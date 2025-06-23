The 2025 Top Women in Grocery: Ever in Bloom

There’s an old saying exhorting those who would aspire to success to bloom where they’re planted. This year, as always, Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery (TWIGs) have done just that – in many cases beating the odds stacked against them to blossom into their full potential.

Sifting through the hundreds of nominations that we Progressive Grocer editors received was no easy task, as every nominee has overcome challenges, whether common or unique, to reach or even surpass her goals. Many of them have chosen to excel in fields considered more “traditional” for women in business – marketing, public relations, human resources – while others have forged into areas with fewer female leaders so far, like IT, finance and warehouse logistics. All have made extraordinary efforts to further their companies and the wider industry while advancing themselves. Meanwhile, those nominated in the Store Manager category continued to astonish us with their inventiveness, tenacity and hands-on brilliance.

Most incredible of all, those painstakingly selected as our Top Women still were able to spare the time, despite hectic schedules and family obligations, to give back to their communities in varying ways – everything from coaching a girls’ softball team to co-founding and running a nonprofit.

All of PG’s 2025 TWIG honorees have inspiring stories to tell of resilience, growth and triumph over adversity, and all have been able to bloom even in less-than-ideal conditions, nurtured in many cases by the supportive environments created by understanding colleagues and wise mentors. Many honorees have returned the favor by helping others to bloom as well.

Refer to the sidebar to discover more about this year’s garden of female grocery industry achievers. They will be celebrated during PG's annual Grocery Impact event in November.