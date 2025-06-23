 Skip to main content
TWIG 2025

Lipton Teas Exec Named Top Women in Grocery's CPG Trailblazer

North America President Racquel Harris Mason shares her pioneering path to C-suite success, and how she keeps herself and her teams motivated by knowing her “why"
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer

COMPLETE TWIG COVERAGE

A seasoned global business leader, Racquel Harris Mason built her career delivering results by inspiring engaged teams, profitably building businesses and developing collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders. Mason became the North America President of Lipton Teas and Infusions in June 2023, bringing her extensive leadership experience to the world’s No. 1 tea and herbal infusions company. Her 14-year journey at The Coca-Cola Co. included serving in critical roles such as the SVP and general manager for McDonald’s Division USA and VP for the Coca-Cola and Coke Zero brands. Mason also led the Sprite and sparkling flavor brands, multicultural marketing, and marketing innovation.

Earlier in her career, Mason honed her brand leadership skills at distinguished companies like Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Ahold, and Abbott Laboratories. She currently sits on the board of NielsenIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company. Mason holds a bachelor of science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. She enjoys spending time with her husband, Dr. Amadeus Mason, and their three adult children, Jaedon, Hailey and Chelsea.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
TWIG

Progressive Grocer: Looking back to your college days at Wharton, what was appealing to you about the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, and what made you decide to go work for companies such as Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola?

Racquel Harris Mason: I loved that packaged goods were accessible – they are products found in everyone’s pantry. These weren’t products someone bought every five years; they were purchased every week. To me, working in packaged goods felt like a weekly competition to win a spot on a consumer’s grocery list. CPG is fast-paced, exciting, and grounded in basic human psychology and consumer insights. That made it incredibly appealing to me.

PG: What early life experiences helped shape your approach to business?

RHM: Immigrating to America from Jamaica when I was a child was a challenge, because I often felt different and that I didn’t belong. This instilled in me a deep desire to make all people feel seen and respected. It gave me a drive to achieve, not just for myself, but to make the generations before me proud. I got a paper route when I was 10 and hired my sister as my first employee. 

Even back then, I learned the value of doing things right the first time, motivating others and consistently delivering with excellence.  I loved being president of my Junior Achievement company, and in my senior year of high school, I was selected to be the drum major of my high school band – the first Black female ever.  All these experiences taught me how to lead with authenticity, discipline and conviction.

PG: What unique challenges – and opportunities – have you encountered as a woman rising through the ranks in CPG?

RHM: As a woman, a woman of color and an immigrant, I’ve had to navigate a world that often assumed that I was there to fill a quota – not because I was qualified. That pressure pushed me to always strive to be more than excellent; I actually strove for perfection – I still do! I worked five times harder than anyone else. I internalized a lot of stress and struggled with “imposter syndrome.” But that challenge also gifted me with a relentless drive to deliver – because objective results are difficult to question – and a belief in anchoring my confidence not in myself, but in the mission and the strategy to capture the business opportunity.

[RELATED: Inside Lipton Tea's Rebranding]

PG: How has your leadership style evolved over time?

RHM: In my early days, I was very focused on performance, not relationships. I was struggling to balance my marriage, being a mother to three small children, and a demanding job. Over time, I’ve realized that effective leaders build relationships which then help the work to get done better and easier. Today, I take the time to know what my team is going through personally. They know that I care deeply, and because of that, they’re willing to go the extra mile for me.

PG: How do you balance strategic vision with day-to-day demands?

RHM: An early boss at P&G told me, “You have to invent the future and pay the light bill at the same time.” That’s how I plan every week. I balance having a vision with delivering the operational needs of the moment. If you’re not taking care of the business’ needs today, you haven’t earned the right to shape tomorrow’s future.

TWIG

PG: What’s a lesson you’ve learned from failure or a setback that helped you grow?

RHM: Earlier in my career, I led a major project and didn’t take the time to build relationships or explain the “why.” It failed, not because the strategy wasn’t right, but because the team was not engaged and actively worked against the change. That taught me that teams need to be listened to and engaged in the creation of the solutions that they will execute. On that same early project that failed, I also learned that burnout doesn’t serve anyone. You can’t lead well when you’re empty. Taking care of myself and my family is a requirement for me to effectively lead with grace and equanimity.

PG: What advice would you offer to women aiming for executive-level roles in consumer goods or retail?

RHM: Know your “why.” The corner office comes with real tradeoffs. You’re the one making the hard calls, not just enjoying the view. You also need to define what success looks like in your whole life. I’ve said no to opportunities that didn’t fit my family’s vision. And finally: Put on your blinders and run your race. Comparison is the thief of joy. Get clear on your own goals – personally and professionally – and be unapologetic about them.

PG: Who have been your biggest mentors, and how have they influenced you?

RHM: Gary McCullough, my mentor from Procter & Gamble and Abbott, has been a straight shooter and a constant truth-teller for me for the last 30 years. He challenged me, believed in me and provided alternate perspectives.  Kathy Waller, former CFO at Coca-Cola, has also always been there for me in every crisis – regardless of how busy she was – with clear, unfiltered advice. I’m also blessed to have an amazing mother and mother-in-law whose hard-earned wisdom is invaluable.

PG: How do you see the role of a CPG brand evolving as retailers push for innovation, speed and customer-centricity?

RHM: CPG companies must be agile, insight-led strategic partners that deliver brands, innovations, experiences and propositions that are rooted in consumer needs – especially the needs consumers do not articulate. Brands must understand context, anticipate trends, build trust and help retailers win in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.

PG: Were there female role models you looked up to in CPG? What progress have you seen, and what still needs work?

RHM: Early in CPG, as a happily married mom of three children, with a spouse with a significant career, there weren’t many women whose lives, styles or careers I wanted to emulate. But I’ve seen major progress since then. There are now more women in positions of power, with diverse lifestyles. That’s exciting. What’s missing for me is the conversation about what it really takes to integrate family and career – that is hard, but very worthwhile. I make a point to talk a lot about my family and life outside of work with my team because I want to role model having family as a priority.

PG: What CPG trend or technology do you think will have the biggest impact in 2026?

RHM: Everyone is talking about AI – it is a game-changer – especially how it will change how we operate as we become able to process data almost instantly – imagine constant dynamic pricing at shelf.  I also think that the stress of an uncertain world creates opportunities for brands to respond. At Lipton, we’re creating options that meet people where they are, by flavor, physical health benefit, mental health benefit, form or price. That level of responsiveness is going to matter more than any single “trend.”

PG: How do you stay ahead of change?

RHM: By being a curious observer. I hang out in grocery stores. I talk to consumers. I read constantly. I also push my team to keep an external focus and understand what’s happening in the world, not just at Lipton. Serving on boards helps me see how other industries are tackling change. Staying relevant requires you to lift your head up and look beyond your own walls.

PG: What is your proudest accomplishment so far?

RHM: Personally, it’s being married to my best friend and the love of my life for over 28 years and having three amazing children – now young adults – whom I enjoy spending time with and who enjoy spending time with me. Professionally, it’s leading the carve-out of Lipton from Unilever in North America, standing up an entire business, from supply chain systems and commercial strategy to building a new team and an amazing culture. Doing this successfully is something I’ll always be proud of because we’re not just surviving, we’re thriving!

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds