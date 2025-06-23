 Skip to main content
2025 Top Women in Grocery: Rising Stars, Part 2

Progressive Grocer reveals this year's awards program winners in Rising Stars category
By Progressive Grocer Staff
6/23/2025

COMPLETE TWIG COVERAGE

Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries. 

Females employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities – were nominated for above-and-beyond achievements in subsequent categories:

  • Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
  • Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
  • Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)

All of PG’s 2025 TWIG honorees have inspiring stories to tell of resilience, growth and triumph over adversity, and all have been able to succeed even in less-than-ideal conditions, nurtured in many cases by the supportive environments created by understanding colleagues and wise mentors. And many honorees have returned the favor by helping others to succeed as well. 

Below are this year's Rising Star honorees. They will be celebrated during PG's annual Grocery Impact event in November. 

Kelly Morris

Bakery Operations Specialist, Albertsons Cos./Portland Division

  • Morris’ dedication to both people and processes made her an invaluable asset to the organization; in addition to her daily duties as bakery operations specialist, she spearheaded the use and training of Vision Pro within her district.
  • Despite facing health challenges in 2024, she enrolled in RLD (Retail Leadership Development) and managed to lead the division in bakery shrink and gross.
  • Morris was instrumental in spearheading numerous projects aimed at developing and refining the retailer’s bakery systems, processes and workflow initiatives, her expertise and innovative approach significantly improving operational efficiency and productivity.

Mediha Rizvic

Assistant Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Portland Division

  • Rizvic embraced the chance to serve as assistant sales manager for produce in 2024; prior to this, she primarily worked in center store.
  • Demonstrating exceptional financial acumen and mastery of reporting tools, she analyzed and implemented effective strategies in such challenging categories as premium beverages and salad dressings; her work led to positive growth in both categories, as well as a more than 1% increase in both dollars and units.
  • Rizvic supports her local Bosnian community through volunteer work, and also participates in volunteer opportunities at Safeway, such as the Nourishing Neighbors initiative.
Amy Bell

Produce Operations Specialist, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division

  • The district that Bell oversees had the lowest produce shrink rate in the division last year, averaging 3.56%, and was second highest in sales; Bell’s innovative, contest-winning display contests contributed to the sales boost.
  • She also mentored new operations specialists, store directors and assistant store directors, and organized events for the district team.
  • As the district’s representative for Albertsons’ Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WIIN), Bell actively attends meetings, sends communications and orchestrates events; last year, she organized a warehouse tour and lunch for the group.

Cathy Bourke

Floral Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division

  • Bourke exceeded her sales goal by $1.5 million, improved gross margin by $1 million and achieved some of the best shrink control in the company.
  • She implemented multiple labor-saving initiatives, including chop-and-drop arrangements for holidays and everyday use, and established new partnerships with local and Canadian vendors; she also collaborated with local marketing teams to develop DUG (Denver Urban Garden) signage, which is now used company-wide.
  • Bourke created a new DIY wedding line in collaboration with local vendors, cultivating a diverse range of multicultural fresh flowers and home décor to be featured in the stores.

Beth DaCosta

Bakery Sales Manager, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division

  • DaCosta, who was first honored as a Top Woman in Grocery in 2018, continued to shine in her role as bakery sales manager: In the past year, she upped her game in multiethnic merchandising, developing a comprehensive line of Hispanic-focused bakery goods, as well as a new Asian product line.
  • She collaborated with a new supplier to introduce a line of doughnuts with a lower price point for a higher-quality product, thereby driving sales and reducing shrink.
  • DaCosta also developed a bakery markdown program, reducing shrink in her department by more than 82 basis points in the third quarter.

Melissa Mesde

Assistant Sales Manager, Dairy, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division

  • Mesde demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic thinking in developing a comprehensive 52-week category growth plan for all dairy categories; her work helped achieve a remarkable 10%-plus increase in sales and 12% growth in units.
  • Amid concerning avian flu outbreaks, she fostered strong relationships with suppliers, enabling her to negotiate better terms and secure inventory, thereby minimizing supply chain disruptions.
  • Undeterred by challenges, Mesde broke her all-time sales records multiple weeks in a row, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to excellence.

Inga Wilkinson

Assistant Sales Manager, Baking and Main Meal, Albertsons Cos./Seattle Division

  • As assistant sales manager for the baking and main meal categories, Wilkinson successfully developed and executed a comprehensive merchandising plan for the 2024 holiday baking season; her work boosted sales by 14% and increased unit sales by an impressive 19%.
  • She successfully led the rollout of several new company tools, demonstrating her strong project management skills and ability to drive change.
  • Wilkinson earned the WAFC Retail Management Certificate in 2024, better equipping her to lead efficiency initiatives and further solidifying her dedication to professional development.

Kristy Chadbourne

Pricing Manager, Albertsons Cos./Shaw’s Supermarket Division

  • Chadbourne acted as a consultant in the creation, adoption and rollout of a new base pricing tool for Albertsons, and was therefore instrumental in establishing a pricing manager role in all Albertsons divisions.
  • She additionally served as a mentor to other pricing managers, training them in best practices in pricing.
  • Even though Chadbourne has to manage chronic health issues, she perseveres with an “amazing amount of infectious joy,” according to the executive who nominated her; accordingly, she has been recognized as a Shaw’s/Star Market SSC Superstar of the Month.

Rosalind Green

Produce Operations Specialist, Albertsons Cos./Shaw’s Supermarket Division

  • The produce departments in the 21 stores that Green oversees delivered the best sales, shrink and margin for the banner.
  • She singlehandedly established and coordinated the Black History Month program for Shaw’s and has also been a huge advocate and supporter of Hispanic events at the banner; additionally, she’s co-chair of the Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WIIN) and a community champion for the banner and district.
  • In addition to all of that, Green held classes with store managers on the use of Vision Pro, and she continued to help stores better use tools to grow sales and reduce shrink.

Tina Marchant

Assistant Sales Manager, Health and Beauty, Albertsons Cos./Shaw’s Supermarket Division

  • Defying market pressures, Marchant leaned into key market trends to drive significant growth within the categories she manages; her store saw significant sales increases in the nutrition solutions and baby care categories.
  • She developed an adult nutrition merchandising program to help customers on GLP-1 drugs easily locate additional nutritional products; this program is being rolled out to more divisions across the country.
  • A veteran herself, Marchant conceived, organized and executed an event honoring Veterans Day at the Shaw’s Support Center and raised $15,000 for area veterans.

Courtney Carranza

Director, Communications and Public Affairs, Albertsons Cos./SoCal Division

  • During the Southern California wildfires, Carranza played a pivotal role in the division’s efforts to help associates and communities: She worked with corporate and nonprofit partners to facilitate a smooth process for donations, and with Albertson’s distribution center to pinpoint areas for essential grocery delivery.
  • She headed a partnering effort with the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association to improve access for people with disabilities; the effort led to the addition of wheelchair ramps and audiologists/signers.
  • Carranza led the successful charge to identify meaningful community efforts for volunteers.

Denise Hahn

Manager of Communications, Albertsons Cos./SoCal Division

  • After noticing the difficulty that store staff had with shopping carts laden with heavy orders in snowy and icy parking lots, Hahn collaborated with the safety and e-commerce divisions to identify sleds that could be used instead; the solution is now being rolled out to other locations with similar condititons.
  • Using an innovative approach to casting “actors” for internal informational videos, Hahn held a “casting call” for associates on the company’s internal Facebook page and selected associates to appear in internal videos.
  • Hahn led a large-scale volunteer Special Olympics event in which 150-plus volunteers assembled and distributed 6,000 lunches over a three-day period.
Robin Cash

Director of Digital and Loyalty, Albertsons Cos./United Division

  • Cash’s work in support of the divestment and service agreement for Albertsons Cos.’ ultimately unsuccessful merger with Kroger was key to the company’s ability to maintain uninterrupted operations and achieve its divestiture objectives.
  • She led the transformation of the company’s social media strategy to a video-centric approach across five banners on three major social media platforms; this strategic pivot enhanced brand visibility and audience engagement, which resulted in higher interaction rates and improved brand perception.
  • Beyond work, Cash made a positive impact on the community through her continued work with the Salvation Army of Lubbock, Texas, and Lubbock Meals On Wheels.

Brenda Garcia

Health and Wellness Manager, Registered Dietitian, Albertsons Cos./United Division

  • Garcia spearheaded the development of the Back-to-School Meals campaign, which provided practical, nutritious meal solutions for families; this campaign included a health fair tailored to Amigos’ customers, further promoting wellness in the communities served by the banner.
  • She collaborated with the division’s marketing department to add a digital, gamified learning experience to the annual Eat Well, Live Well campaign; the initiative elevated the shopper experience and reinforced the company’s reputation as a health-and-wellness leader.
  • Additionally, Garcia served on the advisory board for Feeding New Mothers at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, in Amarillo, Texas.

Saee Pansare

Senior Product Manager – Technical, Amazon.com, Worldwide Grocery Stores

  • Before becoming a product manager at DoorDash, Pansare spearheaded the Multi Banner Shopping initiative to expand Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market’s product selection by 30%, guiding the project from concept to beta launch within six months; the initiative resulted in a 16% increase in average basket size for Amazon grocery transactions.
  • She strengthened the organization’s testing framework by reviewing five A/B test designs and implementing best practices for the grocery team, and created a user research playbook for other product managers.
  • Pansare volunteers at Massachusetts General Hospital as an aide on the patient discharge team.

Megan Irvin

Director Retail Strategy and Operations – Large Format Channels, Anheuser-Busch (A-B)

  • To ensure that sales teams have more time to call on grocery accounts, Irvin developed and facilitated training sessions to educate 200-plus retail sales teams on available tools and processes for improving work efficiency and effectiveness; this resulted in 20% growth across A-B’s top grocery accounts.
  • She developed the first-ever module and presentation with grocery customers at A-B’s Retail Collaboration Center; her work set a standard for future joint-business plan discussions.
  • Irvin is a board member of Magic House, a nonprofit organization focused on giving children hands-on learning experiences that help them develop problem-solving skills.

Candy Sittig

Director, Category Sales, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG)

  • Sittig’s exceptional financial acumen helped the company exceed its 2024 financial slotting goals by 55% and surpass its private label margin goals by 0.39 basis points; her strategic insights and proactive approach were instrumental to the department exceeding its 2024 gross profit target and directly contributed to AWG’s financial success.
  • Recognizing the need to enhance negotiation skills across the merchandising teams, she took the initiative to organize and lead training in this area, strengthening AWG’s ability to secure favorable vendor agreements and drive profitability.
  • Sittig and her family support Harvesters Community Food Network by volunteering and providing donations.

Tenneille McFarlane-Smart

Project Management Office (PMO) Director, Big Y Foods Inc.

  • McFarlane-Smart was integral in building and developing a new function at Big Y, developing the structure, governance and staffing to enable the PMO to tackle some tremendous challenges; her efforts to identify shortcomings, missteps and opportunities were key to delivering a functional product.
  • She managed and delivered on 10 important technology projects that had measurable positive impacts on customer experience, employee engagement, cybersecurity and service to Big Y’s front-line workers.
  • As a volunteer attorney for the Connecticut Bar Association’s Free Legal Advice clinic, McFarlane-Smart assisted low-income individuals with their consumer, education, family, housing and immigration challenges.

Stephanie Briand

Team Lead, Demand Planning, C&S Wholesale Grocers

  • Briand quickly established herself as a standout contributor and mentor, leading a project supporting independent stores with an average of 900,000 cases in weekly sales; the initiative involved aligning warehouse systems with customer-facing systems and required navigating complex cross-departmental collaboration while maintaining business continuity.
  • Under her guidance, her team adopted a new forecasting and replenishment system that drove measurable gains in forecast accuracy: 5% year over year and nearly 20% over two years.
  • Briand played a significant role in the company’s Adopt-a-Family program, helping to organize funds and gifts that directly supported families in need during the holiday season.

Carolee Colter

HR Consultant to Managers and Boards, Columinate

  • Colter consulted on HR matters for food co-ops and independent retailers, presenting updated findings on her Gender Equity Project, which originally launched in 2021 and cited widespread gender-based pay inequities among food co-op GMs, many of whom have cited the report as the reason that they’re now getting paid comparably to male counterparts; in some instances, pay differentials exceeded $40,000 in compensation loss.
  • She wasn’t paid for the project; it was the product of her own research and initiative.
  • For decades a staunch advocate for all workers in the grocery industry, Colter is co-founder of the Rising Stars training seminar and author of “Hiring a GM Toolbox.”

Daniele Lajeunesse

Director of Sales and Marketing, Cox’s Seafood

  • Lajeunesse played a key role in driving the success of Cox’s foodservice business and e-commerce and digital marketing platforms, reviewing performance against KPIs and guiding informed decisions and ongoing team improvement; her strategic leadership was evident in her relentless pursuit to exceed revenue, volume and gross margin targets.
  • She led the development of Cox’s inaugural intern program, set to launch next year, and also introduced initiatives aimed at prioritizing children’s health and driving sales.
  • Lajeunesse secured new business through strategic customer appointments with top broadlines, resulting in a projected 10% volume increase by year’s end.

Heather Land

Senior Director of Merchandising, Food, Dollar General

  • Overseeing center store grocery, Land led further development of the Clover private label brand by adding new, on-trend quality products, including sauces and condiments; directed the expansion of value candy items, driving significant increases in unit share; and supported DG’s Food First program, a broader strategy to expand food offerings and healthier options, particularly in rural communities.
  • She was instrumental in developing demographic-specific programs, which included partnering with internal data teams to analyze purchase patterns, identify trends and tailor assortments.
  • Land headed expansion of international foods, including optimizing mainstream Mexican fare chainwide and adding authentic Hispanic foods to certain stores.

Vera Barber

Director of Business Development, Southern California, Epic Sales Partners

  • Barber led key categories, including meat, seafood, produce, service deli and grocery; her ability to identify and develop market opportunities extends beyond Southern California: She secured HQ and retail coverage for King’s Hawaiian at UNFI, expanding West Coast brand visibility.
  • Her team recorded a 12% revenue increase and an 8% lift in cases sold, generating an additional $1.2 million in commissionable sales; results were fueled by driving new business, deepening key account relationships and flawless retail execution.
  • Barber helped secure category captain status for the smoked set at Superior, resulting in the addition of 14 new SKUs and increased sales for partners.
Michelle Fisher

Assistant Director of Profit Protection, Festival Foods

  • In 2024, Fisher’s team identified $1.1 million in discrepancies in direct store delivery, leading to $766,000 being recovered, which went to Festival’s bottom line, making her a key contributor to shrink initiatives.
  • She implemented an advanced asset management system allowing Festival to measure performance across critical areas, identify improvement opportunities and save time; the reporting and accountability transparency that the system provides have vastly improved key program execution.
  • Fisher’s team also launched a scan-based reclamation program in August 2024; to date, $300,000 has been added to Festival’s bottom line, with the program projected to add $700,000 year over year.

Tracy Pernatozzi

Category Manager, Dairy, Fresh Thyme Market

  • Responsible for creating and implementing dairy pricing, promotion and assortment, Pernatozzi drove double-digit sales comps in the category, outpacing the sales plan by 8% and increasing Fresh Thyme’s market share.
  • Her partnerships with emerging brands to launch exclusive items, collaboration with marketing on June Dairy Month initiatives, and launch of a cage-free egg commitment have fostered an outstanding shopping experience for customers in that department.
  • When not occupied with boosting FreshThyme’s dairy business, Pernatozzi has served on the retailer’s culture committee and, away from work, has mentored special education children on the spectrum.

Kayla Pinto

Category Manager, Vitamins, Fresh Thyme Market

  • Pinto has driven extraordinary growth, with comps up nearly 10% for the year; she stayed ahead of the curve by bringing emerging wellness trends to the Midwest, making Fresh Thyme a market share leader in such categories as functional mushrooms and active nutrition.
  • She streamlined the retailer’s category review calendar to ensure that tasks could be completed in a timely manner across all cross-functional areas; this has allowed Fresh Thyme to stay on top of consumer trends.
  • She is an active member of Fresh Thyme’s culture committee and leads the retailer’s long-standing charitable relationship with Vitamin Angels, a cause that touched 400,000 lives over the past year.

Lisa Ali

Senior Specialty Cheese Merchandiser, Gelson’s Markets

  • Ali played a pivotal role in launching several new private label specialty cheeses and charcuterie offerings, thereby ensuring that Gelson’s maintained an exclusive and competitive edge; she also introduced innovative pairing concepts, working with the wine and prepared food teams on in-store promotions and events.
  • She led initiatives to optimize inventory, reduce turnover and shrink, identify inefficiencies, and work with store teams to implement improved handling and tracking systems.
  • Ali trained and mentored multiple store-level cheesemongers, providing ongoing education on product knowledge, merchandising techniques and customer service best practices.

Mayra Inzunza

Director of Legal Operations and Risk Management, Gelson’s Markets

  • Inzunza enhanced Gelson’s risk management and compliance frameworks to mitigate operational and legal risks, developing streamlined protocols for contract management, lease negotiations and compliance processes.
  • She introduced risk assessment strategies that proactively identified potential liabilities, enabling the company to implement preventive measures before issues escalate; her influence has helped reduce claims and ensure operational compliance.
  • To inspire employees to pursue their own growth opportunities, Inzunza shares her career journey from a store associate to leading Gelson’s legal function.

Marnie Nemcoff

E-Commerce Manager, Gelson’s Markets

  • Nemcoff expertly led the expansion of Gelson’s white-label Instacart platform, driving a 20% increase in year-over-year sales, and she implemented key enhancements to the upscale grocer’s website, optimizing search functionality and customer navigation, which led to an additional $550,000 in direct sales growth.
  • She facilitated seamless coordination among marketing, IT and store operations, ensuring that Gelson’s digital transformation aligned with in-store strategies; this helped create a more cohesive omnichannel experience for customers.
  • Nemcoff’s ongoing pursuit of professional development was shown by her participation in the University of Southern California’s prestigious Food Industry Management Program.

Jacquie Slobom

District Manager, Gelson’s Market

  • Slobom played a crucial role in opening and stabilizing new store locations, ensuring that they embodied the company’s culture of excellence while attracting and retaining top talent in a competitive retail landscape.
  • She oversaw the improved financial performance of her district, where she led initiatives to optimize labor, enhance sales strategies and improve store efficiencies; her focus on execution, accountability and operational excellence contributed to sustained profitability and customer loyalty, even amid economic fluctuations.
  • Slobom also strengthened Gelson’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, expanding the company’s partnerships with food banks and increasing donations to support local communities while minimizing waste.

Anusha Prakash

Manager, Merchandising Operations, Giant Eagle

  • In an entirely new company role that she has built from the ground up, Prakash implemented a strategic approach to leveraging time zone differences that has resulted in seamless 24/7 business operations.
  • She introduced a comprehensive mentorship program that pairs experienced team members with new hires across different time zones, which has facilitated effective knowledge transfer and skill development, ensuring that new hires quickly acclimate and contribute to the team.
  • Prakash launched a series of targeted training sessions focused on enhancing cultural competency and time management skills to help team members navigate the complexities of working in a global environment.

Jessica Shoben

Regional Business Leader, Giant Eagle

  • Shoben increased sales in her region by $2,666,583 over the prior fiscal year and also effectively managed operating expenses by adding a hefty $4,765,993 to the bottom line.
  • As the East Divisional Safety Champion, she employed consistent messaging and a positive-leadership approach to prioritizing safety while at the same time making it fun, which resulted in significantly fewer team member injuries.
  • A talented artist, Shoben raises funds for the American Heart Association by donating her unique acrylic paintings to be sold at online silent auctions; meanwhile, in her professional life, she’s an executive member of the veteran’s and women’s business resource groups at Giant Eagle.

Dina Stickel

Manager, Merchandising Data Operations, Giant Eagle

  • By strategically assigning tasks based on time zone advantages, Stickel minimized downtime and optimized workflow; regular handover meetings ensured smooth team member transitions, and detailed documentation was maintained to keep everyone informed.
  • She initiated cross-functional projects that unite team members from different departments to work on common goals, thereby encouraging collaboration, fostering innovation and giving team members a broader understanding of the business.
  • Stickel is a mentor for various team members, guiding their professional and personal development, while at home, she’s the primary caretaker for her sister with disabilities.

Amy Zorn

Senior Director, Enterprise Marketing, Giant Eagle

  • Zorn led the launch of Giant Eagle’s Surround Yourself with Savings campaign highlighting ways to save at the food retailer; her omnichannel marketing plan led to an increase in value perception of the company’s produce departments while driving incremental units.
  • She also headed up the myPerks Free Turkey continuity program, which gave customers the opportunity to earn a free turkey for Thanksgiving; this promotion drove a 14% spending increase, delivering incremental sales of $28 million.
  • Zorn additionally completed the Women’s Leadership Program at Duquesne University and is a member of the women’s business resource group at Giant Eagle.

Kat Chin

Senior Director, GO Brands, Grocery Outlet

  • Within nine months of joining the company, Chin led the team to launch a private label program from scratch, commercializing more than 200 unique selling items; the program has exceeded all expectations, both internally, and externally with Wall Street.
  • She led the design strategy for the GO Brands program, in partnership with an outside agency; the GO Brands program design received rave reviews and was nominated for multiple awards.
  • Chin set the culture within her team to be exceptionally responsive to operators and company team members when it came to answering questions about the brand-new program and driving to seek continuous feedback for ways to improve.

Anisha Patel

Pharmacy Operations Manager, Harris Teeter LLC

  • Patel coordinated relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, deploying a pharmacy trailer that served customers, and she worked with state authorities to restore pharmacy services, ensuring that no patient was left without critical care.
  • She acted as a business-to-business subject-matter expert, in which capacity she played a pivotal role in organizing and activating the Team Tune Up vaccination campaign; as a result of her efforts, the total company saw 70% growth in off-site vaccination clinics.
  • Patel took an active role in refreshing the onboarding and new-hire training experience for pharmacists at Harris Teeter, supporting the creation of a pharmacist training guide.

Shannon Clark

Senior Director Marketing and Communications, Houchens Food Group

  • Clark led the consolidation of the food group’s digital presence, moving multiple grocery banners under a single, cohesive digital ecosystem; she also spearheaded partnerships with eGrowcery for website management and Inmar for digital incentives.
  • She spearheaded a full brand refresh for Priceless IGA, focusing on pricing transparency and customer engagement; similarly, she led rebranding effort for Crossroads Convenience Stores, optimizing store layouts based on customer behavior data.  
  • Clark developed quarterly in-store marketing kits with an adaptable end cap display system; the solution reduced the need for complex overhead signage installations and improved execution rates across stores.

Emily Fletcher

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, Hussmann Corp.

  • Fletcher launched the customer-centric Evolve Technologies portfolio to help Hussmann lead the food retailing industry in sustainable refrigeration solutions; she solely led the naming and branding process that resulted in the registered trademark.
  • She developed the Evolve Experience customer initiative to educate retailers on upcoming regulatory changes, taking the Evolve Experience on the road as a classroom on wheels.
  • Under Fletcher’s leadership, the marketing team launched an integrated marketing campaign including consumer outreach, digital, web, social, print, events, trade shows, blogs, podcasts, newsletters, videos and direct engagements; the program achieved full-market saturation.

Sara Easton

Director, Paid Media, Hy-Vee Inc.

  • Easton spearheaded the Conversion API (CAPI) paid-media initiative, working closely with vendors, focusing on data integrity, and ensuring seamless integration with Hy-Vee’s e-commerce and in-store sales data.
  • She worked to develop customized digital marketing strategies that touched nearly every market across eight states; by fostering collaboration with regional VPs and store directors, she drove initiatives that increased foot traffic and sales.
  • Easton lends her time and talents to Healthy Birth Day, an organization dedicated to improving birth outcomes through programming, advocacy and research; she provided digital marketing support for the organization’s Count the Kicks public awareness campaign.

Angela Bozo

Director of Member Programs, INFRA 

  • Bozo led efforts to build a partnership between INFRA and Gourmet Foods International that will provide INFRA member stores with a trusted partner for fresh protein, foodservice, bakery and specialty foods.
  • She led the creation of a new Grocery Leadership Retail training series to provide up-and-coming grocery leaders with the tools and education they need to take the next step in their careers.
  • Supporting entrepreneurs and small grocers is an effort that carried over from Bozo’s professional endeavors into her personal world when she joined the Food Finance Institute, a group that helps food-focused businesses raise the necessary money to grow; she’s also on the board of a community and convention center in Madison, Wis.

Jasmine Taylor

Head of Consumer Marketing, Instacart

  • Now VP, consumer marketing, Taylor led the company’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, which ranked first among all first-time advertisers in USA Today’s Ad Meter.
  • When wildfires struck Los Angeles, she demonstrated Instacart’s commitment to community by working with the core team to drive awareness of Community Carts to consumers nationwide so they could send essential items directly to affected areas.
  • Taylor took on a leadership role in Instacart’s first Olympic Games presence, allowing viewers to shop directly through TV commercials via QR codes; she also bolstered Instacart’s position as a culinary leader by making New York Times Cooking recipes instantly shoppable.

Shannon Finc

Director of Procurement, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. d/b/a Food City

  • Heading up strategy and operation of the dry, frozen, dairy, and foodservice purchasing departments, this 12-year company employee has consistently moved up the ranks for her abilities.
  • After Hurricane Helene caused major disruption across the supply chain, Finch and her team worked tirelessly to secure essential products for those in need; also last year, her work led to several improvements in the department’s “Advantage USA” report, specifically in supply chain efficiencies and forecasting accuracy.
  • For her leadership, Finch received the prestigious Dale Carnegie Highest Award for achievement and was honored with a 10-Year Service Award.

Hannah Smith

Director of Front End Operations, K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. d/b/a Food City

  • From oversight of customer checkout to store-level pricing initiatives, Smith’s work affected all 157 retail locations spanning five states.
  • She played a pivotal role in opening nine new stores, four of them in new market areas, and saved the company $60,000 annually by re-evaluating maintenance contracts for front end equipment, and another $70,000 by gauging the profitability of offering convenience services like fishing licenses and coin-counting machines in targeted locations versus company-wide.
  • Last year, Smith completed the Cornell NGA Executive Leadership Development Program and found time to take part in the women’s resource group.

Maria Arand

Director, Customer Strategy, The Kroger Co./84.51°

  • Arand’s deep understanding of Kroger’s customers shaped the company’s strategies and informed its leaders’ mindsets, and she served as a frequent spokeswoman for 84.51°.
  • She prepared content for the senior officer off-site that laid out Kroger’s priorities for the coming year; developed innovation pillars leading Kroger’s workstreams for “Food at Home” and “Food as Medicine”; and, along with her team, launched Kroger’s first customer lifetime value model to predict important customers.
  • Selected as a Voices of NextUp young leader, Arand cultivates future executives by mentoring and recruiting at the University of Cincinnati; she also advises the collegiate chapter at Miami University.

Mindy Powers

Customer Communications Manager, The Kroger Co./Dillons

  • As a direct link to customers, Powers was instrumental in shaping the marketing landscape across the division’s three states.
  • She recently spearheaded merchandising efforts for five major store remodels, two new fuel center openings and a pharmacy launch, and led Kansas City Chiefs selling initiatives; she also helped launch an in-store signage kit pilot program with Kroger’s corporate office that boosted the number of redeeming households by 43,000.
  • Powers added new digital giving capability to a United Way associate pledge drive that resulted in increased participation, and she additionally helped others by co-chairing the Our Promise team.

Kristin Ostrowski

Senior Card and Digital Payment Fraud Strategy Manager, The Kroger Co./Finance

  • Ostrowski transformed fraud strategy from a reactive approach to a proactive, holistic model.
  • She established new industry benchmarks for mitigating fraud, improved operational efficiencies and strengthened partnerships across business functions; for example, she set card storage thresholds to address a major security gap and developed reporting and analytics for self-service refunds.
  • A recognized leader in fraud prevention, Ostrowski is a board member of the Southwest Ohio Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and motivates emerging fraud professionals through its mentoring program.

Valerie Long

Corporate Director-U.S. Consumer Business, Kruger Products USA

  • Long took a collaborative approach to overseeing the most critical own-brand accounts at Kruger Products, with a focus on strategic partnerships within the club and food channels.
  • She maintained open and honest discussions about cost, managed to achieve sales growth of more than 25% for key accounts, and also saw growth in year-end brick-and-mortar performance.
  • A certified mentor through Mentor Collective, Long helps fellow University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners navigate adulthood’s complexities during their college years and also makes monthly monetary and volunteer-based contributions to various organizations.

Amanda Redfern

Logistics Manager, Lidl U.S.

  • Redfern oversaw all recycling and trash processes at Lidl U.S., including the coordination of trash, recycling and food waste management at both the store and distribution center levels.
  • In 2024, she initiated Project SORT to improve sortation, organization, redistribution and training throughout the enterprise; the program is set to reduce trash service costs, increase the diversion rate and bolster local food bank donations.
  • Redfern has been instrumental in fostering strong relationships between Lidl U.S. and its food bank partners, resulting in 613 tons of food donations to local food banks; this has also made a substantial impact on food security in the community.

Gabrielle Tsuji

Regional Human Resources Director, Lidl U.S.

  • Tsuji showed adept leadership in navigating the merger of two regional leadership teams and cultures into one this past year, and she successfully aligned and supported the operational teams in a centralized strategy.
  • Her engagement initiatives and innovative ideas have improved workplace culture, as shown by a record-breaking 23.4% year-over-year improvement in store employee retention.
  • Tsuji’s team has consistently led in recruitment and training and development metrics, and she also spearheaded the region’s internal development programs; when not at work, she volunteers to support various groups in her community.

Heather Depuydt

Field Merchandising Manager, Lowes Foods

  • In her role, Depuydt displayed her talent for innovative cross-departmental strategy and undertook such highly successful sales initiatives as a Valentine’s Day campaign that set a new company record.
  • She streamlined standard operating procedures and developed a company-wide meat-cutting training program, enhancing efficiency and consistency for employees across the organization.
  • Depuydt played a crucial role in opening and overseeing 13 new or remodeled Lowes Foods stores in 2024, and she also successfully promoted two beef shop field merchandisers to store director roles.

Rachel Morales

Company Manager, Lowes Foods

  • Morales was responsible for all perishable operations within one of Lowes Foods’ busiest stores, and her commitment to her employees has resulted in extremely low turnover there.
  • Having previously shared her abilities at various locations, she was asked to help open a new store last year, and her success there had the store running 30% over its sales budget and 145% over its profitability budget.
  • Morales coordinates directly with a local food bank to help collect needed food and supplies for her community, and she volunteers regularly to assist other stores in the Columbia, S.C., area with their operational and audit needs.

Liz Di Maria

VP, InsightsLab, Market Performance Group

  • Under her previous title of head of InsightsLab, a senior director position, Di Maria drove actionable insights, data analysis, reporting and channel leadership across more than 100 retailers, spanning the health, beauty, personal care and grocery categories.
  • She pioneered best-in-class analytical processes and client engagement frameworks, ensuring consistency and effectiveness across her company’s grocery team.
  • Di Maria has served as a guest speaker at Georgia Tech, Emory University and Boston University, as well as participating in industry and academic panels discussing analytics and marketing best practices.

Rosemary Dumala

Director of Sales, Wakefern and Wegmans Teams, Market Performance Group

  • Dumala led a team of nine professionals to service approximately 100 clients at Wakefern Food Corp. and Wegmans Food Markets, personally managing four of those key accounts.
  • On behalf of multiple CPG clients, she worked directly with the leadership teams at both of these leading grocers, collaborating to create strong relationships, driving strategic conversations and solutions, and driving sustained business growth.
  • To elevate strategic collaboration, she spearheaded four comprehensive category deep dives, providing unbiased trend analyses and actionable insights ahead of the retailers’ category review cycles.

Mary Benton

Senior Information Security Analyst, Meijer

  • Part of a security operations center responsible for creating, maintaining, responding to and mitigating IT security alerts, Benton also ran the security awareness program at Meijer and was chair of its human-centered security committee.
  • She helped decrease the rate that team members clicked on corporate phishing campaign emails by running and participating in a variety of programs, events and presentations to educate and train the organization about how to identify and report phishing emails.
  • Outside of work, Benton has volunteered with Kids’ Food Basket, a local nonprofit organization that works to increase access to healthy food for children and families in west Michigan.

Erika Cutler

Inbound Logistics Manager, Meijer

  • Over the past year, Cutler led the changeover of the company’s pharmacy courier services to support the ever-changing network of pharmacy shipping nodes; as a result of this work, Meijer now has real-time visibility into all courier vans making deliveries, and on-time service has improved.
  • Her team additionally drove significant savings in freight cost in 2024 by holding vendors and carriers accountable for on-time deliveries, using small-parcel incentives, routing optimization, and more.
  • Beyond her core duties at Meijer, Cutler volunteers each summer to mentor an intern in the logistics area and has played a key role in several team member successes.

Carol Heinowski

Logistics Manager/Safety and Compliance, Meijer

  • Responsible for Department of Transportation safety and compliance for 400 drivers in the Meijer private fleet, Heinowski helped see recordable accidents reduced by 37% and overall accidents reduced by 5% in 2024.
  • She was instrumental in spearheading the creation of the Michigan Center for Decision Driving, a skid-pad training program funded through the Michigan Truck Safety Commission.
  • Appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Michigan Truck Safety Commission, Heinowski is a board member of the Michigan Trucking Association and, when not dealing with logistics issues, plays flute in the Grand Ledge Community Band.

Katelyn Lokker

Benefits Manager, Meijer

  • In addition to her normal responsibilities, Lokker successfully managed the largest benefits transaction in Meijer’s history, the Pension Risk Transfer, which affected nearly 40,000 active and retired team members, and she prioritized their experience from the outset while executing the process efficiently and smoothly.
  • She serves on the 401(k) and Pension Retirement committees and actively participates in team-building activities within her department.
  • Lokker was nominated for a Meijer Legacy Award, which recognizes team members who embody the company’s values and contribute to its success; outside of her work at Meijer, she’s dedicated to helping immigrants settle in her area.

Tammie McBain

Customs Compliance Manager, Meijer

  • Leading a team of five direct reports and working cross-functionally with global sourcing offices, McBain expertly managed the U.S. Customs entry clearance for Meijer’s direct import activity; in 2024, she led a company initiative to self-file 60% of Mejier’s direct import entries in-house (these were previously managed entirely by brokers), a change that provided the retailer with full visibility and control over the entry process.
  • Her efforts have helped save the company more than $400,000 to date while better positioning the retailer to deal with tariffs on China and other trading partners.
  • McBain sits on the Van Andel Global Trade Center’s global advisory board.

Olayinka Ope

Corporate Counsel, Meijer

  • Ope negotiated several significant agreements over the past year, including key deals with a professional football team and a major e-commerce provider.
  • She created the company’s first-ever pro bono program for the legal department and was also instrumental in improving the marketing team’s compliance program.
  • A passionate community volunteer, Ope has served as a board member of the nonprofit Treetops Collective for the past four years, as well as a board member of A Glimpse of Africa; she also volunteered with the city of Grand Rapids, Mich., on the Clean Slate Expungement initiative, which allowed Michiganders to erase or expunge eligible criminal records.

Marlys Roberts

Director of Merchandising - Beauty Care and Baby, Meijer

  • Roberts led Meijer’s Beauty Reflow initiative to completion; this effort contributed significantly to Meijer’s same-store sales growth.
  • She also spearheaded enhancements to Meijer’s holiday beauty programming, elevating the department to a gift-giving destination; Meijer’s The Gift of Skin initiative reinforced self-care as a premium gift option and unlocked new digital commerce opportunities.
  • Roberts led Meijer’s transformation into a premier destination for new families with Destination Baby, a program designed to enhance space allocation, elevate assortments and improve the overall shopping experience; she also pioneered Meijer’s first-ever car seat-recycling program.

Kara Schultz

Inventory Manager, Meat and Seafood, Meijer

  • Schultz initiated projects for improved reporting in 2024, most notably creating web-based Power BI dashboards that show daily sales, margin and quantity reporting, down to store and item level; this reporting saved her team valuable hours.
  • She collaborated with Meijer IT partners and supply chain team members to create systematic changes to seafood product flow; by changing the time that store orders become visible at the warehouse, she allowed her analyst more time to review orders and contributed to incredible shrink improvements.
  • When Meijer experienced a product flow system outage around Thanksgiving, Schultz built tools to order products manually; many key categories still experienced significant sales.

Kaylee Schultz

Director of Merchandising - Dry Grocery, Meijer

  • Under Schultz’s leadership, Meijer’s dry-grocery sales exceeded the prior year’s sales by 3.5%; her team delivered 20% of the company’s total profit dollar growth.
  • Focusing on one of Meijer’s key strategic pillars in grocery – own brands – she directed her team to expand product assortments and develop differentiated merchandising, pricing and promotional tactics; the results speak for themselves: The dry- grocery team grew own-brand sales by 9% and increased sales penetration by 102 basis points.
  • Schultz also championed an initiative to bring more locally made grocery products into the stores; she developed a dedicated display to highlight these local products and helped create a new team structure in the supplier inclusion organization.

Melissa Wacha

Director, Asset Protection and Investigations, Meijer

  • Under Wacha’s leadership, Meijer has seen shrink performance improve as much as 90% in high-shrink categories; she and her team used new technology and implemented effective awareness campaigns in regard to shrink in both stores and corporate offices.
  • She has been instrumental in studying the company’s operations and procedures to see where asset protection processes can be simplified; last fall, she and her team rolled out a new crime intelligence tool that has reduced time spent recording incidents by 200% while increasing information sharing.
  • Wacha also sits on the advisory boards for the Loss Prevention Foundation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association and the National District Attorney Association.

Lara Werner

Director, Supply Chain Network Strategy, Meijer

  • In her role as director of supply chain network strategy, Werner led major supply chain initiatives within the past year; from a short-term perspective, she oversaw efforts to streamline frozen shipping schedules, reducing complexities and driving better store experiences.
  • She worked to define a five-year network strategy for Meijer that informed capital investment decisions; this included the vision for a new network node and using AI responsibly.
  • Werner is an active participant in the Women at Meijer team member resource group, acts as a mentor and advocate for high-potential female leaders, and is also a member of the Retail Industry Leaders Association’s Supply Chain Conference Advisory Board.

Nicole Witherup

Director of Merchandising - Women’s Apparel and Accessories, Meijer

  • Witherup has helped Meijer take its women’s apparel department to the next level with size exclusivity initiatives; her team has been more closely focused on the customer and elevating the product experience, and as a result, 2024 sales grew 3% versus last year, with an exceptional increase of 7% in direct margin dollars.
  • She created a strong presence of own brands, balanced with popular national brands, and worked to capture Gen Z consumers by highlighting the junior apparel business.
  • Witherup is also reinventing the accessories business that she took over in 2024 to create the same level of relevancy that she has achieved in apparel.

Dawn Taylor

Director of Account Managers, Next Phase Enterprises LLC

  • As director of project managers at the food brokerage firm Next Phase Enterprises, Taylor directly contributed to or oversaw the program timeline and launch for 258 new, ongoing, rotational or seasonal products, both nationally and regionally.
  • She additionally participated in the onboarding of 13 new clients, projected to bring $4 million in first-year revenue.
  • Renowned at the company for her strong leadership, communication and problem-solving abilities, Taylor was selected as the first-ever Family Member of the Year at Next Phase Enterprises; she was chosen for the honor because of her embodiment of the company’s core values; she’s also known as a skilled mentor.

Drea Starch

Senior Director Retail Sales, Niman Ranch

  • As senior director of sales for parent company Perdue Farms’ Emerging Brands division, Starch has gained placement for the Niman Ranch brand within both traditional supermarkets and natural channels; her overall contributions to the bottom line have been in the triple-digit percentage range in year-over-year growth.
  • Her cross-department collaborations on carcass use and SKU rationalizations have directly affected Niman Ranch’s improved brand ranking.
  • Nominated for multiple industry awards in 2024, Starch serves as mentoring committee chair of the Women’s Meat Industry Network (WMIN) and now sits on WMIN’s board of directors, after votes cast by 500-plus members of the network.

Alisha Roberts

Manager of Pharmacy Services and Business Development, Northeast Grocery Inc.

  • Roberts delivered exceptional contributions to Northeast Grocery’s pharmacy business through strategic innovation, operational enhancements and expansion efforts.
  • She expanded specialty pharmacy services to the Tops operating company; her efforts ensured the seamless integration of these services across all Tops Markets pharmacy locations.
  • Roberts partnered with the Community Pharmacy Association of New York State to participate in legislative advocacy events; she is also a member of the technology committee for the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy and volunteers in her community.

Nicole Staniszewski

Director of Loyalty Marketing, Northeast Grocery Inc.

  • As part of the company’s merger integration, Staniszewski led the replacement of Tops’ customer relationship management platform, a system that for 15-plus years had housed data for more than 1.5 million customers; to minimize disruption, she devised a modular rollout strategy, and her leadership enabled a complete transition within four weeks of the original timeline.
  • She provided leadership to the company’s broader marketing team through weekly strategy and planning sessions.
  • Staniszewski is active in organizing multiple community fundraising events, mostly in relation to research on breast cancer, which has directly affected members of her family.

Angela Taddeo

Director of Claims, Northeast Grocery Inc.

  • As a result of the company’s merger, Taddeo’s department needed to expand so that it could more effectively manage new Tops and Northeast Shared Services claims internally; under her leadership, this process was successful and resulted in significant cost savings.
  • She oversaw the department’s transition from a stand-alone claims application to an upgraded Cloud-based version; once on the Cloud system, she successfully managed the modernization of the Tops General Liability (GL) process.
  • Taddeo is a graduate of the Leadership Capital Region program through the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce, in New York, and an active member of the SUNY Geneseo Alumni Association and the ASPCA.

Jessica Vennard

Pharmacy Managed Care Supervisor, Northeast Grocery Inc

  • Following the merger at her company, Vennard played a key role in integrating managed-care contracting across all Northeast Grocery subsidiaries, leading the transition for Tops Markets to a pharmacy services administrative operation facilitating greater efficiency, improved contract management and enhanced third-party payer relationships.
  • She also standardized and centralized the third-party audit response process, developing mitigation strategies that have significantly reduced recoupment risks and strengthened the organization’s financial standing.
  • Vennard’s expertise in accounts receivable and reimbursement strategies helped recover dollars in unpaid and underpaid pharmacy claims.

Linda Woodward

Director, IT Quality Assurance, Northeast Grocery Inc.

  • Woodward played a pivotal role in the consolidation program at her company during its merger process; she was instrumental in testing and certifying mission-critical systems, thereby ensuring minimal disruptions and seamless transitions.
  • She led the implementation of a strategic human resources information system, putting in countless hours with her quality assurance team to ensure that the implementation was as bug-free as possible.
  • Woodward fostered a collaborative, high-performance culture among her team members, ensuring that offshore and onshore resources remained aligned despite the challenges of working across time zones.

Katie Frederick

Director of Retail, PepsiCo Beverages North America

  • Frederick was instrumental in transforming Pepsi’s Western Sunbelt retail business, delivering strong multi-year financials by going above and beyond the scope of her role.
  • She established a best-in-class process for Rouses with Pepsi’s One Blue Bottling System, resulting in a single pricing structure that led to a major sales increase.
  • A winner of numerous awards for stellar performance during her 18 years with PepsiCo, Frederick still finds time to be a member of the Women Inclusion Network, NextUp and Parents of Pepsi, while outside of work and the industry, she’s an active church member and participates in multiple community efforts, as well as youth sports programs.

Mariam Inuwa

Director of Sales, PepsiCo Beverages North America

  • Inuwa’s efforts in securing shelf and display space have been instrumental in enhancing product visibility and consumer engagement; by outpacing category growth in key metrics, she ensured that PepsiCo products would be prominently featured, further boosting the brand’s market presence.
  • She led the Kroger deli joint-business plan to enhance meal occasions with innovative single-serve and meal-bundling plans. She also negotiated pricing goals ahead of schedule.
  • A dedicated member of the Cincinnati chapter of NextUp, Inuwa was recognized with the organization’s Region Transformation Award for her support of the year’s Spring Panel Event.

Meagan Radziej

Sales Director, PepsiCo CCO Team, Target, PepsiCo Beverages North America

  • Radziej found creative solutions and led initiatives that boosted growth and operational efficiency, keeping Target ahead of the curve in the beverage industry; partnering with the retailer’s sports buyer, she secured 250 Gatorade end caps in sports locations at Target to create a unique, fun destination and impactful messaging.
  • She worked with the internal brand team and Target to help develop a first-ever Bubly limited-time-only exclusive flavor, Melted Ice Pop, which was recognized by the retailer as a Best Beverage Innovation Item in 2024.
  • Away from work, Radziej volunteers with Feed My Starving Children and is a regular participant in NextUp events.

Michelle Forlenza

Senior Director, On the Go and Deli Strategy, PepsiCo Foods North America

  • Forlenza helped launch a Frito-Lay-inspired sushi program in partnership with Kroger, PepsiCo’s first-ever culinary launch with a major retailer; she also managed two transformation projects to expand single-serve assortment across Kroger’s front end, which grew the business 6% at a time when the overall market declined 4%.
  • She took over a challenged Stacy’s Pita Chip business and used an insights-based solution to course-correct assortment and days-of-supply issues; this approach drove a 35% space increase for the brand, which experienced an early 10% growth rate.
  • Forlenza also leads the PepsiCo Kroger national EDGE Culture Team.

Jackie McAuley

Director, Commerce Shopper Marketing, Kroger, PepsiCo Foods North America (PFNA)

  • Leveraging two iconic brands – Cheetos and Doritos – McAuley worked with PFNA’s culinary and R&D teams to create branded sushi items for Kroger; she developed an integrated omnichannel marketing strategy that delivered breakthrough media return on investment and supported $4 million in sushi sales across Kroger delis.
  • She worked with her team to launch Doritos Late-Night Cheeseburger and Lays Messi exclusive products with full-funnel marketing support; both launches were considered best in class by Kroger and supported by strong results.
  • McAuley takes part in EDGE, an internal taskforce supporting positive team culture and personal/professional development.

Madaline Kennedy McCune

Customer Management Director, PepsiCo Foods North America

  • McCune created PepsiCo’s first national deli offer with Albertsons, resulting in an incremental 12,000 displays and Lean Six Sigma growth of 79%; she also created and implemented a massive front end/impulse destination with the retailer, resulting in more than $6 million in growth for her company and significant customer upside.
  • She developed a direct-ship S2U program for Albertsons fuel centers to ensure that the full portfolio of products was represented in stores.
  • In recognition of the meaningful impact that she’s had on PepsiCo’s foods business, McCune was named a 2024 PepsiCo Way award winner for front end.

Nicole Lundmark

National Sales Manager - Omni-Channel, Pompeian

  • Lundmark’s commitment to partnerships helped her to over-deliver on her budget; while the marketing team was transitioning roles and responsibilities, she helped train, support and lead media plans to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Selected by one of her customers to lead a pilot program, she was the first and only vendor to agree to the added workload of the test program and led a large cross-functional team to execute the program.
  • Lundmark was recognized by Amazon Fresh with the Amazon Fresh Center Store Deep Dive Award for her outstanding achievements; she’s also a member of numerous industy share groups in which she imparts her industry knowledge.

Tanya Champion

Sales Director, Albertsons Hair Care, Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Champion drove significant growth in the Albertsons hair care business, achieving a significant increase in top-line performance and bottom-line results, as well as a notable enhancement in market share at Albertsons.
  • She achieved impressive growth in digital sales, demonstrating her ability to leverage emerging channels for business success; this work resulted in successful initiatives for the entire P&G North America hair care organization.
  • Champion volunteers with various groups in Boise, Idaho, including United Way, Rake Up Boise, Boise River Clean Up, the Holiday Helper Program, the Boise Food Bank and Feed the City – Meridian Food Bank.

Mariana Eagen

Director, Analytics and Insights, Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Eagen’s team delivered remarkable growth last year, increasing iMeijer’s share of market across all businesses; as the lead on the team devoted to driving category growth across P&G’s over-the-counter health pillar business at Meijer, she uncovered new pockets of growth.
  • She developed and led her team in applying a new go-to-market promotional framework that simplified and strengthened promotions; the initiative was a key contributor to Meijer’s category and market share growth.
  • As a volunteer with the Grand Rapids, Mich., Community Food Club, Eagen is dedicated to addressing food insecurity by increasing access to healthy foods and helping people achieve better health outcomes.

Michelle Noble

Senior Director, North America Market, Top Grocery Supply Chain Leader, Procter & Gamble (P&G)

  • Noble’s work identifying multiple unique issues that cause out-of-stocks enabled P&G to align plans with retailer c-suites and pilot solutions at key divisions to significantly improve on-shelf availability and target further refinements.
  • Partnering with senior P&G supply chain leaders, she helped drive internal process improvements that led to breakthrough innovations, such as automated lost-sales root-causing capability, that have been adopted by other P&G retail supply chain leaders.
  • Noble regularly volunteers at nursing homes for the elderly, where she actively engages with residents through meaningful conversations and activities.
Cassie Bianculli

IT Product Owner- Distribution, Save A Lot

  • Bianculli led a multimillion-dollar cost reduction effort within the company’s freight and fuel program, driving benefits to both retail partners and Save A Lot.
  • She modernized Save A Lot’s transportation management system across all eight distribution centers (DCs), unlocking efficiencies and driving down operating costs, and she introduced engineered labor standards in the company’s performance-based pay for DC staff, ensuring proper incentivization and increasing retention.
  • Bianculli is president of the University of Missouri-St. Louis Supply Chain Alumni Affinity Group, a member of the Buddy Fund Young Leaders Board and a member of the Council of Supply Chain Professionals St. Louis Roundtable.

Katherine Bishop

Category Manager, Save A Lot

  • Assisting three category managers with a range of strategic initiatives, Bishop significantly grew ethnic category sales in 2024: By expanding seasonal offerings that are highly relevant to Hispanic customers during key times of the year, she grew ethnic category seasonal sales by 8.2%.
  • She additionally helped expand ethnic supplier representation at the Save A Lot Food Show by bringing 16 additional suppliers to the event in 2024 and increasing sales by 120% year over year.
  • An assistant store manager and store manager before taking on her present role, Bishop finds time to volunteer as both the assistant volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach at a local school.
Angie Carson

Marketing Manager- Ad Production, Save A Lot

  • Carson helped develop and execute one of the company’s first fully Hispanic ads for a retail partner in Colorado, which helped the company open the Hispanic concept ad to additional stores; she also partnered with multiple departments to produce the seasonal catalog program, designed to drive incremental purchases from retail partners, generating an estimated $15 million in sales in 2024.
  • She negotiated $2 million in savings with a vendor over a two-year period through the request-for-proposal process.
  • Carson is the marketing team’s designated Culture Champion and works with other representatives to help Save A Lot teams better communicate and work together.

Lori Caskey

Distribution Manager- Transport, Save A Lot

  • In her role managing inbound transportation for all eight of Save A Lot’s distribution centers across multiple states, Caskey helped identify profitable lanes and subsequently created new customer pickup (CPU) lanes that drove nearly $600,000 in savings for the company last year.
  • She also negotiated freight allowance increases with one of the company’s largest vendors to keep Save A Lot on a 100% CPU program with that company.
  • Having reached her 40-year anniversary at Save A  Lot, Caskey has been nominated for many internal awards from her peers throughout the years; outside of work, she participates in the Neighbor Cleanup Project in her area and neighborhood watch programs.
Brittney Diehl

Logistics Manager, Save A Lot

  • By increasing overall cube per load and adjusting some store deliveries to combat on-time delivery, detention fees and unsuccessful backhaul pickups, Diehl was underbudget by $180,000 last year.
  • She temporarily took on the responsibilities of payroll/office lead and logistics manager and served as outbound manager when two roles were unstaffed, maintaining all three roles; for a time, Diehl processed payroll for 85 hourly team members, managed outbound operations while learning the logistics function, and helped train the new outbound manager and office lead.
  • Despite those challenges, Diehl was able to increase the carrier on-time delivery (OTD) from 88% to 97% and the overall OTD from 93% to 95%.

Jadwiga Graham

IT Product Owner, Corporate and Finance Apps, Save A Lot

  • Graham led a review of the retail services program that realized annualized cost savings of $4 million, and she coordinated external vendors and internal teams to deliver $20 million in healthy benefit sales.
  • She was project manager for the point-of-sale and retail back-office lifecycle project that modernized systems in 500-plus stores, and project manager for a pay-for-performance project that improved productivity and retention of resources at the distribution centers.
  • As leader of the Volleyball Club, Graham has helped raise $14,000 for the Side Out Foundation, an advocacy group that supports people living with metastatic breast cancer.

Maureen Pearce

Category Manager, Save A Lot

  • Pearce overdelivered on her sales forecast by more than 4% and significantly beat her cost savings initiative by more than 37%, adding significant value to her categories; in the fluid milk segment, she aggressively negotiated with a limited supplier base and was able to save about 2% in total cost of goods sold.
  • At a time when avian flu was negatively affecting the egg industry, she managed to balance maintaining the fill rate with cost perception while ensuring product quality in an ever-changing supply situation.
  • A member of Save A Lot project teams, Pearce also makes time to volunteer in her community with Pedal The Cause and the Fairmont Senior Living Facility.

Sarah Robinson

Category Manager, Save A Lot

  • Robinson beat her cost savings goal in multiple categories, resulting in multimillion-dollar annual savings; she also managed a multi-vendor bid for Save A Lot’s paper assortment and saved more than 8% on the company’s overall private label program.
  • She performed a full category assortment review of the household cleaning category, made multiple changes and increased sales by more than 4%, as well as being one of three category managers who developed and trained the rest of the team on the company’s new category review process.
  • Beyond Save A Lot, Robinson owns and runs a successful permanent jewelry business, and she also volunteers at a local mobile food pantry.

Traci Springer

Director of Supply Chain, Save A Lot

  • With a target of 96% overall total company service level, Springer and her team overcame external challenges to deliver exceptional results, achieving a combined overall service level of 98.57%; as a cross-functional leader, she successfully tackled complex challenges that included optimizing holiday and food show performance in spite of distribution center space limitations.
  • She played a pivotal role in securing the promotion of another team member by recognizing their talent and aligning them with an opportunity in which they could thrive.
  • During a prolonged software outage, Springer her team developed an effective workaround, thereby ensuring uninterrupted business operations.

Tracey Young

IT Risk and Compliance Manager, Save A Lot

  • Young built and implemented a payment card industry (PCI) compliance program for Save A Lot retail partners to achieve their yearly PCI attestation, resulting in considerable savings for Save A Lot and expected to save retail partners an average of $10,000 per year.
  • She implemented a risk and compliance tracking system that includes a risk register — a strategic move that saved the organization several thousand dollars per year while also improving the functional capabilities of the risk and compliance department.
  • Nationally ranked by the American Darts Organization, Young supports and promotes youth darts participation in her local community.

Kristy LaMontagna

Senior Director, Partnerships, Shipt

  • In 2024, LaMontagna and her team led the successful launch of 24 new retailer partnerships across diverse verticals, broadening Shipt’s reach and expanding its presence in new regions; new partnerships brought more than 3,000 new retail locations to the marketplace nationwide.
  • She was also involved in initiatives that impacted Shipt’s bottom line, such as oversight of financial negotiations that led to a 27% increase in profitability, and terms with key partners.
  • LaMontagna’s participation in committees like the FMI Tech Council, the FMI Retail Council and Women Grocers of America has strengthened external relationships and positioned Shipt as a retail-space thought leader.

Lauren DeVries

Manager, Own Brands, SpartanNash

  • DeVries led external marketing execution supporting product launches, brand initiatives and in-store experiences, a role that was pivotal in the introduction of Finest Reserve by Our Family to the Midwestern market; she oversaw a multicategory launch for the premium private brand that introduced products across 12 categories.
  • She supported the launch and promotion of a demonstration program for SpartanNash’s independent retailers, facilitating 31 in-store demonstrations that increased Finest Reserve’s sales, and she helped roll out a coupon program involving 169 locations, 115 available offers and 180,000-plus redemptions.
  • DeVries facilitated sponsorships for nonprofits through SpartanNash’s Our Family Cares.

Marianne Schmidt

Director, Deli, SpartanNash

  • Schmidt’s expert oversight of category management procurement and promotions directly affected budgeted sales and gross profit performance across multiple store models; this led to such to such impactful changes as refined sales floor merchandising, comprehensive back-of-house training, new items and updated point-of-sale strategies.
  • Her high-performing team collectively influenced strategies and operational efficiencies across SpartanNash-operated retail stores through on-site training and ongoing evaluation of store performance.
  • Schmidt received SpartanNash’s Award for Balanced Scorecard Performance, while beyond grocery, she avidly supported the Humane Society.

Joy Stuive

Senior Manager, Transportation, SpartanNash

  • After earning an accounting degree and working for 20 years at her grandfather’s trucking business, Stuive went on to oversee SpartanNash’s transportation operations in Grand Rapids, Mich.; in 2024, the budgeted cost per mile (CPM) was $3.76, while the actual CPM was $3.41, resulting in millions of dollars in cost savings.
  • Stuive eliminated contract labor by implementing process efficiencies in driver tip sheet production and empty move auto-generation, restructuring dispatcher schedules and refining coverage across dayparts to better serve drivers and customers, and ultimately improve retention.
  • Year over year, Stuive improved distracted-driving behavior by 53.4% and inattentive-driving behavior by 41.1%.

Ani Reilly

National Account Manager, Spindrift Beverage Co.

  • Reilly’s total business accounted for almost 22% of Spindrift Spiked’s total sales, 30% of its chain business and 25% of total volume growth; this helped make Spindrift Spiked the company’s No. 2 growth brand and No. 13 in total national sales.
  • At Albertsons, Spindrift Spiked grew to be the No. 5 brand out of 422, and it was the leading growth brand (up 157%) in a category that grew just 2.7% versus the previous year; meanwhiile, at Kroger’s Fred Meyer banner, Spindrift Spiked was the No. 3 brand, and unit sales increased 92%.
  • Reilly was recognized by Spindrift with a “Duffy” award for her leadership, collaboration and hard work; she has since taken a position at beverage manfacturer Stateside Brands.

Kayleigh Swift

U.S. Brand Manager, St Pierre Bakery

  • Swift focused on U.S. brand execution across all mediums; working with retailer Lunds & Byerlys, she transformed end caps into little Parisian “boulangeries” opposite in-store delis, thus driving brand engagement, in-store theater and sales.
  • Working with fellow 2025 TWIG honoree Liz Bleakley, she staged a successful IDDBA event in Houston, following a three-day consumer activation and sampling forum in San Antonio; the latter drew 2,000 consumers and was where St Pierre also launched its Citroen food truck, bringing Texans a taste of Paris.
  • Swift’s data-drive approach helped launch Eat Avec Respect. St Pierre’s first-ever TV campaign, in the United States this past February.

Elizabeth Anderson

Senior Pricing Manager, Topco Associates LLC

  • Anderson led the creation of a new process that provides pricing support to Topco’s customer service teams, reducing cycle time and improving member satisfaction; this resulted in a 22% increase in member pricing accuracy.
  • Her work leading the automation of a dairy-pricing process reduced her team’s workload by 90 hours per month.
  • Anderson has earned several Topco service awards and is a graduate of the company’s Leading From Every Seat program, designed to identify and shape Topco’s high-potential future leaders; additionally, she’s active within her community, working closely with Children with Hair Loss to help kids and young adults facing medically related hair loss.

Rita Fleyshov

Director of Procurement, Pharmacy, Topco Associates LLC

  • Fleyshov managed a direct generics team to help drive an RFP that resulted in $20 million in annual savings for Topco members, as well as an immunization drive that yielded $24 million in member savings.
  • She also secured millions more in savings by establishing contracts with secondary suppliers, set up contract compliance monitoring and launched an IT direct generics platform, improving communication to Topco members and suppliers, and streamlining processes.
  • Fleyshov took part in Topco’s leadership development program through Loyola University; she also volunteers to assist Ukrainian immigrants in her area with resettlement, benefits and community integration.

Rachel Vidoni

Program Manager, MDT Wholesale and ISP, Topco Associates LLC

  • Vidoni has grown Topco members’ business by more than 10% year over year and has been able gain participation in 20-plus programs at a variety of member companies, which will have long-term benefits for all participating Topco member companies.
  • She was a key player in building the template for Topco’s indirect-spend program to conduct joint-business planning for member owners; known for her personal touches, she regularly sends handwritten follow-up and thank-you notes to members and teammates.
  • When not busy at her job, Vidoni volunteers as a mentor for students affected by homelessness and additionally sponsors a young woman pursuing a nursing degree.

Carie Filighera

Customer Experience Specialist, Tops Markets LLC

  • Filighera rewrote the front end training program, reduced total company cash shortages by $50,000, managed five grand openings and transitioned four stores from franchisee to corporate ownership.
  • Passionate about the well-being of her fellow employees, Filighera was an active supporter of Tops’ Giving Tree Program, for which she gathered and distributed gifts for five struggling families within the organization.
  • Beyond Tops, she volunteers for the city of Buffalo’s Operation Clean Sweep, which aims to eliminate blight and further reduce crime while providing needed social services, and with the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge to encourage fellow associates to bond through fitness and food.

Kelly Quigley

Director of Distribution, Tops Markets LLC

  • Quigley played a key role in the negotiation and ratification of a contract with Teamsters Local 264, covering more than 600 drivers and warehouse associates.
  • She was also crucial to identifying additional warehouse operational cost savings and moving from a seven-day to a six-day operation, a change expected to save millions in utility and fuel costs, and to provide labor efficiencies.
  • Quigley was selected to attend the 2025 cohort of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership’s Empower Management Training; she’s also part of the Tops Markets Inclusion Council, for which she provides insights to help set organizational DEI goals.

Katy Frosch

National Sales Manager, Trilliant Food and Nutrition

  • Constantly researching the market and identifying opportunities to bring innovative solutions to consumers, Frosch played a pivotal role in developing Nurri Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, quickly driving market share and paving the way for future innovation; she has spurred the product’s growth across multiple mass and club channels.
  • She helped lead the charge to integrate the company into NextUp, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women in business and fostering inclusive workplace cultures.
  • Determined to drive change, Frosch shares insights on strategy, confidence and self-advocacy to redefine what leadership looks like at her company.

Emily Barrett

Senior Brand Manager, Marketing, UNFI

  • With oversight of the UNFI Brands+ business in the United States and abroad, Barrett drove strong results on the premium brands she leads, propelling Woodstock to become the No. 2 organic national brand in the natural channel grocery and frozen departments, with annual sales surpassing $100 million.
  • She has received the Quarterly Brands+ All Hands Awards twice in the past year in recognition of product launches and her contribution to the Brands Innovation Summit.
  • Barrett volunteers in her local community, helping with area cleanups and food and clothing donations; she’s also a contributing member of UNFI’s Women’s Integrated Network.

Lauren Beimer

Director of Human Resources, UNFI

  • Beimer achieved favorable-to-budget operational shrink; enhanced cross-functional partnerships, leading to lower inventory levels and costs while improving customer service; designed organizational groups based on KPI outputs to balance workload; and created rotation programs addressing 25% turnover due to career advancement.
  • She has won UNFI’s Circle of Excellence and is an active member in UNFI business resource groups.
  • Beimer volunteers on community trash cleanups monthly and at the Feeding America food bank near UNFI’s Riverside, Calif., distribution center; she also volunteered via LA Works after the Los Angeles fires.

Lida Cuevas

Supervisor, Shelf Services, UNFI

  • Cuevas and her team completed more than 300 ad hoc store resets, each requiring meticulous planning and close collaboration with retailers and the sales team; these resulted in more than 550 new item placements to drive incremental sales.
  • She took on full responsibility for maintaining Sedano’s shelf program during a key leadership transition, resetting more than 35 categories and ensuring seamless collaboration and mutual growth.
  • Cuevas is active in UNFI’s Women’s Integrated Network and UNFI Adelante, a Hispanic and Latinx employee resource group, and has driven group fundraising efforts for cancer research, all while pursuing a business degree at Florida Atlantic University.

Jillian D’Elia

Senior Director, Strategic Events, UNFI

  • D’Elia designed and executed impactful shows, developed innovative customer engagement strategies, forged strategic supplier partnerships, and created superior client programs.
  • Her initiatives not only enhanced customer satisfaction, but also increased average transaction values, as she ensured that UNFI’s top executives had high-visibility platforms to shape the company’s strategic narrative; additionally, under her leadership, the UNFI Foundation Golf Tournament raised more than $1 million.
  • D’Elia volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club; The Tolland Fund, focused on promoting sports for people with disabilities; and the Anti Bullying Advocacy for Connecticut Youth.

Allison DeFarkas

Senior Manager, Brand Creative, UNFI

  • DeFarkas played a key role in the award-winning rebrand of Wild Harvest and developed the creative strategy behind the launch of 100 new products.
  • By restructuring the creative team into an in-house agency model, she saved more than $50,000 annually, significantly improving efficiency and elevating the creative output of the Brands+ portfolio; she led with a sharp strategic mindset, determination and a highly collaborative approach.
  • DeFarkas has been recognized for her advocacy efforts to raise awareness of childhood apraxia and has demonstrated leadership by mobilizing resources, engaging and collaborating with government officials, and advocating for inclusivity.

Karina Estrada

Food Safety and Quality Assurance Manager, UNFI

  • Estrada led a initiative that ensured a pest-free environment by implementing preventive measures and enhancing monitoring systems; this significantly improved overall food safety standards and operational efficiency.
  • She transformed food safety presentations from simple Word documents into engaging, multimedia-rich formats, and completely overhauled the company’s food safety training program, resulting in a 25% improvement in effectiveness.
  • Estrada is a member of the SQF Document Committee and the Intelex Project Test Committee, and she’s also an active Riverside Latino Network volunteer, in California, and a Riverside City College Mentor for Puente Program students.

Sarah Brooke Fischer

Environmental, Health and Safety Partner, UNFI

  • Fischer spearheaded a comprehensive training initiative to ensure that all associates were well versed in safety protocols and properly certified on equipment; her leadership reduced the lost-time incident rate by more than 80% and lowered the OSHA incident rate by more than 45%.
  • She led the repair of 700-plus damaged racking locations in the warehouse, further enhancing workplace safety.
  • Fischer supports Feeding South Florida by organizing and packaging food for those in need, and leads cleanup efforts for Earth Day; she also recently earned her master’s in environmental policy and is currently working toward Certified Safety Professional certification.

Allison Gephart

Senior Director, Product Business Management and Sourcing, UNFI

  • For two consecutive years, Gephart and her team exceeded business goals, securing more than $12 million in annual cost savings through supplier negotiations and productivity initiatives.
  • In a rapidly evolving environment, she successfully guided her team through change, hired new talent, adapted to leadership shifts and drove a culture of continuous improvement; as a result, her team is on track to exceed $13 million in savings this year, enabling reinvestment in business growth.
  • Gephart actively supports such organizations as Feed My Starving Children, Habitat for Humanity, Hope for the Community Food Shelf and Elko New Market.

Nina Kluge

Human Resources Manager, UNFI

  • To ensure that new human resources managers were set up for success, Kluge initiated biweekly training sessions covering essential topics like leaves of absence, headcount tracking, reporting queries and PeopleSoft software entries.
  • Beyond human resources, she spearheaded the development of monthly supervisor training for the local operations team, during which such critical topics as shift swaps, attendance management and leadership were addressed; these training sessions have received enthusiastic feedback and driven positive engagement from supervisors.
  • Kluge reimagined UNFI’s Helping Hands community service effort, broadening the scope of the engagement committee to  include event planning.

Joanna Lewis

Director Operations, Finance, UNFI

  • Lewis and her team acted as a critical bridge between operations and strategic projects, driving a high level of discipline and clarity, from business case development through execution and sustainment of business benefits.
  • She was the finance representative leading learning sessions for UNFI’s first-ever Women in Operations Leadership Development Program; for those who participated in the sessions, confidence in understanding EBITDA rose from 10% to 73%.
  • Lewis organizes an annual supply chain FP&A team volunteer opportunity for UNFI associates in the New England area, which includes packing meals at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for community members in need.

Elisa Litfin

Senior Manager Talent Partner, UNFI

  • Recognizing the importance of employee engagement, Litfin led the creation of resources to support employees who take a leave of absence to care for their families.
  • She also transitioned a manual paper process within the human resources team to an electronic and more automated process, thereby improving efficiency and the associate experience.
  • Litfin is a cabinet member of the DREAM (Disability Resources Equity Advocacy and Mentoring) employee resource group, which creates space for disability education and awareness, provides advancement opportunities, and helps eliminate stigma and misperception; she also volunteers through her local Lions Club, where she holds the role of treasurer.

Aliona Mikhed

Sales Manager, UNFI

  • Mikhed helped negotiate and close national contracts for more than $300 million worth of business for UNFI and guided four multi-year agreements signed in the past year with the company’s national customers.
  • She unlocked opportunities for national customers to access natural, conventional and fresh product groups, resulting in significant mutual growth and creating a true win-win scenario.
  • Allways eager to help out when she can, Mikhed took on  the role of fundraising chair at the UNFI Foundation, where her hard work and dedication raised, for the first time ever, more than $1 million for its charity golf tournament; additionally, through the UNFI mentor program, she supports the career growth of two mentees.

Maddie Nowlin

Account Manager, UNFI

  • Following positive sales growth in the prior year, Nowlin grew sales at UNFI by 13.45%, achieved a double-digit profit margin and surpassed her budget in 2024.
  • In her role managing the Plum Market business, she has improved many processes to help drive growth at the Michigan-based upscale independent grocer, such as successfully resolving the procurement and customer care issues affecting its custom soup program.
  • A two-time winner of UNFI’s Circle of Excellence Award, based on her sales performance, customer and supplier relationships, and teamwork skills, Nowlin is also active in the company’s Women’s Integrated Network and Care Central and mentorship programs.

Roberta Parmegiani

Senior Sales Consultant, UNFI

  • Parmegiani turned around numerous UNFI accounts that had experienced either flat or declining sales but are now growing by double digits.
  • Her ability to move quickly and establish trust with her partners has allowed her to lead the natural sales team in voids closed, new items placed, and overall sales growth (dollars and rate).
  • Within UNFI, Parmegiani is active in the Women’s Integrated Network employee resource group, where she’s a cabinet member in the events division and chair of the Careers in Coffee initiative; beyond the company, she’s deeply involved with the PTA at her son’s school, raising funds for the class of 2026, as well as with Wounded Warrior Project.

Katie Kallemeyn

Senior Category Manager, UNFI/Cub

  • Using the learning and experience that she gained as a store manager to aid her successful transition to another role, Kallemeyn worked with the center store team to create a back-to-school better-for-you snacking planogram, as well as a planogram of allergen-free kid-friendly items; together, these drove $323,000 in sales, a 49.6% lift.
  • She additionally increased non-ad vendor funds in her area by 42%, boosting sales and margins across the total grocery department.
  • Kallemeyn co-founded and is currently director of a nonprofit organization, New Leash Rescue, focused on helping pets and families unite for the betterment of all – human and four-legged.

Angela Schelske

Senior Category Manager, UNFI/Cub

  • Schelske implemented a new pricing strategy in general merchandise that reduced shrink and delivered a positive margin by 217 basis points; in fact, she changed the trajectory of general and seasonal merchandise alike, netting positive margin dollars over plan.
  • She additionally led the partnership with Mars Wrigley to influence market share, taking the national lead on the in-aisle multi-serve segment, with double-digit unit growth.
  • A 2024 recipient of UNFI’s Circle of Excellence Award, Schelske donated to the Minnesota Twins Boys and Girls partnership, the Minnesota Gophers, and the Masonic Children’s Hospital via strategic partnerships with World’s Finest charity candy bar shippers.

Kelsey Voigt-Moravec

Manager, Pharmacy Informatics, UNFI/Cub

  • Voigt-Moravec spearheaded the launch of the new Cub Pharmacy mobile app, resulting in a 52% increase in prescriptions filled via the app compared with the previous year.
  • Using existing resources, she created new efficiencies for an annual cost savings opportunity of $600,000, and she managed such IT initiatives as the launch of a new wellness incentive card, handling network and vendor outages, compliance functional testing and implementation, and the deployment of a new website approval process.
  • Along with regularly sharing her knowledge of emerging technologies and best practices, Voigt-Moravec participated in UNFI’s WIN BIG program and volunteered at Second Harvest.

Lindsey Seal

Strategic Account Manager, Upside

  • Seal’s efforts led Price Chopper to further invest in customer acquisition, and she successfully influenced Upside executives to invest in the grocer’s retail media network.
  • Recognizing that co-op grocers required a different support structure, she designed personalized yet scalable processes for Shop ‘n Save’s individual ownership groups while maintaining a broader partnership with UNFI representatives; this approach improved Upside’s account management flexibility, enabling better customer support and education.
  • As co-lead of Upside’s women’s employee resource group, Seal created mentorship opportunities and developed a speaker series including female leaders in the grocery industy.

Jennifer Saysay

Program Manager-Construction and Maintenance, Village Super Market Inc.

  • Saysay played a significant role in the successful opening of a flagship store in Old Bridge, N.J., from her involvement with the construction team to the tracking, monitoring and execution of orders for operations; at the same time, she worked on the preparations for two other store openings, in Watchung and East Orange, N.J.
  • She also adeptly handled many remodel projects, merchandising initiatives and proactive strategic sourcing projects.
  • Saysay has received certificates from Rutgers University for training in supply market analysis, procurement and sourcing, and supplier management, among other topics, and completed the University of New Haven’s Women in Leadership Executive Program.

Alissa Evans

Loyalty Marketing Manager, Weis Markets Inc.

  • Evans oversaw the setup, testing and execution of six main holiday rewards programs while also introducing three new secondary rewards programs featuring private-brand items for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas; the new holiday and private-brand programs generated double-digit average increases in redeemers’ net spend versus the prior year.
  • To provide associates with exclusive digital savings, she initiated the Stars Rewards program, which generated an average engagement rate of 12.2%.
  • An active volunteer both at work and in her community, Evans participates in Weis Markets’ Leadership Excellence Group, which focuses on professional growth and helps leaders of the future develop their management skills.
Trisha Kuenzie

Senior Manager, Data Integrity, Weis Markets Inc.

  • Kuenzie redefined Weis Markets’ item and vendor setup process, cutting execution time by 50%, and introduced enhanced data controls that reduced information errors by 300%; these improvements have strengthened operational accuracy and efficiency.
  • She also overhauled the discontinued-product process, leading to a more strategic markdown approach that boosted profitability by 25%.
  • Kuenzie built a brand-new website for Haven Ministry Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty in surrounding counties; her work has helped increase donations and further the organization’s mission of providing emergency shelter, food and support to local needy individuals and families.

Stephanie Panzetta

Digital Marketing Manager, Weis Markets Inc.

  • Able to identify and capitalize on revenue-generating opportunities that boost customer engagement, Panzetta helped grow Weis Markets’ digital ad revenue by more than 50%, exceeding the previous year’s target by nearly $1 million in vendor marketing funding.
  • Her proactive approach to business development and expertise in marketing led to the establishment of Weis Connective Marketing, a retail media network that provides a new avenue for revenue growth and enhances vendor relationships.
  • Panzetta received the Financial Impact Award during Weis Markets’ annual award ceremony, in recognition of her work with a cross-functional team that streamlined the digital coupon program, saving $825,000.

