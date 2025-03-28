 Skip to main content

WinCo Foods Expanding Footprint

Discount retailer adding warehouse-style stores as shoppers continue to seek value
Lynn Petrak
WinCo Centralia
WinCo Foods is unveiling a store in Washington state in early April. (Image Credit: WinCo Facebook)

WinCo Foods is on the move. The retailer is putting the finishing touches on a new store in the Pacific Northwest and is reportedly considering entering a new market in the Rockies.

First up is a new location in Centralia, Wash. The employee-owned discount retailer is holding a grand opening on April 7 for a site at 1005 S. Yew Street. Shoppers can check out the no-frills, warehouse-style store that doesn’t take credit cards and encourages customers to bag their own grocers. As with other WinCo stores, this outpost will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and memberships are not required.

Meanwhile, reports emerged this week that WinCo is eyeing the Denver market. According to the Denver Business Journal, the company submitted pre-application documents to the city of Thornton. Colo., related to an 84,000-square foot store. Another report in BizWest revealed that the operator has purchased property in the suburb of Firestone.

Oregon is in the sights of WinCo, too. The retailer affirmed that it is planning an 84,000-square-foot store in Klamath Falls, Ore., with construction slated to start this spring. 

“Klamath Falls is a great community and we could not be more excited to have WinCo become a part of it,” said spokesperson Noah Fleisher.

Boise, Idaho-based WinCo employs more than 22,000 associates and operates 140 stores across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The company is No. 44 on the The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

