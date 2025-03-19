 Skip to main content

Another BJ’s Arrives in New Jersey

Latest club opens its doors on March 21
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
BJ's wholesale NJ
A couple of weeks after an unveiling in North Carolina, another BJ's club is opening, this time in New Jersey.

A new club isn’t novel for long under the BJ’s Wholesale Club banner. On the heels of recent unveilings in Southern Pines, N.C.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Brooksville, Fla. and amid news about a sizable expansion in the Dallas-Forth Worth market, the club store operator is readying a site in Whippany, N.J., that will welcome members on March 21.

RELATED: BJ’s Q4 Performance Contributes to Record Year

Located at 831 State Route 10, the club offers the retailer’s typical assortment of fresh food, produce, full-service deli products, fresh baked goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, electronics, and more. An on-site fuel station will also serve customers.

“We’re excited to help the families of Whippany save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day,” said Mauro Amato, club manager. “Our purpose is to take care of the families who depend on us, and we’re thrilled to be part of the community.”

In addition to comparable savings, members can enjoy other perks, including club and manufacturer coupons. For convenience, this location offers curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. Scan-and-shop service inside the club is available via the BJ’s mobile app. To encourage membership, BJ’s is offering limited-time membership offers. 

To mark the grand opening in Whippany, BJ’s is teaming up with The Community FoodBank of New Jersey to donate produce, meat, dairy products and other products on a weekly basis to local food pantries. The BJ’s Charitable Foundation also donated $75,000 to the Community FoodBank.

2025 has gotten off to a busy start for the club operator. In addition to debuting a string of new clubs and revealing expansion plans, BJ’s is adding to its store-brand portfolio The company is riding a wave of positive financial news, too, as evidenced by its recent fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report showing a 4% year-over-year boost in comparable-club sales and a record membership year in fiscal 2024.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 188 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

