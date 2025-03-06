BJ’s Q4 Performance Contributes to Record Year

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has reported fourth-quarter comps and profits that were higher than anticipated, contributing to another milestone year.

For the quarter ended Feb. 1, comparable-club sales increased by 4.0% year over year, while comparable-club sales excluding gas sales grew by 4.6%. This was led by traffic, which contributed more than three percentage points to comps in the quarter. It was the 12th consecutive quarter of traffic growth for the company.

Membership fee income jumped by 7.9% in Q4 to $117.0 million. During fiscal year 2024, BJ’s reported another record membership year, with full-year membership fee income increasing by 8.5% and renewal rate remaining strong at 90%. Merchandising initiatives and digital conveniences drove greater member engagement, according to BJ’s.

Perishables, grocery and the sundries division delivered more than 4% comp growth in the Q4, with perishables leading the way. “Our strength in perishables has been a recurring theme all year as more members make us their weekly destination for quality essentials such as produce, dairy and meat,” said Bob Eddy, BJ's chairman and CEO, during the company's quarterly earnings call.

“Our fresh initiatives have sparked meaningful produce demand since the full rollout in the second quarter,” explained Eddy. “Our efforts have boosted our credibility in fresh, exhibited by our double-digit produce comps in each of the past three quarters. In fiscal 2024, our fresh business grew at a rate that was 10 percentage points greater than the rest of the market. While our performance in produce alone validates our work, we are especially encouraged by the positive ripple effects on overall member behavior. Early indications since launching Fresh 2.0 show that tenured members who are completely new to buying fresh produce at BJ’s are making more trips and on average shopping across four more categories than they have in the past.”