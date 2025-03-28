WinCo Foods Expanding Footprint
Discount retailer adding warehouse-style stores as shoppers continue to seek value
Oregon is in the sights of WinCo, too. The retailer affirmed that it is planning an 84,000-square-foot store in Klamath Falls, Ore., with construction slated to start this spring.
“Klamath Falls is a great community and we could not be more excited to have WinCo become a part of it,” said spokesperson Noah Fleisher.
Boise, Idaho-based WinCo employs more than 22,000 associates and operates 140 stores across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The company is No. 44 on the The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.