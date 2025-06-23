2025 Top Women in Grocery: Rising Stars, Part 1
Progressive Grocer’s 2025 Top Women in Grocery awards program recognizes the integral role women play across all segments of the North American food retail and grocery industries.
Females employed in all sectors of the grocery industry – from the retailer, wholesaler, supplier and solution provider communities – were nominated for above-and-beyond achievements in subsequent categories:
- Senior-Level Executives (titles of Vice President or higher)
- Rising Stars (titles lower than Vice President and Area/Region Director)
- Store Managers (titles of Store Manager/Director/Leader and Assistant Store Manager/Director/Leader)
All of PG’s 2025 TWIG honorees have inspiring stories to tell of resilience, growth and triumph over adversity, and all have been able to succeed even in less-than-ideal conditions, nurtured in many cases by the supportive environments created by understanding colleagues and wise mentors. And many honorees have returned the favor by helping others to succeed as well.
Below are this year's Rising Star honorees. They will be celebrated during PG's annual Grocery Impact event in November.