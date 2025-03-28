WinCo Foods Expanding Footprint

WinCo Foods is on the move. The retailer is putting the finishing touches on a new store in the Pacific Northwest and is reportedly considering entering a new market in the Rockies.

First up is a new location in Centralia, Wash. The employee-owned discount retailer is holding a grand opening on April 7 for a site at 1005 S. Yew Street. Shoppers can check out the no-frills, warehouse-style store that doesn’t take credit cards and encourages customers to bag their own grocers. As with other WinCo stores, this outpost will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and memberships are not required.

Meanwhile, reports emerged this week that WinCo is eyeing the Denver market. According to the Denver Business Journal, the company submitted pre-application documents to the city of Thornton. Colo., related to an 84,000-square foot store. Another report in BizWest revealed that the operator has purchased property in the suburb of Firestone.