Progressive Grocer Names the Best New Products of 2025
Because we are intrepid grocery consumers as well as dedicated grocery industry editors, judging the products for our annual Editors’ Picks program is always a joy. This year – the 21st iteration of the program – has proved particularly interesting, however, as we witnessed the further migration of functional foods into the mainstream.
Among the products that wowed us were sweet potato fries featuring superfoods, caffeine-infused dark chocolate, probiotic soda, overnight protein oats, herbal tea with biotin, a high-fiber fruit bar, raw snacking granola, a juice shot formulated to improve sleep quality, various products marketed as allergen-free, healthy hydration beverages, protein tortilla chips, and even mac and cheese, to name just a few. These products didn’t stop at functionality, though; many featured such indulgent flavors as Mango Cardamom, Vanilla Almond, Tart Cherry and, perhaps most mouthwatering, Cherry Berry Chocolate Chunk.
[RELATED: 76th Consumer Expenditures Study: Meet the 2025 Shopper]
Speaking of flavors, trending hot honey – probably the most popular of the wave of “swicy” products now inundating store shelves – made a notable showing among the products we selected, along with “everything” seasoning, which is decidedly not just for bagels anymore. Clues to future flavors that consumers will embrace came in such creative forms as a cotton candy-flavored energy drink and sea salt honey, the latter offered as a product that does double duty as a gourmet recipe ingredient and workout fuel.
Additionally, organic and natural products, premium offerings, better-for-you versions of stalwart snacks, convenience and ease of use, global cuisines, inventive private label items at value prices, and eco-friendliness in production and packaging continued to be well represented among the products we considered, as well as our eventual picks.
We invite you to sample the below 2025 Editors’ Picks, accompanied by their suggested retail prices and packaging sizes.
Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit
$6.99-$7.99, packaging sizes vary
Available in Apples, Strawberries, Grapes and Bananas, Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit is made with only fruit and comes in playful, kid-friendly packaging. The single-serve snacks come in a 5-count multipack and are free of added sugar and artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, as well as being certified gluten free. It has a uniquely crispy texture and retains its nutrients thanks to being freeze- or vacuum-dried, rather than dehydrated like other fruit snacks. Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit can be found in the produce aisle, and Calbee America is exploring the addition of more fruit options to the lineup.
Local Hive Honey Hot Sauces
$4.99-$5.99 per 6-ounce bottle
Bringing the popular “swicy” flavor trend to the forefront, Local Hive’s flavor-forward, honey-based hot sauces are crafted to complement, not overwhelm, food. The sauces balance hot peppers with 100% U.S. honey through the following flavors: Original, Hatch Chile with Southwest Honey, Mango Habanero, Cayenne with Southeast Honey, Chipotle with Texas Honey, Sriracha, and Habanero. The hot sauces are packaged in bold, eye-catching glass bottles that feature mission-driven graphics highlighting the brand’s commitment to supporting American beekeepers, and, in an effort to inspire consumers, each label includes food-pairing ideas unique to each variety.
Nature’s Premium Dessert Pearls
$5.99 per 9.2-ounce package
Crafted with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, Nature’s Premium Dessert Pearls are a unique frozen yogurt dessert that comes in four flavors and contains between 130 to 145 calories per serving, allowing for guilt-free enjoyment. The Cookies and Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake, Birthday Cake, and Banana Pudding varieties deliver creamy, crunchy and sweet experiences that align with growing consumer demand for better-for-you frozen snacks. Strategic placement in the frozen dessert aisle, along with product sampling, has encouraged trial and impulse purchases.
Simply Done Bright Day
$1.99-$10.99 per various sizes
Simply Done Bright Day is singularly focused on taking small steps to a brighter future. Topco Associates LLC’s right-priced private brand consists of phosphate- and paraben-free laundry care items that tackle tough stains, powerful cleaners made with plant-based ingredients, kitchen alternatives that are compostable and plastic-free, and paper products made from 100% recycled materials. Bold, eye-catching eco-friendly packaging and in-store, in-aisle and online marketing tools helped drive consumer awareness of, and excitement for, Simply Done Bright Day. Topco is currently researching additional conscientious-cleaning solutions to maintain shopper interest and incite trial.