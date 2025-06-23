2025 Top Women in Grocery: Rising Stars, Part 2

Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries.

Females employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities – were nominated for above-and-beyond achievements in subsequent categories:

Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)

Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)

Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)