Another BJ’s Arrives in New Jersey

In addition to comparable savings, members can enjoy other perks, including club and manufacturer coupons. For convenience, this location offers curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Scan-and-shop service inside the club is available via the BJ’s mobile app. To encourage membership, BJ’s is offering limited-time membership offers.

To mark the grand opening in Whippany, BJ’s is teaming up with The Community FoodBank of New Jersey to donate produce, meat, dairy products and other products on a weekly basis to local food pantries. The BJ’s Charitable Foundation also donated $75,000 to the Community FoodBank.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the club operator. In addition to debuting a string of new clubs and revealing expansion plans, BJ’s is adding to its store-brand portfolio. The company is riding a wave of positive financial news, too, as evidenced by its recent fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report showing a 4% year-over-year boost in comparable-club sales and a record membership year in fiscal 2024.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 188 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.