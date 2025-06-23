Lipton Teas Exec Named Top Women in Grocery's CPG Trailblazer

PG: What’s a lesson you’ve learned from failure or a setback that helped you grow?

RHM: Earlier in my career, I led a major project and didn’t take the time to build relationships or explain the “why.” It failed, not because the strategy wasn’t right, but because the team was not engaged and actively worked against the change. That taught me that teams need to be listened to and engaged in the creation of the solutions that they will execute. On that same early project that failed, I also learned that burnout doesn’t serve anyone. You can’t lead well when you’re empty. Taking care of myself and my family is a requirement for me to effectively lead with grace and equanimity.

PG: What advice would you offer to women aiming for executive-level roles in consumer goods or retail?

RHM: Know your “why.” The corner office comes with real tradeoffs. You’re the one making the hard calls, not just enjoying the view. You also need to define what success looks like in your whole life. I’ve said no to opportunities that didn’t fit my family’s vision. And finally: Put on your blinders and run your race. Comparison is the thief of joy. Get clear on your own goals – personally and professionally – and be unapologetic about them.

PG: Who have been your biggest mentors, and how have they influenced you?

RHM: Gary McCullough, my mentor from Procter & Gamble and Abbott, has been a straight shooter and a constant truth-teller for me for the last 30 years. He challenged me, believed in me and provided alternate perspectives. Kathy Waller, former CFO at Coca-Cola, has also always been there for me in every crisis – regardless of how busy she was – with clear, unfiltered advice. I’m also blessed to have an amazing mother and mother-in-law whose hard-earned wisdom is invaluable.

PG: How do you see the role of a CPG brand evolving as retailers push for innovation, speed and customer-centricity?

RHM: CPG companies must be agile, insight-led strategic partners that deliver brands, innovations, experiences and propositions that are rooted in consumer needs – especially the needs consumers do not articulate. Brands must understand context, anticipate trends, build trust and help retailers win in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.

PG: Were there female role models you looked up to in CPG? What progress have you seen, and what still needs work?

RHM: Early in CPG, as a happily married mom of three children, with a spouse with a significant career, there weren’t many women whose lives, styles or careers I wanted to emulate. But I’ve seen major progress since then. There are now more women in positions of power, with diverse lifestyles. That’s exciting. What’s missing for me is the conversation about what it really takes to integrate family and career – that is hard, but very worthwhile. I make a point to talk a lot about my family and life outside of work with my team because I want to role model having family as a priority.

PG: What CPG trend or technology do you think will have the biggest impact in 2026?

RHM: Everyone is talking about AI – it is a game-changer – especially how it will change how we operate as we become able to process data almost instantly – imagine constant dynamic pricing at shelf. I also think that the stress of an uncertain world creates opportunities for brands to respond. At Lipton, we’re creating options that meet people where they are, by flavor, physical health benefit, mental health benefit, form or price. That level of responsiveness is going to matter more than any single “trend.”

PG: How do you stay ahead of change?

RHM: By being a curious observer. I hang out in grocery stores. I talk to consumers. I read constantly. I also push my team to keep an external focus and understand what’s happening in the world, not just at Lipton. Serving on boards helps me see how other industries are tackling change. Staying relevant requires you to lift your head up and look beyond your own walls.

PG: What is your proudest accomplishment so far?

RHM: Personally, it’s being married to my best friend and the love of my life for over 28 years and having three amazing children – now young adults – whom I enjoy spending time with and who enjoy spending time with me. Professionally, it’s leading the carve-out of Lipton from Unilever in North America, standing up an entire business, from supply chain systems and commercial strategy to building a new team and an amazing culture. Doing this successfully is something I’ll always be proud of because we’re not just surviving, we’re thriving!