers that offered the fully cooked bone-in hams benefited from a 3.5% increase in private label market share growth and a 9% gain in dollar growth compared with those that didn’t offer these proteins during the holidays. Shoppers gravitated to the center-of-the-plate ham for value, flavor and a 100% natural profile with natural juices. Packaging helped catch the eye, with bright graphics, appetizing photography, and shoutouts that made navigating the aisle simple. Topco kept the momentum going with continued in-store advertising and online recipes.

Food Club Hot Honey Cornbread Mix

$1.99 per 6-ounce package

Hot honey is all the rage, it seems, and that trend is borne out in this mix made with real honey and zesty chili peppers. While the flavor profile aligns with current shopper tastes, so does the item’s better-for-you attributes: The product is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Shoppers could easily discover this item with a merchandising strategy that included end cap and in-aisle displays, and online promotions touting its quality, variety, competitive price and convenience at a time when baking mixes remain popular with home cooks. The mix is packaged in a resealable standup pouch to ensure freshness.

Four Sigmatic Focus Half Caf Ground Coffee

$16.99 per 10-ounce bag

Not everyone wants a full jolt from their coffee, and this product splits the difference with about half the caffeine of regular coffee. The medium-roast blend provides a balanced boost of energy in a unique formulation: The coffee is made with organic Arabica beans and infused with lion’s mane mushrooms for focus, mental clarity and cognitive function. Providing distinctive ingredients and attributes, the resulting blend stands out in a crowded coffee field thanks to off-shelf placements, supporting emails, social ads and a social media contest, among other promotional efforts.

Fresh Face Foods Piña Colada Coconut Trail Mix

$4.49 per 4-ounce bag

The Fresh Face Foods brand took its own turn on the sales trail with this trail mix, using a recipe with genuine coconut, sweet dried pineapple, creamy yogurt-flavored chips and roasted salted cashews. The product is also distinctive because the organic coconut is packaged separately and intended to be mixed with the rest of the ingredients for an optimal taste experience. A resealable zipper package and a 45-day shelf life enhance the convenience of the product, which is typically merchandised in the refrigerated snacking set of the produce aisle, alongside fresh-cut fruit and ready-to-eat whole-food solutions. 

Full Circle Market Energy Bars

$6.99 per 5-count 12-ounce box

This energy bar stacks up against a well-known branded competitor with its protein-rich content (10 to 13 grams per bar) and a rolled-oat format. Consumers can choose from three flavors of the product, which is labeled as non-GMO and typically merchandised in the health and nutrition aisle. Each 2.4-ounce bar includes a UPC code allowing retailers to sell the product as individual bars in secondary locations throughout the store or as part of the carton. To showcase this private label alternative to the popular branded bar, Topco Associates and its grocery partners deployed a suite of in-store and online marketing tools.

Garden Veggie Sweet Tangy Chili Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips

$3.99 per 6-ounce bag

This variety is the latest addition to The Hain Celestial Group’s Flavor Burst portfolio and delivers the trending “swicy” taste. The snack is made with a blend of corn and such vegetables as spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot and tomato, and is Certified Gluten-Free, with no artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Building on the success of the original Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavors, this latest flavor was promoted through national paid media, retail media, social media, influencer marketing and sampling. According to the brand, Flavor Burst was the top better-for-you salty snack launch in 2024, based on SPINS data.

Globowl Mini-Strone

$5.99 per 4-ounce package

Globowl aims to introduce babies and toddlers to big flavors in an effort to help prevent future picky eating and texture aversions. The pediatrician-approved, chef-curated meals give little ones the chance to experience tastes from around the world when they’re most receptive to new flavors and textures. Mini-strone, a classic Italian-American favorite, includes parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil, vegetables and pasta, while other globally inspired meals from the company include Pad Thai for Tots, Baby Spice’s Bean Bowl, Yaya’s Medi-Bowl and Veggie Tikka Masala. Additionally, Globowl packages its meals in sustainable, recyclable glass containers.

Go Raw Organic Snacking Granola

$7.99 per 8-ounce bag

Meant to be enjoyed as a healthy snack straight from the bag, Go Raw Organic Snacking Granola is made from non-GMO, allergy-friendly sprouted seeds, puffed whole grains, toasted coconut and more to provide beneficial nutrients that are easy to absorb and digest. The product appeals to consumers seeking a guilt-free, on-the-go option that doesn’t require milk or spoons, and introduces the concept of granola as an anytime snack, paving the way for other brands to innovate in the space and encouraging the granola category to evolve to meet the demands of today’s busy, health-focused consumers.

GOODLES Ched Over Heels Deluxe Mac & Cheese

$4.99 per 9-ounce box

GOODLES’ deluxe mac-and-cheese product has revolutionized a nostalgic comfort food with substantive nutritional benefits while maintaining the rich, indulgent taste that consumers desire. With 16 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 21 plant-derived nutrients in each serving, the company is helping to transform a traditionally indulgent category into a nutrition-packed meal option without sacrificing taste. GOODLES also boasts the first boxed mac and cheese to win the prestigious Clean Label Purity Award by removing artificial ingredients.

editors' picks

Hand Stand Cotton Candy Energy Drink

$1.99 per 12-ounce can

As one of the first grocers to develop its own line of energy drinks, Hy-Vee this year released its naturally flavored and pasteurized Hand Stand beverages that contain zero sugar and only 10 calories per serving. Hand Stand is available in a single-serving can or in a 4-pack within Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores, and the retailer has installed “Try What’s New” refrigerated coolers that prominently display the product. The can also features a new-to-market ISENA 211 lid engineered to be thinner and requiring less aluminum to make.

Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit

$6.99-$7.99, packaging sizes vary

Available in Apples, Strawberries, Grapes and Bananas, Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit is made with only fruit and comes in playful, kid-friendly packaging. The single-serve snacks come in a 5-count multipack and are free of added sugar and artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, as well as being certified gluten free. It has a uniquely crispy texture and retains its nutrients thanks to being freeze- or vacuum-dried, rather than dehydrated like other fruit snacks. Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit can be found in the produce aisle, and Calbee America is exploring the addition of more fruit options to the lineup.

It’s Skinny Pappardelle

$3.99 per 9.52-ounce pouch

It’s Skinny Pappardelle stands out in the pasta category for its unique combination of convenience and versatility. Unlike traditional pasta options, the product is made from konjac, a low-calorie, high-fiber root vegetable and superfood, and can be ready to eat in just two minutes. It contains only 4.5 calories per serving and zero net carbs, making it ideal for those following low-carb, keto, gluten-free or plant-based diets. The lightweight pouch is easier to store and helps reduce overall packaging waste, and the shelf-stable packaging protects the product from moisture, light and air, helping to maintain its freshness and high quality.

Jeni’s Burnt Orange Dreamsicle

$8.99 per pint

Burnt Orange Dreamsicle is a modern twist on a nostalgic classic, delivering the long-loved flavors of orange and vanilla in a new and unexpected way. To help bring out the deep, rich and pleasantly bittersweet flavors of an orange, Jeni’s created a burnt-orange caramel sauce  that’s folded into sweet cream and also swirled in on its own to create an extra layer of citrusy depth and decadence. That flavor is paired with salted vanilla custard made with high-quality fair trade Madagascar vanilla. According to Jeni’s, Burnt Orange Dreamsicle will be launched with major retailers this year.

JonnyPops Birthday Surprise Minis with Cream

$6.99 per 6.72-ounce box

JonnyPops Birthday Surprise Minis with Cream feature a visually stunning layered design and simple ingredients. The rainbow layers are made in a kosher facility without artificial dyes, and the pops themselves are allergy-friendly, being peanut- and gluten-free. Their smaller size makes them perfect for snacking, and each stick features a Kind Deed, reinforcing the brand’s mission to create “A Better Pop for a Better World.” Having risen to be the third-ranking innovation item in the natural channel in total sales, JonnyPops Birthday Surprise Minis with Cream are being backed by a social media campaign.

Kentucky Legend Bourbon Barrel Smoked Meats: Ham and Bacon

$6.99, packaging sizes vary

A first-of-its-kind innovation in the smoked meat category, Kentucky Legend Bourbon Barrel Smoked Meats use upcycled, reclaimed bourbon barrels from distilleries as part of a double-smoking process that creates a uniquely rich, smoky flavor. The oak of the bourbon barrels helps with that flavor, since it’s distinctly different from current popular smoking woods like hickory and applewood, and it serves as the perfect complement to the company’s hand-trimmed, hand-selected cuts of pork. The brand has a rich history in Kentucky, and its hams are made at a facility with more than 100 years of heritage in the heart of Bourbon Country.

KIND Protein Max

$23.99 per 12-pack, $8.99 per 4-pack, $2.50 per 2.2-ounce bar

KIND Protein Max contains 20 grams of protein per bar, with only 1 gram of total sugar and no added sugar. The first ingredient is peanuts, making it a standout product for those looking for a bar with the functional benefit of protein without compromising on other nutritional components. Providing high fiber and protein, the bar is an ideal post-workout recovery nutrition source or the perfect product to satiate hunger between meals. Unlike some of its counterparts, KIND Protein Max offers a crispy texture, thanks to the inclusion of peanuts, and has proved to be one of the fastest-growing and best-selling products within KIND’s portfolio.

KLIMON Banana Ooh Na-Na

$5.99 per pint

Banana Ooh Na-Na, an ultra-creamy, dairy-free banana frozen dessert with chunks of Bordeaux cherry and a fudge swirl, is 100% plant-based and gluten-free but still offers the same full-bodied taste and indulgent mix-ins as traditional ice creams. Thanks to licensing with Universal, the company features the ever-popular yellow Minions on the packaging. With flavor innovation, distribution via supermarket and c-store channels, and brand packaging and marketing tactics geared toward Millennial and Gen Z consumers, KLIMON pints like Banana Ooh Na-Na are contributing to improved category performance.

Editors' Picks

Know & Love Hardwood Pellets Championship Blend

$10.99 per 20-pound bag

Southeastern Grocers’ private label, all-natural grilling pellets feature a premium blend of hickory, oak, maple and cherry hardwoods that are carefully selected for optimal barbecue flavor. The pellet blend has an all-natural composition, is free of fillers and additives, and ensures a cleaner burn and consistent results. Additionally, the introduction of Know & Love Hardwood Pellets Championship Blend contributed to incremental category growth at Southeastern Grocers by appealing to both experienced grill masters and casual backyard cooks.

Kraft Natural Cheese Signature Shreds

$3.49 per 8-ounce bag

Kraft Signature Shreds, available in Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella Blend and Mexican Blend, marks the first new product innovation for Kraft Natural Cheese since its acquisition in 2021 by Lactalis Heritage Dairy. To make the product, Kraft Natural Cheese is blended with a premium whole-milk mozzarella specifically developed by Lactalis for use in restaurants, which allows home cooks to craft their favorite restaurant-quality meals at home. The product launch has successfully grown sales, elevated brand perception, helped reach new audiences and strengthened consumer loyalty.

La Terra Fina Jalapeño Ranch Dip & Spread with Greek Yogurt

$5.49 per 10-ounce tub

Made with Greek yogurt, this product offers a lighter alternative to traditional creamy dips while also aligning with consumer demand for better-for-you snack options. The combination of jalapeño and ranch flavors delivers a unique twist that appeals to those seeking bold, adventurous tastes, and the product can be used as a dip, spread or condiment. It has 0% trans fats, gluten-free certification, and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, with just 3 carbs per serving. Additionally, the lid, container and dome are made from at least 25% or higher PCR material, and the packaging itself is 100% recyclable.

Little Leaf Farms Sesame Ginger Salad Kit

$4.99 per 6.5-ounce kit

This salad kit is packed with flavorful sesame ginger dressing, Thai-seasoned wonton strips, sliced almonds and toasted quinoa, along with Little Leaf Farms’ fan-favorite Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce. The greens are grown without pesticides, herbicides or fungicides, and are hands-free from seeding to harvesting, meaning that no washing is required before enjoying the salad directly from the package. The sustainably farmed lettuce is grown in state-of-the-art indoor greenhouses and delivered to grocery stores within 24 hours of harvesting, 365 days a year.

Local Hive Honey Hot Sauces

$4.99-$5.99 per 6-ounce bottle

Bringing the popular “swicy” flavor trend to the forefront, Local Hive’s flavor-forward, honey-based hot sauces are crafted to complement, not overwhelm, food. The sauces balance hot peppers with 100% U.S. honey through the following flavors: Original, Hatch Chile with Southwest Honey, Mango Habanero, Cayenne with Southeast Honey, Chipotle with Texas Honey, Sriracha, and Habanero. The hot sauces are packaged in bold, eye-catching glass bottles that feature mission-driven graphics highlighting the brand’s commitment to supporting American beekeepers, and, in an effort to inspire consumers, each label includes food-pairing ideas unique to each variety.

Más+ by Messi

$2.99 per 16.9-ounce bottle

Más+ by Messi was developed with global soccer superstar Leo Messi, who understands the importance of proper hydration both in everyday life and in the game. Messi went to work on Más+ by Messi because he wanted a drink that had quality ingredients without compromising on flavor or taste, and the result is a water beverage with just 1 gram of sugar and 10 calories per 16.9-ounce bottle. Flavors are named after inspirational moments in Messi’s career, including Miami Punch, Berry Copa Crush, Orange d’Or and Limón Lime League. The brand leverages social media to remain top of mind for consumers worldwide.

MUSH Protein Bars

$2.79 per 2.5-ounce bar

MUSH is aiming to fill a gap it found in the protein bar category with a refrigerated oat-based bar made with only clean ingredients. The brand’s protein bars have 15 grams of protein per serving, with the use of milk protein being a deliberate choice to provide a complete protein source while minimizing the total number of ingredients. The bars, which use a packaging system that reinforces brand identity, enhances visibility and builds instant consumer connection, have already managed to secure 3% of category share over a 13-week period at a prominent national retailer. 

Nasoya Cubed Tofu

$3.59 per 9.5-ounce package

Nasoya Cubed Tofu caters to health-conscious consumers with optimal convenience. The product helps make plant-based eating accessible and easy, with the Cubed Tofu pre-cut into bite-sized cubes to shorten preparation time. Each package provides 27 grams of complete plant-based protein, with all nine essential amino acids to support a nutritious diet. Additionally, the product is vegan, non-GMOs and gluten-free, appealing to consumers with a wide variety of dietary restrictions. Nasoya Cubed Tofu packaging is designed to minimize plastic use while keeping the product fresh and safe, reducing waste without compromising quality.

editors' picks

Nasoya K-Town Dressings

$4.99 per 12-ounce bottle

Nasoya K-Town Dressings bring an authentic Korean barbecue restaurant salad dressing experience home, providing a convenient way to enhance a variety of dishes. The K-Town Garlic Sesame dressing combines roasted sesame seeds with fresh garlic, while the K-Town Zesty Gochujang dressing boasts a blend of heat, tanginess and sweetness. As a company rooted in Korean heritage, Nasoya ensures that its K-Town Dressings reinforce the growing demand for globally inspired condiments, and the launch builds on the brand’s portfolio of authentic Asian-inspired flavors while continuing to drive consumer interest in unique condiments and sauces.

Nature’s Premium Dessert Pearls

$5.99 per 9.2-ounce package

Crafted with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, Nature’s Premium Dessert Pearls are a unique frozen yogurt dessert that comes in four flavors and contains between 130 to 145 calories per serving, allowing for guilt-free enjoyment. The Cookies and Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, Birthday Cake, and Banana Pudding varieties deliver creamy, crunchy and sweet experiences that align with growing consumer demand for better-for-you frozen snacks. Strategic placement in the frozen dessert aisle, along with product sampling, has encouraged trial and impulse purchases.

Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Prosciutto

$4.80 per 3 ounces

Pork, salt and time are the three simple ingredients in Niman Ranch Iberian Duroc Prosciutto. The brand uses exclusive, high-quality, 100% Certified Humane Iberian Duroc pork, raised sustainably and crate-free by independent U.S. family farmers outdoors or in deep bedding, with no antibiotics ever. The prosciutto stands apart from the crowd with its rich rosy color, silky texture and robust marbling. Niman Ranch focused on training retail partners how best to position, merchandise and ultimately sell Iberian Duroc, aided by robust in-store signage. Nationwide expansion of the line will come next.

Oliver Winery Cosmoberry and Dreamberry Wines

$16 per 750-milligram bottle of either flavor

Oliver Winery’s Cosmoberry and Dreamberry are vibrant ruby-red semi-sweet wines infused with layers of natural fruit flavor. Their trademarked names further differentiate them from other sweet and flavored wines. To reach a younger audience that prioritizes quality ingredients and mindful consumption, Oliver conducted targeted social media marketing campaigns and a “berry takeover” of its social channels. This strategy has paid off: In a year when the overall wine industry was down significantly, Dreamberry and Cosmoberry were the only contributors to dollar growth in the total U.S. sweet and flavored table wine segment, according to Nielsen.

Prairie Fresh Hatch Chile Pork Tenderloin

$6-$8 per approximately 18-ounce package

Part of the brand’s ready-to-cook value-added line, the limited-time Prairie Fresh Signature Hatch Chile Pork Tenderloin from Seaboard Foods features authentic smoky and spicy Hatch chile seasoning, offering a distinctive flavor profile that incorporates one of the United States’ favorite regional delicacies. The product launch was supported by a comprehensive campaign across paid, earned and owned channels, including PR, social media, ambassador partnerships, digital outreach and paid media initiatives. According to Seaboard Foods, the item has significantly boosted overall category performance by addressing evolving consumer trends and revitalizing the pork segment through innovation.

Pure Kick Variety Pack

$5.98 per 30-count box

Offering unmatched value at just 19 cents per drink, Pure Kick marries bold, refreshing flavor and functional hydration and energy support, with less sodium than comparable brands. Additionally, its portable stick-pack format makes it easy to use and an eco-friendlier alternative to ready-to-drink beverages. The Jel Sert Co. brand has built strong consumer momentum through a multi-pronged awareness strategy focused on high-impact digital and cultural moments. By delivering a product more in sync with everyday wellness needs, Pure Kick has not only gained market share, but also helped grow the entire functional hydration category.

editors' picks

Scripto Eco Flame Max Lighter

$7.49 per unit

The Scripto Eco Flame Max Lighter is a sustainable alternative that doesn’t compromise on performance, as it offers the largest fuel supply of any disposable utility lighter, a visible fuel window, one-step EZ light ignition and an adjustable flame. Available in two natural colors, brown and tan, it incorporates eco-friendly bio-plastic technology using 30% natural fibers sourced from recycled palm fibers, which are collected and blended into a bio-resin for the lighter’s barrel. Calico Brands Inc., manufacturer of the Scripto Eco Flame Max, offers multiple display vehicles allowing retailers to showcase the innovative product.

SE Grocers Dishwashing Liquid & Antibacterial Hand Soap

$2.79 per 19.4-ounce bottle

SE Grocers’ dish detergents deliver exceptional cleaning performance in the fresh, invigorating scents of Pomegranate and Apple. The ultraconcentrated formulas ensure long-lasting use, while the gentle ingredients make them safe for hands, and the antibacterial option adds an extra level of hygiene. Southeastern Grocers (SEG) leveraged merchandising and associate advocates to introduce customers to the product line, which comes in clear, ergonomic packaging. Education highlighted the products’ unique benefits while helping increase awareness and drive sales. Their strong sales performance has helped reinforce SEG’s commitment to delivering premium-quality household products at a great value.

editors' picks

SE Grocers Everything Bagel Seasoning

$4.99 per approximately 2-ounce jar

SE Grocers Everything Bagel Seasoning offers a unique and flavorful twist on the popular
seasoning blend. The line comes in savory Asiago, smoky Bacon, spicy Jalapeño and sweet Cinnamon Sugar flavors, giving consumer a range of bold options for both classic and creative culinary applications. Southeastern Grocer (SEG) leveraged strategic merchandising materials and associate awareness to drive consumer interest and engagement in the seasonings. The grocer is now exploring plans to expand the line with additional innovative flavors. Future marketing efforts and enhanced in-store merchandising will further solidify the products’ presence in the spice aisle.

SE Grocers Large Spigot Laundry Detergents

$14.99 per 154-ounce bottle

SE Grocers Large Spigot Laundry Detergents provide powerful cleaning with fresh, long-lasting scents. The convenient nozzles, featuring a spigot, make dispensing easy and mess-free, while the large bottle size is an economical solution for households that do laundry frequently. Southeastern Grocers leveraged merchandising materials and associate training to highlight the benefits of the large-format detergents, which offer a high-value alternative to national brands. Future plans may include expanding the line to offer more scent options or introducing additional packaging alternatives. Continued promotions and customer engagement should help maintain strong sales momentum.

Seven Sundays Little Crispies

$7.99 per 8-ounce bag

Tapping into consumer nostalgia for childhood favorites, Seven Sundays Little Crispies offers a healthier version of kids’ cereal without sacrificing great taste. Made with 100% real, simple ingredients like protein-rich sorghum, coconut oil and honey, the product comes in fun flavors like Cinnamon Toast, Honey Almond and Cocoa Crunch. Seven Sundays supported the launch through dedicated public relations outreach to both national consumer and trade publications, highlighting the product’s real, sustainable ingredients; nutritional factors; and environmental impact. This strategy, designed to generate buzz and drive traffic, contributed to strong sales performance at key retailers.

editors' picks

Simply Done Bright Day

$1.99-$10.99 per various sizes

Simply Done Bright Day is singularly focused on taking small steps to a brighter future. Topco Associates LLC’s right-priced private brand consists of phosphate- and paraben-free laundry care items that tackle tough stains, powerful cleaners made with plant-based ingredients, kitchen alternatives that are compostable and plastic-free, and paper products made from 100% recycled materials. Bold, eye-catching eco-friendly packaging and in-store, in-aisle and online marketing tools helped drive consumer awareness of, and excitement for, Simply Done Bright Day. Topco is currently researching additional conscientious-cleaning solutions to maintain shopper interest and incite trial.

Simply Protein Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips

$4.99 per 4.58-ounce bag

Tasting like a classic restaurant-style tortilla chip but packing a protein punch, Simply Protein Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips can be eaten right out of the bag or paired with dips, salsas and guacamole, or used in recipes like nachos. The launch of the product line, currently available in Hint of Habanero, Hint of Lime and Sea Salt varieties, was the brand’s largest media, marketing and promotional investment to date, with an irreverent, pop culture-inspired campaign instantly differentiating the product from typically available chips. This summer, expect two more flavors: Kickin’ Jalapeño Ranch and FiestaTaco.

So Good So You Sleepy Tart Cherry Organic Cold-Pressed Probiotic Juice Shot

$3.99 per 1.7-fluid-ounce shot

Since sleep is essential to feeling one’s best, So Good So You launched the first-of-its-kind Sleepy Tart Cherry juice shot, featuring tart cherries containing melatonin and tryptophan, both shown to boost sleep quality, and magnesium, which promotes muscle relaxation and helps reduce the body’s stress response. The brand supported the launch through a multi-channel campaign designed to engage consumers actively looking for this specific solution. According to So Good So You, Sleepy Tart Cherry is proving to be an essential part of the shot category, because it’s giving consumers a new entry point into the set.

Straus Family Creamery Organic Super Premium Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$7.99 per pint container

Certified organic, gluten-free and certified kosher, creamy, smooth Straus Family Creamery Organic Super Premium Cookie Dough Ice Cream is made with organic milk and cream from family dairy farms along the Northern California coast. With egg yolks alone as a stabilizer, the brand’s third gluten-free cookie flavor is free from preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients and coloring agents. Straus conducted a targeted influencer campaign with six influencers nationwide and across multiple platforms – primarily TikTok and Instagram – to build product awareness, resulting in higher incremental category sales, expanded distribution and increased consumer engagement.

Sue Bee Sea Salt Honey

$9.99 per 12-ounce jar

The combination of pure honey and sea salt creates a unique balance of sweetness with a subtle salty touch, making Sue Bee Sea Salt Honey appropriate for a wide range of dishes, both sweet and savory. For athletes, the honey’s quick-digesting carbohydrates and the salt’s essential electrolytes are believed to provide an energy boost and improve workout performance. With the sweet-and-salty trend gaining momentum, the well-received product is poised to attract new honey buyers seeking bold and unusual flavor experiences. Sue Bee is expanding the honey’s presence at retail and engaging consumers through strategic marketing efforts.

Synear Panda Buns with Custard Filling

$13.99 per 25.4-ounce package

Synear’s Panda Buns immediately catch the eye with their engaging design: Each frozen bun resembles a giant panda, one of the world’s most beloved animals. The company uses authentic Chinese recipes while also filling the innovation gap for consumers. As an example of this, Panda Buns use a traditional fermentation method to make a soft dough that’s then filled with rich, smooth and creamy custard. The product was created exclusively for globally recognized big-box retailer Costco, whose support instills consumer confidence in Synear as a brand and its ability to sell against competition on the shelves. 

Táche Unsweetened Original Pistachio Milk

$7.99 per 32-fluid-ounce container

Unlike most plant-based milks, nutrient-rich, climate-conscious Táche Unsweetened Pistachio Milk has a naturally creamy consistency without added oils or fillers. Additionally, the only 100% pistachio-based milk on the market boasts a smooth, subtly nutty flavor that enhances coffee, smoothies and more, and contains just 50 calories per serving. To support the product, Táche launched viral, high-impact campaigns that captured attention and drove immediate consumer action, leading Táche Unsweetened Original Pistachio Milk to outpace the plant-based milk category in growth. The brand will build on this momentum through strategic marketing, expanded retailer partnerships and deeper consumer engagement.

TopCare Hydration Support Electrolyte Drink Mix

$5.99 per 6-packet 3.39-ounce box

TopCare Hydration Support Electrolyte Drink Mix provides hydration faster than water alone, with two to three times the hydration of traditional sports drinks. Supported by TopCare in-store and online marketing tools, the non-GMO product comes in natural lemon-lime flavor and features vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and C, offering adults electrolyte replenishment at a really refreshing price. According to Topco, the sports drink mix segment is showing the strongest growth within the category, accounting for 45% of sales of electrolytes, or $21.1 million, at its members. Additional flavor profiles are a strong possibility to maintain interest and trial.

Volpi Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Pepperoni Snack Cup

$3.99 per 2-ounce cup

Volpi’s Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Pepperoni Snack Cup is a high-protein on-the-go snacking option that contains 100% U.S. pork sourced through the brand’s Raised Responsibly program. The value-added charcuterie snack for mindful consumers is also a time- and labor-saving product for retailers looking to reduce the labor costs of creating and assembling their own high-quality snack cups. When launching the product, Volpi rolled out promotions and activations with major retail partners, influencer activations, and product showcases on social media. As a result of the cup’s success, the brand plans to continue expanding in the snack category.

White Castle Double Cheese Slider

$7.25 per 4-count 12.98-ounce box

Beloved restaurant chain White Castle has brought another favorite to the frozen section: the Double Cheese Slider. Featuring two slices of melty American cheese and two 100% beef patties, the double-decker delight features the chain’s extra signature bun sandwiched right in the middle to lock in its steamy, one-of-a-kind flavor and quality. Further, with twice the protein and cheese as other items in the brand’s portfolio, it’s an especially compelling and versatile solution for any eating occasion. As distribution builds, support for the product has been incorporated into annual customer marketing plans on a retailer-by-retailer basis.

Wild Planet Skipjack Wild Tuna with Dill Pickle

$2.99-$3.75 per 3-ounce can

Wild Planet has brought the trending flavor of briny pickles to the most essential pantry staple, canned tuna, with Skipjack Wild Tuna with Dill Pickle. A nutritionally beneficial food containing 16 grams of protein, 19 milligrams of omega-3s and only 100 calories per can, the snack-size product offers the tangy flavor of diced dill pickles, as well as lemon, sea salt, and premium, sustainably sourced skipjack tuna. Through marketing and PR efforts, Wild Planet’s Skipjack Tuna has gained significant momentum and consumer interest, and the brand is seeking additional retail distribution alongside demo opportunities with consumers.

Yasso Fudge Poppables

$6.49 per 6.84-ounce bag

Made with creamy frozen Greek yogurt and then dipped in a chocolatey, crunchy quinoa-crisped shell, bite-sized Yasso Fudge Poppables are crafted without sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors, but boast a rich, decadent chocolate flavor, with only 35 calories per piece. Yasso supported the launch of the portion-controlled snack through organic social posts on the brand’s channels highlighting Poppables’ key features and benefits, fostering engagement and creating buzz. The product’s introduction has not only strengthened Yasso’s position within the better-for-you frozen dessert space, but has also helped draw new consumers to the frozen aisle.

Yaza Roasted Garlic & Mint Labneh

$6.99 per 12-ounce tub

Yaza Roasted Garlic & Mint Labneh delivers the rich creaminess of traditional labneh while embodying the authenticity and craftsmanship that define the brand. The high-protein, probiotic-rich product’s smooth texture and tangy flavor make it a standout snack by itself or as a base for innovative culinary creations. Yaza is promoting the pioneering flavored labneh through brand storytelling and educational messaging in the media; collaborations with chefs, influencers and nutritionists; and in-person events. With increasing demand for premium dairy and healthier products, Yaza plans to grow its retail presence in more national and regional grocery chains.

YumEarth  Sour Littles

$5.99 per 5-ounce bag

Free from the top nine allergens, ensuring a safe, inclusive treat for all, organic YumEarth Sour Littles come in nostalgic Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Strawberry flavors to satisfy sour candy lovers of all ages. YumEarth supported the mouth-puckering candy through a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, including the brand’s website, emails, SMS, paid search and social media efforts, as well as by leveraging in-store promotions at key retailers. Sour Littles has not only become one of YumEarth’s best sellers, but also one of its many go-to options for seasonal holiday candy shopping.

