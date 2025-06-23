 Skip to main content
2025 Top Women in Grocery: Senior-Level Executives

Progressive Grocer reveals this year's awards program winners in Senior-Level Execs category
By Progressive Grocery Staff
6/23/2025

Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries. 

Females employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities – were nominated for above-and-beyond achievements in subsequent categories:

  • Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
  • Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
  • Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)

All of PG’s 2025 TWIG honorees have inspiring stories to tell of resilience, growth and triumph over adversity, and all have been able to succeed even in less-than-ideal conditions, nurtured in many cases by the supportive environments created by understanding colleagues and wise mentors. And many honorees have returned the favor by helping others to succeed as well. 

Below are this year's Senior-Level Executive honorees. They will be celebrated during PG's annual Grocery Impact event in November. 


 
Stephanie Shaw

Head of Communications, 7-Eleven Inc.

  • Shaw led the Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water campaign, a viral PR activation to promote 7-Eleven’s new sparkling-water line, which resulted in a 9.3% increase in dollar sales month over month for four consecutive months.
  • She spearheaded the Always Open campaign featuring NFL player Ja’Marr Chase, which earned two Silver Lions, one Bronze Lion and six Shortlisted Lions at Cannes Lions 2024; a Silver Pencil at The One Show; and a Gold Clio Award for real-time social engagement.
  • Shaw partnered with iconic rock band Green Day’s coffee company on experiential activations that resulted in a 56% increase in new customers purchasing 7-Eleven coffee.

Mary Zhou

Chief of Staff, 99 Ranch Market

  • During a leadership transition, Zhou assumed oversight of IT, working closely with the new CIO to modernize the digital infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity and integrate technology solutions to support scalable growth.
  • To further improve organizational effectiveness, she introduced executive tracking and reporting tools, enhancing visibility into key initiatives and strengthening stakeholder engagement.
  • Beyond her corporate achievements, Zhou volunteers with the San Gabriel Valley Literacy Council, where she supports ESL education for underserved communities and was invited to join the board in recognition of her contributions.
Sonia Hack

VP, Sales Operations, Acosta Group-CROSSMARK Sales

  • Hack supported business development by enhancing visibility across the leadership team, ensuring stronger alignment on growth strategies and enabling the team to achieve 92% of the target in new and expanded business.
  • Her team developed a differentiated client-onboarding service, creating a structured end-to-end process tailored to various client sizes, increasing efficiency in client transitions while ensuring that directors were trained for seamless execution and scalability.
  • Hack took an active role in optimizing CROSSMARK’s technology and sales infrastructure, ensuring improved data accuracy, enhanced sales tracking and system efficiency. 

Ashley Roehm

President, Acosta HQ Sales, Acosta Group

  • Roehm introduced financial management and accountability tools that simplified P&L analysis, allowing leaders to focus on necessary actions to ensure that they were positioned to deliver on their plans.
  • She developed automated scorecards and category review tools, freeing up time for associates to act on the data rather than spending time pulling and formatting it.  
  • Additionally, Roehm developed new solutions to support emerging-brand clients, resulting in 20% growth; executed a virtual sales network solution to enable deeper penetration across the wholesaler network; and led an organizational redesign to improve the client experience and enhance efficiency.

Denise Garcia

SVP International, Advantage Solutions

  • Garcia’s business transformation strategy, which focused on driving operational efficiency, optimizing cost structures and identifying new revenue opportunities, resulted in Australia and New Zealand markets achieving $1 million in profitability for the first time in 10 years, a significant leap from previous years of margin-loss performance.
  • She introduced two sales incentive programs across Australia, New Zealand and Europe, marking a first in recognizing the performance and achievements of field teams; her approach fostered a high level of engagement, ultimately contributing to the overall success and profitability of her regions.
  • Garcia raises funds for Feeding America and the Terry Fox Foundation.

Kelli Hammersmith

Chief Communications Officer, Advantage Solutions

  • Hammersmith developed a strategy for a wholesale corporate brand refresh; her efforts led to a new brand architecture, a unified go-to-market narrative, an integrated trade show strategy and amplified thought leadership.
  • The rebrand expanded Advantage’s market reach, increasing LinkedIn followers by 30,000 and achieving 192 media placements – double the goal – with 22% coverage in top-tier outlets; the impact the of strategic branding and communication was shown by the results that they brought to the business.
  • Under Hammersmith’s leadership, Advantage launched best-in-class sales enablement tools that led to $1 million in lead generation and new business. 
Natasha Brinegar

VP Category Management, Center Store, Food Lion

  • Brinegar provided strategic direction and oversight for center store, exceeding delivery of financial key performance indicators in sales, margin and market share growth and surpassing her budgeted financial metrics.
  • Leader of a high-performing team, she also worked cross-functionally with peers, overseeing store-wide categories to strategically grow the business and stay relevant for 10 million weekly shoppers; additionally, she operated as a key liaison in multiple corporate initiatives that included reducing unsaleable items, shrink reduction and creating in-store shelf standards.
  • Brinegar sits on the board of directors for the Rowan County, N.C., Chamber of Commerce.
Kristen Riley

VP, Northern Division, Food Lion

  • Riley improved the Northern division’s overall shrink performance by 10 points in 2024 from 2023; her strategy to boost the banner’s Baltimore market resulted in increased sales, customer confidence and overall region performance.
  • Under her leadership, division e-commerce saw a nearly 80% increase in sales, beating the prior year’s sales, and the entire Northern division’s average weekly sales exceeded the average company volume by more than 90%.
  • Beyond work, Riley was named one of Boston’s Top Leaders, completed Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program, and authored a self-help book, “From Journey, Not Arrival.”
Valarie Wallace

VP, Communications, Food Lion

  • Wallace led all communications efforts for new store openings, yielding earned media across broadcast, local, regional and trade media.
  • Her team strategized more effective ways to increase internal communication and engagement, with company intranet readership increasing more than 90% year over year; additionally, she led her team in maintaining a double-digit share of voice for Food Lion, landing 28.6 billion impressions, a 332% increase year over year.
  • In the wake of several natural disasters in the Southeast, Wallace’s team recognized the company’s philanthropic efforts and was instrumental in distributing food and supplies, plus more than $4 million in grants, to the hardest-hit areas. 

Rebecca Lupfer

SVP, Chief Merchant, The Giant Co.

  • In 2024, Lupfer held several key executive roles spanning operations, strategy, finance and human resources, demonstrating her ability to be adaptable, head multiple teams and be a strategic leader across several areas.
  • She was the interim chief human resources officer for several months while retaining her then-role as CFO; during her time in this position, she brought a more structured and consistent approach to HR.
  • After being appointed to her current role, Lupfer developed a strategy to grow market share and develop the leaders on her team, and she additionally collaborated with other departments to ensure a unified strategy to deliver results.
Wendy Boynton

Director of Pharmacy Operations, Hannaford

  • Boynton led the completion of a major conversion of pharmacy dispensing software in all 159 Hannaford pharmacies, ensuring compliance, efficiencies, and patient and pharmacy associate retention.
  • She arranged for Hannaford to fund technician immunizer trainings, which resulted in 300-plus technicians certified to immunize; she also regularly invested in new graduate pharmacists, extending 31 new graduate pharmacist offers in 2024 alone.
  • Boynton supported increased access to life-saving Naloxone, spearheading an initiative to stock over-the-counter Naloxone in all Hannaford locations; she’s also engaged in pharmacy industry organizations to influence policy updates.
Kothai Senthil

ACI/GVP and Head of Payments, Albertsons Cos.

  • Senthil oversaw all matters relating to payments and fraud for Albertsons, with a scope spanning in-store and online payments, and she also innovated in the payments space to drive the business forward.
  • She created a structured data set for payments and guided her team to roll out payments functionality with additional payment types, including PayPal/Venmo, health care cards, and multiway split payments in e-commerce.
  • Senthil serves on the technology board of the Merchant Advisory Group and is active in the Federal Reserve Cash Roundtable; she also finds time to mentor Brown University students and volunteer at her children’s school. 
Jennifer Weinstein

VP, Benefits, Albertsons Cos.

  • Spearheading benefits programs and delivering tangible financial benefits to Albertsons, Weinstein oversaw a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that helped employees pay less for most generic drugs; she also streamlined leave policies and implemented programs ensuring that team members can consult top physicians, no matter where they live.
  • Her achievements are projected to lead to more than $90 million in productivity savings.
  • Weinstein won a Healthcare Innovation award from Transcarent in 2025 and hosted a Baking Up Benefits workshop at that group’s conference, where she shared her best practices – and her own scones.
Bhargavi Whatley

VP, Technology, Merchandising and Loyalty, Albertsons Cos.

  • Whatley stood out this year for her efforts overseeing the merchandising and loyalty technology that is the backbone for physical and online stores.
  • Her initiatives, including a custom-built platform for partner onboarding and a pilot planogram automation and shelf-planning program, improved pricing efficiency, accuracy and effectiveness; competitive intelligence; vendor onboarding; new-item setup; and planogram processes.
  • Whatley chairs the Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WINN) at Albertsons’ Pleasanton, Calif., location, in which capacity she doubled that chapter’s membership.
Teresa Whitney

GVP, Fresh Merchandising - Meat/Seafood, Produce and Floral, Albertsons Cos.

  • Three’s the charm for this previous TWIG honoree who has also been promoted three times in the past three years.
  • Whitney led the fresh merchandising strategy to a sizable gross margin increase and was the top leader in floral, driving growth across Albertsons; she helped define new and more precise ways to measure the momentum of the business and led a new event-based merchandising initiative in the fresh department across divisional and national teams.
  • She is actively involved with associate resource groups, including the Pride Alliance and the Women’s Inspiration and Inclusion Network (WIIN). 

Terra Powers

VP of Human Resources, Albertsons Cos./Northern California Division

  • Powers has been instrumental in reducing employee turnover in Albertsons’ Northern California division, overseeing a 12% improvement versus the prior year.
  • She was also the HRIS core HR lead, guiding efforts regarding the retailer’s people data and core HR configuration enhancements; in this role, Powers implemented an HR work center within Oracle HCM, essentially giving the company a one-stop shop for analytic reports and employee information – work that led to the development of a manager work center.
  • The chief human resources officer and chief technology officer selected her to lead Albertsons’ merger and acquisition HR work.

Sarah Bevers

CFO, Albertsons Cos./United Division

  • Bevers spearheaded the installation of smart safes across all retail locations, improving working capital utilization by allowing cash within the stores to earn interest; this strategic initiative turned a routine operational function into a financial benefit for the company.
  • She launched the Leadership Circle, a program designed to cultivate leadership skills and cross-departmental collaboration among 12 managers and directors; meeting biweekly, the group reviewed key leadership presentations to assess the broader impact of their work.
  • Bevers is the vice chairman of the Lubbock, Texas, Economic Development Alliance and treasurer of the Junior League of Lubbock Foundation Board.

Tarsha Rafferty

VP, Regional Corporate Distribution, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG)

  • Rafferty was instrumental in AWG’s successful rationalization of existing facilities during the transition to the company’s new all-in-one facility in Hernando, Miss.; she oversaw a seamless relocation of inventory, the reallocation of assets and the adherence to regulatory requirements that ensured a smooth transition.
  • She spearheaded the successful rollout of a new voice selection system across eight distribution centers and led the charge on the implementation of a new warehouse management system.
  • Dedicated to helping her community, Rafferty has held many volunteer roles during 23 years of service with the Red Cross. 

Breanne Waldrup

Director, Marketing, Avery Dennison

  • Waldrup and her team played a critical role in developing sales collateral to help educate Kroger on a new radio frequency identification (RFID)-based solution in the bakery to improve freshness, reduce waste and reduce in-store labor.
  • She led her team in tailoring sales materials to engage multiple stakeholders at CVS across merchandising, marketing, operations, IT and finance so that each audience could clearly understand how the Vestcom solution would benefit each of their teams.
  • Waldrup is a member of ELEVATE, an employee resource group focused on fostering  inclusivity and empowering women across the organization.
Rachael Vegas

EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club

  • Vegas led the modernization of BJ’s Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms own brands, launching such key new products as as food storage bags.
  • She led BJ’s general merchandise transformation by striving to provide a consistent “WOW experience” for members through a combination of impactful presentations, good value and high quality; she also guided the overhaul of BJ’s category management process, which resulted in improved stock levels, optimal inventory distribution and visually compelling presentations.
  • She played a pivotal role in BJ’s annual charity golf tournament, helping to encourage participation and donations from numerous high-profile vendors.

Sharon Brown

Founder and President, Bonafide Provisions

  • Brown was responsible for the launch of Bonafide Provisions’ shelf-stable bone broth, an extension of the company’s frozen bone broth; the introduction has already become a top-three performer in the broth set.
  • A longtime adherent to the food-as-medicine philosophy, she was a prominent advocate for clean, nutrient-dense foods free from harmful chemicals and additives.
  • To ensure that women-led brands and products are well represented on grocery store shelves, Brown provides mentorship and resources to help other female entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the CPG community and works with Female Food Connect, a network that elevates the voices of women in the food industry.

Lauren Hulett

SVP Client Engagement, C.A. Fortune

  • Hulett oversaw a group of leaders who managed the top 50 client partnerships across all of C.A. Fortune’s services; her strong leadership and ability to oversee multiple business areas drove C.A. Fortune’s success in meeting diverse client needs.
  • Under her auspices, the national client engagement team surpassed its goals, achieving three times its client revenue expansion target by focusing on acquiring new services and expanding into additional territories.
  • Hulett created a new support structure for high-level clients, which serves as a steppingstone to C.A. Fortune’s engagement model, with the aim of enhancing overall client value and preparing them for long-term success.

Ilea Evans

Customer VP, West Region (Meijer/H-E-B/Hy-Vee), Campbell’s Snacks, The Campbell’s Co.

  • Evans oversaw relationships with major grocers, fostering strong partnerships, consistently exceeding net sales targets, and driving frequency and distribution growth across key accounts.
  • For the third year in a row, her team achieved the company’s leading growth rate; during the first half of fiscal 2025, it was able to outpace growth targets while maintaining disciplined spending and exceeding financial expectations.
  • Evans leveraged promotions, marketing programs and launches while strengthening core execution; as a result of her work, Campbell’s Snacks brands outperformed competitors’ products, delivering category and market share gains.

Courtney Piper

VP Club, Natural, Frozen and Channels Development, Meals and Beverages, The Campbell’s Co.

  • Piper oversaw a $1 billion business spanning Costco, BJ’s Wholesale Club, natural food chains, Rao’s and Michael Angelo’s frozen, driving strategic growth initiatives, optimizing pack architecture for new channels and enhancing execution in high-impact categories.
  • As part of the Sovos brand acquisition, she served as the Sovos integration sales leader, harmonizing planning tools to improve forecasting and decision-making, and aligning strategies and objectives.
  • In January 2025, Piper initiated a new process for club item development, streamlining innovation and go-to-market strategies, and she secured new-item placements in the frozen and natural categories.

Lauren Corugedo

Head of Marketing, Chef Merito

  • Corugedo oversaw all branding and marketing, including social, paid and organic media; strategic partnerships; and community programming.
  • She successfully curated social media strategies that created viral videos, resulting in a significant increase in Chef Merito’s social media following and a significant boost in social engagement, and she also negotiated Chef Merito’s first celebrity partnership, with Mario Lopez, which increased brand awareness for the Adobo para Birria product through new touchpoints, in-store displays and increased Amazon sales.
  • By leveraging the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series victory, Corugedo increased in-store touchpoints and demo sampling with multiple grocers, quickly driving a significant sales spike. 

Stacey Hartnett

SVP, Marketing, Chomps

  • Hartnett oversaw all marketing efforts, including brand strategy, e-commerce, creative execution and innovation, transforming Chomps’ marketing approach from an e-commerce-centric model to a comprehensive omnichannel strategy; these efforts helped Chomps achieve 302% year-over-year growth and expand into 30,000-plus stores.
  • Effectively leveraging consumer insights and feedback, she led the successful launch of the Smoky BBQ Beef flavor, initially a limited-time offering that quickly became one of three top-selling online SKUs, garnering 92.5% five-star reviews.
  • Thanks to Hartnett’s efforts, Chomps’ awareness among healthy snackers hit 32% in January, a 14-point increase versus a year ago.
Mini Walia

VP of the North American Operating Unit, Large Store West and Central, The Coca-Cola Co.

  • Walia set and executed the vision and strategy for large-store retailers; over the past year, this business saw a 1.5% volume increase, a 4% revenue increase and gross profit improvement.
  • She drove engagement of the retail team around Consumer 360, part of a project aimed at modernizing retail for Coca-Cola; team engagement and feedback significantly enhanced project decision-making.
  • As the primary Coca-Cola contact for the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC), Walia helped raise funds for educational programs benefiting retailers and suppliers; a notable initiative was the USC executive program, which provides fully funded education for employees from both sectors.

Stephanie Wiles

Assistant VP, Retail Consulting, Cognizant

  • With more than 25 years’ experience, Wiles led a team of 300-plus diverse retail consultants who drove transformative solutions for retail clients; her strategic guidance resulted in $250 million-plus in revenue.
  • Her innovative approach to leveraging artificial intelligence has significantly improved content for more than 100 million items, resulting in a 25% increase in click-to-cart conversions; she also led efforts to reduce supplier and product onboarding processes by 15%, generating cost savings of $50 million-plus.
  • Wiles guided store-level pricing and hyper-personalization strategies, yielding 4% growth in loyalty programs; away from work, she volunteered at women’s and children’s shelters.

Jill Shoush

SVP Business Development, Central Division, Epic Sales Partners

  • Shoush oversaw sales for key north and west Texas retailers, including Walmart and Sam’s Club; In 2024, her team recorded 5% top-line growth — double the regional average — and by 2025, business had surged 12%, outpacing industry and company benchmarks.
  • Her prioritization of talent development and process optimization helped grow Epic’s Bentonville, Ark., team by more than 15% in top-line revenue.
  • Shoush initiated a west Texas sales reorganization, restructuring routes and optimizing coverage to increase profitability and improve operational efficiency; she also took on a leadership role for the data team, leading to standardized data collection.

Rosie Poultney

VP Data and Analytics, Flashfood

  • Poultney’s newly created role involved building an industry-defining data practice regarding the collection and application of customer app information, thereby helping Flashfood track against internal targets and create visibility in its progress toward these targets; metrics are delivered to retail partners so that they have the same information level.
  • Her customer segmentation work united shopper behavior data and app behavior to understand loyalty levels and act accordingly, and her new catalog project will permit Flashfood to make better recommendations across partners.
  • Poultney regularly volunteers at the Greater Boston Area Food Bank and recently joined FMI’s research and insight committee.
Samantha Hollack

VP, Financial Planning and Analysis, The Fresh Market

  • Hollack spearheaded the development of an enterprise data center of excellence, driving robust financial reporting at the individual store level; implemented an improved budgeting process; and interfaced with board members on multiple complex topics.
  • Within the company, she was lauded for her easygoing and commonsense approach to interacting with the team while remaining unflappable when issues grew challenging.
  • Hollack has served on the alumni board for the University of Pittsburgh Katz Business School and the Forsyth Community Leadership Council for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

Megan Ford

VP, Commerce Marketing, E&J Gallo Winery

  • Ford drove strategic conversations that led to the creation of the Gallo Innovation Lab, which has fostered innovative strategies and solutions; she also implemented centralized point-of-sale (POS) management, significantly enhancing standardization and user experience.
  • She developed 2025 roadmaps by channel and optimized 2025 go-to-market budgets, while also creating an innovation stage-gate process to streamline development.
  • Ford launched easy-to-use POS reporting and training videos; identified and resolved inefficiencies in compliance, POS ordering and training; and eliminated low-value test-and-learn work; this has improved the speed to market and scalability of key CPG partnerships.

Michelle Speziale

Managing Director Midwest, E&J Gallo Winery

  • One of only five managing directors who geographically cover Gallo’s highly important grocery business, Speziale was responsible for more than 20% of the company’s total retail customer development revenue, overseeing a team of 25.
  • She regularly achieved her monthly as well as her calendar-year sales goals and joint-business plans across all of her customers, proving her strength at strategizing and building trust with her customers.
  • Speziale is president of the Women of Wine and Spirits employee resource group at Gallo; outside of the industry, she raises funds for charitable organizations in her community and coaches her daughter’s softball team.

Shweta Prabhu

VP, Enterprise Digital, MarTech and Data, Giant Eagle

  • To implement significant updates to the technology supporting Giant Eagle’s loyalty program, Prabhu built cross-functional pods including team members across the globe working to clear requirements by defining epics and user stories; their bite-sized assignments were improved over time to deliver big value a full year ahead of schedule.
  • She and her team have leveraged an existing tool with a user-friendly interface to build robust reports for the enterprise while cutting costs by eliminating outdated technology.
  • As president of the American Midwest Konkani Association, Prabhu partnered with Feed My Starving Children to pack and ship essential foods to impoverished nations.

Leticia Espinoza

Chief Legal and HR Officer, Heritage Grocers Group (HGG)

  • Following banner acquisitions, Espinoza led all efforts that standardized four human resources information systems into one in only a 12-month period, enabling HGG to bring all of the teams together and harmonize the team member experience.
  • Her efforts unified all of the benefit plans across all banner companies into one; she also formalized the HGG training and development program across all banners for new-hire orientation and other micro-learnings prepared in-house and through a learning management system.
  • Espinoza additionally aligned the company’s commercial insurance portfolio terms across all banner companies in 12 months, allowing for complete standardization of post-merger and acquisition activity.

Lisa Selk

SVP, Brand Fuel, Hormel Foods 

  • Selk established Hormel Foods’ Brand Academy, a disciplined approach to growing talent across the marketing team; she additionally supported the launch of the Content Factory.
  • She directed the harmonization of all data in one location through the data lake and streamlined processes for use cases now and in the future to enhance decision-making.
  • Selk supported the long-term vision and execution plan for category and shopper thought leadership (CASTL), a structure and process that enables strategic insights to be used for the company’s highest-priority projects; more than 90% of sales team members use CASTL insights with their customers.

Shelby Stritzke 

VP, GM/HBC and Beauty, Hy-Vee Inc.

  • Stritzke led the launch of Hy-Vee’s new private-brand housewares line, Hy-Vee Seasons, which consists of 350 unique items; what initially began as impulse purchases have cycled into everyday purchases.
  • She helped develop an internal beauty certification program that covers everything from cosmetics and skin care to merchandising and more; the hybrid course teaches retail employees how to offer a shopping experience like that of department stores.
  • Stritzke is helping the Dermatology Retail Alliance board develop a new Sun Responsibly campaign that aims to educate consumers about skin cancer and sun damage by encouraging the everyday use of sunscreen. 

Laura Arnett

SVP, Customer Excellence, Inmar Intelligence

  • Arnett delivered $2.6 billion in annualized savings for Kroger, showcasing the strategic value of her initiatives, and since the launch of her Flex Offers at Kroger, offer count increased by 11%, clip volume grew by 25% and redemption rate improved by 47%.
  • She successfully launched on-site media networks at Wakefern and Publix, surpassing budgeted targets – 103% at Wakefern, 100% at Publix – and reinforcing Inmar’s leadership in retail media monetization.
  • Arnett drove $4 million in operational savings by optimizing ad operations, streamlining workflows and enhancing creative execution, boosting productivity by 440 hours annually.

Haley Boyle 

VP, Client Success, Inmar Intelligence 

  • Boyle’s team exceeded settlement revenue goals by 106%, setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency and client support at Inmar; also under her leadership, Inmar’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN) has expanded by 61%.
  • She drove 12% year-over-year (YoY) growth in media revenue by optimizing campaign strategies and implementing data-driven media planning, further cementing Inmar’s position as a premier digital and retail media partner.
  • Boyle implemented new data-driven strategies, improving the precision and effectiveness of promotional planning for CPG brands and helping achieve 11% YoY growth in load-to-card (LTC) promotions. 

Ranjana Choudhry 

SVP, Media and Data Platforms, Inmar Intelligence

  • Under Choudhry’s leadership, Inmar’s media division achieved 11.3% growth in 2024; she spearheaded the integration of the company’s Moments Media, social and retail media network solutions, aligning them with shifting consumer behaviors and advertiser needs to deliver measurable impact.
  • She positioned the company as a key partner for retailers and brands navigating an evolving media landscape; her efforts enhanced customer acquisition strategies and expanded partnership opportunities.
  • Choudhry helps shape the future of commerce marketing as an adjunct professor at NYU, whre she teaches integrated marketing and digital strategy. 

Lily Zhang

VP of Engineering, Caper, Instacart

  • Zhang led the design, engineering and launch of the next-generation Model 3 Caper Carts, which feature cutting-edge computer vision, location tracking and weight-sensing technology, all powered by an NVIDIA chipset.
  • She spearheaded the debut of Caper Ads, launching with such CPG brand partners as as Del Monte Foods, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, General Mills and Pepsi.
  • Zhang is co-chair and co-founder of Silicon Valley Leadership Community, a charity that brings together a network of Asian American and Pacific Islander senior leaders, and is CEO/co-founder of MatchA Angels, a nonprofit that fosters connections between senior leaders and startup founders through interactions, relationship building and mentorship.

Katie Lee

Owner/CEO, KATIE’S

  • Lee was the driving force behind KATIE’S: Beyond creating, marketing and distributing products, she began transforming the frozen pizza market by combining artisan techniques with national-scale ambition.
  • She was behind the 200% annual growth of the company last year as KATIE’S products were picked up by more stores, including major retailers, and resonated with consumers; the brand also received a prestigious Walmart Golden Ticket at the 2024 Walmart Open Call.
  • Lee gives back to early supporters and the community through the KATIE’S Giveback program, which hosts monthly events to help St. Louis-area organizations; she has also received several awards in recognition of her industry leadership.

Jessica Johnson

SVP, DSD Commercial and Partners, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

  • Johnson established and executed KDP’s direct store delivery (DSD) network strategy, prioritizing channels to drive growth; she also led the national market development organization.
  • Items across the DSD beverage portfolio either delivered or exceeded annual sales targets last year; she quickly and seamlessly integrated four new DSD partners, introduced 38 unique products into the network and delivered $3.7 million in merchandise material savings through a new web-based ordering portal.
  • Johnson is a leader in KDP’s mentor program and also shares her skills at the nonprofit Young Men’s Service League and the National Charity League. 

Kaylie Layman

Chief of Staff, Kevin’s Natural Foods

  • Layman excelled at overseeing corporate operations, communications, policy development, stakeholder relations and human resources; while supporting associates through struggles like sobriety journeys and cancer battles, she demonstrated a caring nature.
  • She facilitated a seamless integration into the new parent company, Mars, and also oversaw the opening of a new corporate office and a dedicated frozen food facility; before the acquisition, she spearheaded the company’s successful pursuit of B-Corp certification.
  • A board member at the Memorial Hospital Foundation of Sutter Health, Layman also raises funds for the American Heart Association and other charities.

Ashley Carrico

VP, Strategy, The Kroger Co./84.51°

  • Bridging the divide between strategy development and execution, Carrico was a member of the business leadership team; her role was recently expanded to steer the finance and accounting organization for 84.51°.
  • She and the team established and embedded a robust portfolio management practice into the organization, which has already created significant value in informing decision-making and prioritizing investments; she also launched a revamp of 84.51°’s long-range planning process.
  • Carrico took part in a development program for emerging leaders in the Cincinnati area, and established and co-led the Gender Lens committee of 84.51° Women’s Edge.

Michelle Phanthavongsa

VP of Operations, The Kroger Co./Central

  • Heading up the division’s retail operations across four states, Phanthavongsa also served on a corporate committee that worked to improve in-stock performance.
  • Under her leadership, the division was a top-five performer within Kroger for sales growth and earned a record 95% food safety compliance rate; she also created an innovative Shop Where You Work associate savings campaign that boosted employee engagement.
  • Phanthavongsa is a board member of Indiana’s Center for Leadership Development, which helps advance minority youth; she similarly cultivated future leaders by speaking at Savannah College of Art & Design.

Ann Reed

Division President, The Kroger Co./Cincinnati/Dayton

  • Reed led the Cincinnati/Dayton division of The Kroger Co., home to 103 stores and the company headquarters; she guided the enterprise in both sales and market share and oversaw the implementation of pilot programs in the corporate backyard.
  • Last year, her division committed to investing approximately $84 million across the footprint to modernize facilities, expand product assortment and improve services; additionally, the division had the best turnover rate in more than 15 years.
  • A passionate supporter of Kroger’s food rescue program, Reed steered her division to donate 3.28 million pounds of food and deliver 56,000 tons of food waste.

Chelsea Cubero

Director of Human Resources, The Kroger Co./Fred Meyer

  • Cubero created an empowering workplace for Fred Meyer associates, whether navigating the complexities of more than 100 union contracts or overcoming retention challenges in some states.
  • She launched Fred Meyer Proud Points, a recognition program allowing associates to earn points for uplifting actions, and tripled enrollment in the Retail Management Certificate Program; she also lowered the associate turnover rate by nearly 8% and oversaw four associate resource groups.
  • Cubero graduated from the USC Marshall School of Business’ Food Industry Leadership Master’s Program; meanwhile, in her community, she takes part in food donations and cleanup events.

Kendra Doyel

Division VP of Merchandising, The Kroger Co./Fred Meyer 

  • As she drove sales, managed merchandise and shaped store design, Doyel took an innovative approach to her work; for instance, she and her team created district-specific billboards featuring local associates, thereby strengthening connections between Fred Meyer and shoppers.
  • Her work in refreshing the grocer’s online presence, expanding product selection and enhancing in-store signage led to a more engaging shopping experience and a fourth-quarter sales increase; she also propelled the pharmacy’s business to first place across all Kroger divisions.
  • Doyel aims to make an impact inside and outside the store through such programs as the annual Fred Meyer Junior Parade.

Laura Gump

Division President, The Kroger Co./Houston

  • Fueling growth across 108 stores in the region, Gump set the vision and implemented promotional strategies that enhanced customer experiences, increased sales and strengthened loyalty in a competitive market.
  • The division garnered outstanding composite scores, ranking sixth overall, and Gump led her group to be the best in the company in the area of Friendly and Promise Shops; her work with the company’s Hispanic concept store demonstrated how the organization has evolved to support its diverse communities.
  • Gump serves on The Kroger Co. Foundation Board and on the board of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; she’s also a member of Kroger’s DE&I advisory group. 

Colleen Lindholz

President, Kroger Health, The Kroger Co./Kroger Health

  • In addition to improving vaccination rates, educating people about the power of food as medicine and influencing healthier human outcomes, Lindholz created the free Kroger Wellness Festival; she also launched a program, Project Passion, to address associate well-being.
  • After Hurricane Helene, she and her team donated tens of thousands of pounds of goods from the Wellness Festival to those in need.
  • Lindholz recently received the Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky women’s leadership award and a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Cincinnati; she also serves on the boards of many organizations, among them EasterSeals Redwood and the American Heart Association-Greater Cincinnati.

Mindy Rector

VP, Associate and Operations Product Experience, The Kroger Co./Kroger Technology and Digital

  • Rector delivered technology strategies supporting end-to-end associates and product flow through the supply chain; she was also the business owner for an enterprise-wide replenishment and inventory modernization initiative called RMS+.
  • She oversaw the modernization of Kroger’s warehouse, manufacturing, maintenance and replenishment systems, and fueled $500 million in sales through e-commerce tech initiatives; she was also tapped to lead a key workstream in Kroger’s AI acceleration program.
  • Rector is co-chair of NextUp Greater Cincinnati and also takes part in mentoring events.

Julie Smolyansky

CEO, Lifeway Foods Inc.

  • As the chief executive of Lifeway Foods, Smolyansky was responsible for leading and growing the business through innovative product development, marketing and distribution, and also acted as the company’s main spokeswoman.
  • Under her leadership, Lifeway’s annual revenue has nearly doubled since 2019, and the company’s 21 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth was directly attributed to her influence.
  • Smolyansky is an emeritus member of the United Nations Foundation Global Entrepreneurs Council and has been named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and recognized among Fortune’s 55 Most Influential Women on Twitter.

Racquel Harris Mason

North America President, Lipton Teas and Infusions

  • Mason spearheaded the transformation of a global heritage brand, reinforcing Lipton’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and consumer-centric strategies.
  • She has been actively involved in shaping strategies to attract younger consumers to the tea category, making it more accessible and appealing to Gen Z through innovative product offerings and influencer partnerships.
  • Committed to leadership development, mentoring future industry leaders, and fostering an inclusive and collaborative workplace culture, Mason also serves on the boards of Beacon Building Products and NielsenIQ; she’s also PG’s 2025 CPG Trailblazer.

Susan Prys

Division Director, Lowes Foods

  • Responsible for overseeing 12 Lowes Foods stores, with two additional locations to open within the year, Prys consistently drove sales growth, operational excellence and team development within her locations.
  • Her division outperformed the company in sales to budget and EBITDA, and she also successfully launched a “Theme of the Month” sales strategy, which succeeded in boosting sales of featured items by more than 30% during each event period.
  • Thanks to her unwavering  focus on food safety, Prys has improved internal audit scores by 200 basis points over the previous year, surpassing company goals by an impressive 100 basis points.

Calli Schmid

VP of Merchandising, Grocery, Meijer

  • Under Schmid’s leadership, 2024 grocery sales at Meijer exceeded the prior year by almost 4% – and were $193 million over plan – while profits exceeded the prior year by more than 6%.
  • She helped lead the acceleration of Meijer’s own-brand program, which is a core strategic pillar in grocery; as a result of her efforts, the company’s grocery own-brand portfolio grew at 2.5 times that of the total business.
  • Schmid consistently demonstrated an investment in coaching and developing others on her team and beyond, supporting several promotions at various levels across the organization; she also encouraged an ongoing commitment to local community organizations with her team and vendor partners.

Holly Scott

VP of Supply Chain Strategy and Services, Meijer

  • Scott is one of three Meijer executives who are collaborating with cross-functional projects to improve shelf conditions in the stores; so far, the team has driven on-shelf availability improvements from 86.4% in 2022 to 93.2% by the end of 2024.
  • She and her team led a supply chain reporting transformation focused on simplifying existing reporting to help improve performance and data refresh times, as well as on evolving that reporting to include exception-based insights.
  • Scott and her team are leading the retailer’s supply chain AI roadmap, which envisions enhancing supply chain efficiency by integrating AI, machine learning and optimization into daily operations.

Alyssa Upton

Market Director, Meijer

  • Despite new competition in her market, Upton led the stores she oversaw to achieve strong results; during fiscal year 2024, sales increased $25 million over the previous year, beating the sales plan by $33 million, while shrink improved and turnover was down.
  • By empowering her team and collaborating across the organization, she helped introduce a number of new local items in the stores, giving local businesses a platform while providing new options for customers.
  • Upton and her store directors continued to partner with local groups for community impact: for instance, they teamed with United Way on several events, including the Build-A-Bed event, and gave away backpacks and meals to children in need.

Lina Gonzalez

COO, Ohla US LLC

  • Within a span of six months, Gonzalez secured three agency-of-record agreements with national companies, established a robust presence for her Hispanic/multicultural marketing services firm across six states, and initiated services at 300 retail stores.
  • Her work has helped the Latin U.S. beauty care market make tremendous inroads among ethnic beauty brands, even catapulting some brands to national distribution in 2025.
  • With Gonzalez’s help, Ohla exceeded its business plan and sales forecast in its first year; she also launched a mentorship program for Ohla employees’ high school- and college-age children interested in careers in the retail sector, which led to the placement of an active intern.

Jennifer Muntean

Senior Director Sales, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)

  • As well as driving share in key categories for PBNA, Muntean and her team delivered strong results at Costco in 2024, with net revenue up by nearly 8% and volume ahead by more than 5.5%; overall, Costco beverage was the second- fastest growth customer in 2024.
  • She spearheaded a quarterly business-planning model to review business performance and create a stronger partnership with Costco; the approach unlocked support for initiatives and innovation that Costco had previously not pursued.
  • Muntean was selected to participate in PepsiCo’s accelerated leadership and consumer goods forum’s programs for future leaders.

Heather Och

Senior Director, Category Leadership of Central Hub, Costco and Regional C&G, PepsiCo North America

  • Och’s Frito-Lay North America regional C&G team was one of the few channels/accounts in PepsiCo to gain share; this channel team grew share in macro snacks, savory snacks and salty snacks while also gaining 80,000 of linear feet in direct store delivery and 80,000 in warehouse facings.
  • She built a PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) customer profitability matrix that was recognized by PBNA’s CEO and is being expanded to all PBNA divisions; she also built a PBNA store-level share tool that will expand nationally this year.
  • Och is an active volunteer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

Amanda Oren

VP Industry Strategy, Grocery North America, RELEX Solutions

  • Oren launched the Grocery North America Task Force, a cross-functional initiative composed of sales, marketing, product and business development leaders that has refined the company’s industry messaging, improved internal coordination and strengthened its positioning as a leader in grocery supply chain optimization.
  • She helped increase customer interest and adoption of RELEX’s Mobile Pro store ordering and inventory management solution, which drove measurable improvements in fresh inventory accuracy and reduced out-of-stocks for RELEX’s grocery customers in North America.
  • Oren dedicates time to industry networking groups for women in supply chain leadership.

Courtney Owumi

VP Consumer Experience and Membership Engagement, Shipt

  • To cultivate a premier member experience, Owumi refined the marketing promotions strategy, resulting in a 233% year-over-year increase in incremental order volume and 200% year-over-year growth in incremental gross sales margins for the marketplace business.
  • The average promotion redemption rate rose 66% year over year, illustrating the personalized approach that she brought to the promotional plan, which is grounded in customer behaviors.
  • Owumi led a three-day in-depth focus group consumer study, followed by a comprehensive quantitative study, in which she identified key opportunities for enhancing the Shipt experience that were leveraged across the enterprise.

Mindy Reher

VP Experiential Opportunities, Shipt

  • Reher led the strategy, execution and experience that independent contractors and others have from order to execution; among her 2024 achievements were helping to create an integrated workforce, providing risk protection and giving independent contractors the necessary resources to thrive and keep Shipt as their app of choice.
  • She reduced fraud by 30% to 60% for retail partners, improved the member experience and saved the company almost $3 million.
  • Shipt was recognized by Newsweek two years in a row for Best Customer Service, a distinction largely attributable to the work of the many teams that Reher oversaw.

Caitlin Allen

SVP of Market, Simbe

  • As Simbe’s first-ever marketing lead, Allen powered shelf-level insights for top grocers, proving instrumental in driving record-breaking growth and helping to cement Simbe’s position as a leading provider of in-store intelligence; more than 95% of new business contributing to growth was driven by areas that Allen oversees.
  • Through her leadership, Simbe closed more net new logs in 2024 than in previous years combined, and the company’s store count almost doubled across technology deployments.
  • Allen’s marketing team helped drive a triple year-over-year increase in contracted annual recurring revenue from 2023 to 2024, which doubled again from 2024 to 2025.

Amy McClellan

EVP and Chief Customer Officer, SpartanNash

  • McClellan has risen to oversee a territory that includes the United States and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) worldwide; in this role, she has reimagined SpartanNash’s approach to customer engagement and streamlined processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
  • She was key to the launch of Finest Reserve, a premier private label, driving sales growth, enhancing loyalty and deepening private label positioning.
  • McClellan was appointed to the National Grocery Association’s (NGA) board of directors, where she helps shape industry policies and initiatives; her team received two NGA Creative Choice Awards and an Addy award acknowledging standout campaigns.

Kristen Porter

VP, Associate General Counsel and Compliance Officer, SpartanNash

  • Named to her current role in September, Porter has built a more robust compliance structure, supported SpartanNash’s merchandising transformation, and enhanced food traceability and recall processes.
  • She worked on designing, developing and implementing SpartanNash’s updated centralized compliance function, which has strengthened accountability and ethnical business practices through a structure that includes a dedicated committee of compliance leaders embedded within key business units.
  • Porter is a member of FMI’s legal affairs committee, in which role she stays engaged in key legal and regulatory discussions that affect the retail food sector.

Nicole Zube

EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, SpartanNash

  • Zube powered SpartanNash’s People First culture, facilitating associate resource groups and driving initiatives that fostered engagement and belonging.
  • She enhanced SpartanNash’s Total Rewards benefits, spearheading 7.4% raises for entry-level retail and supply chain roles and boosting SpartanNash’s competitive edge in the job market; this enabled SpartanNash to be named one of America’s Top 25 Most Flexible Companies by Indeed.com.
  • SpartanNash’s new benefits program includes a 25% day care discount, backup child care and a dependent care FSA match; this earned SpartanNash a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families.

Liz Bleakley

Head of PR, Communications and Corporate Affairs, St Pierre Baker

  • Bleakley was instrumental in developing St Pierre’s new platform, Eat Avec Respect; after a successful U.K. PR launch, it hit the United States this past February.
  • She implemented a consumer campaign outlining Americans’ changing food attitudes at Christmas — driving consumer media placements with more than 20 national titles and securing branded placements with publications like The New York Post.
  • Bleakley worked with Kayleigh Swift (a TWIG Rising Star this year) to stage an IDDBA event in Houston, following a three-day consumer activation and sampling forum in San Antonio; the latter drew 2,000 consumers, driving sales and brand awareness at H-E-B. 

Sarah Boddy

Managing Director, St Pierre Bakery

  • Boddy set and drove St Pierre’s vision, establishing a company manifesto to achieve workforce cohesion and truly define the brand; the manifesto can be summarized as “Rejecting the ordinary in relentless pursuit of the extraordinary.”
  • In the United Staes, she helped St Pierre grow in a declining in-store bakery sector, increasing distribution with H-E-B, Kroger and other major retailers; in the United Kingdom, St Pierre’s value and volume growth exceeded 40%.
  • Boddy spearheaded St Pierre’s Eat Avec Respect platform, a humorous take on French superiority that launched in the United Kingdom last summer; the U.S. version launched in February 2025. 

Judy Zhu

CEO, Synear Foods USA

  • Under Zhu’s management, Synear secured dramatic market expansion performance, strategic initiatives and superior customer/client program development with the national launch of its Pork Soup Dumplings, among a host of new items with Costco.
  • Her strategic acumen earned Synear a coveted Golden Ticket from the Walmart Open Call in 2024, making Synear one of only seven manufacturers in California to receive this honor.
  • Zhu began the expansion of Synear’s U.S. facility this past year to add six new lines and launch four new product categories, as well as to employ 300 to 400 more people, thereby continuing to contribute to the local community.

Melissa McLaughlin

CFO, T.A. Solberg Co. Inc.

  • McLaughlin improved processes to turn period results and P&L statements faster, allowing the team to make strategic adjustments more quickly and making the beloved Wisconsin independent retailer with four locations more competitive.
  • She worked to reconfigure one of the company’s properties to attract a national retailer, resulting in increased traffic, which has made a positive impact on the grocery store and other business units at that rural location.
  • McLaughlin spearheaded the investment in a central kitchen that serves the company’s stores with deli salads, prepared meals and bakery items; this move has increased sales and helped alleviate strain on associates.

Traci Mishner

VP of Marketing and Trade Operations, Tabañero Holdings

  • Mishner led Tabañero through a period of unprecedented growth, achieving record-breaking milestones that transformed its market position and set new industry benchmarks.
  • Under her leadership, Tabañero expanded its private label business by 1,400%, and she drove overall sales growth by 745%, reinforcing the brand’s resonance with consumers and retailers; as a result, Tabañero achieved a coveted position as a top-15 brand in the highly competitive hot sauce industry.
  • Mishner additionally led the charge in elevating Tabañero’s presence in the e-commerce space, with Tabañero gift boxes becoming a top-25 food gift item on Amazon. 

Allison Chlebek

VP of Retail Sales, Táche

  • Chlebek played a pivotal role in driving exceptional retail expansion, operational efficiency and revenue growth; within her first week on the job, she executed a critical UPC change that corrected system errors, mitigating revenue loss and strengthening retailer relationships.
  • She spearheaded three retail launches that significantly accelerated Táche pistachio milk’s growth, with Albertsons, Whole Foods Market and Target; her leadership led to 207% year-over-year category growth, outpacing market trends, and a 325.9% increase in market share.
  • Chlebeck is a key member of The Retail Lab, providing strategy insights to help emerging brands succeed; she also volunteers with the Charlotte County Girls Club, in Florida.

Tehzin Chadwick

SVP, Safety, UNFI

  • Chadwick led the development of UNFI’s first food safety vision, mission and strategy, moving the organization to an “audit-ready every day” culture – a focus that has resulted in a significant reduction in lost-time incidents and preventable motor vehicle accidents; additionally, she revamped the pest management program at the company’s distribution centers.
  • She proved to be an excellent leader in removing barriers within her functional areas for program improvements.
  • Chadwick serves on the board of governors for the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals and is a member of the board for Global EHS Credentialing, a nonprofit association dedicated to workplace health, safety and environment.

Kristen Jimene

VP, Communications, UNFI

  • Jimenez led the framing of UNFI’s new destination and purpose, built a comprehensive communications plan to introduce it to key stakeholders and engaged associates with the company’s new values through an internal video series campaign.
  • The improvements to UNFI’s internal associate town hall instituted by Jimenez and her team led to a 6% increase in views, a 20% increase in engagement and a 20% increase in positive feedback scores versus the previous quarter.
  • With a group of local moms, she organized donations and volunteer opportunities for area mothers and caretakers in need; she also found time to mentor young women in her professional network.

Melissa Sax

SVP of Human Resources, UNFI

  • Her deep knowledge and experience enabled Sax to rebuild the retail HR team, develop the HR retail and HR ops strategies, partner to redefine the retail business, help hire a full new leadership team, and roll out a voluntary separation package that resulted in $2.5 million in savings in its first year.
  • She additionally drove down inventory and crushed shrink, ensuring a strong bonus for UNFI associates.
  • Outside of her core duties, Sax is an executive sponsor of UNFI’s BUILT BIG network, a participant in WIN BIG, and a member of the Circle Mentoring Cohort, as part of which she’s mentoring four associates this year, having mentored six the year before.

Jamie Sjoquist

VP and Head of Retail Marketing, UNFI

  • Sjoquist implemented integrated marketing strategies blending digital activations, in-store experiences, shopper personalization and retail media, a unique “viral marketing” approach that has led to an increase in top-line sales and basket-size dollar growth versus the prior year at UNFI’s top retail banner, Cub.
  • Her team helped evolve retail media and enhance vendor partnerships and shopper marketing strategies to drive higher vendor investment, deeper consumer engagement and double-digit retail media revenue growth.
  • Sjoquist leads the team responsible for UNFI’s partnerships with charitable organizations, ensuring that the Cub and Shoppers banners actively give back to their communities.

Colleen Thompson

Director of Brand Marketing, UNFI

  • Bringing large amounts of positivity and collaboration to the table, Thompson drove significant growth across the premium brands she leads at UNFI, including Wild Harvest, which saw a 21.7% increase versus the year-ago period.
  • By partnering with the meat department and the supplier, she was able to bring the Wild Harvest Grass-Fed Grass-Finished Beef program to market in under six months – and it’s currently on track to generate more than $4.0 million in sales and $250,000 in gross profit.
  • Thompson is a founding member and the communication chair of UNFI’s Women Integrated Network (WIN) employee resource group, which is now 500-plus members strong.

Carmela Serebryany

President, Upper Crust

  • Serebryany facilitated the expansion of Upper Crust to new markets in Asia and Europe, growing the company’s reach outside of its home country of Canada to 70%-plus of total revenue.
  • She created 144 new permanent full-time positions – an 8% increase – for Ontarians in the last calendar year.
  • Welcoming new arrivals to Canada who had been displaced by war and now represent more than 14% of Upper Crust’s permanent workforce, Serebryany introduced an initiative to assist all newcomers within the business with the immigration process and to also provide them with a paid day off from work to attend their citizenship ceremonies.

Lauren Kennedy

SVP Strategic Accounts, Upshop

  • Kennedy played a key role in designing and facilitating an innovative customer cohort experience across major U.S. cities; these sessions, developed with retailer partners, provided a platform for thought leadership and strategic networking, focusing on the future of in-store operations and the evolving food retail landscape.
  • She spearheaded the integration of customer experience functions during Upshop’s merger with Invafresh, unifying customer-facing operations, ensuring a seamless transition and positioning the merged company for long-term success.
  • Kennedy is the executive director of the Ryan Dungey Foundation, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for children.

Lisa Burr

Director of Central Operations, Vestcom

  • Burr spearheaded an organizational focus on delivery excellence, achieving an outstanding 99.72% on-time and in-full delivery rate across all of her sites in 2024.
  • Her commitment to operational efficiency resulted in $200,000 in labor savings, attained through strategic process improvements and optimization.
  • A recent recipient of the Leadership Excellence Award, a top internal honor from parent company Avery Dennison, for her ability to lead teams, drive innovation and navigate challenges effectively, Burr is co-chair of the company’s Manufacturing Engagement Pillar, in which capacity she has played a key role in improving team engagement and professional development within the manufacturing team.

Sonya Gafsi Oblisk

Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Whole Foods Market

  • Recognizing the ongoing financial pressures on customers, Oblisk spearheaded initiatives that reduced prices on more than 25% of Whole Foods Market’s products, encompassing 20,000-plus items in 2024.
  • She reinvigorated the Every Day Value program, a permanent pricing strategy for essential items, resulting in measurable improvements in customer loyalty and increased traffic across stores.
  • Oblisk led the rollout of a grocery delivery subscription program offering unlimited deliveries for a low monthly fee, an initiative that not only addressed customer demand for convenience and value, but also expanded the retailer’s reach to millions of new customers in areas without physical store access.

