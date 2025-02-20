Walmart Gains Market Share With Another Strong Quarter

Walmart’s transaction counts and unit volumes were up compared with the prior year.

Walmart Inc. has posted another strong quarter, reporting revenue of $180.6 billion, up 4.1%, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31.

In the company's fourth quarter, gross margin rate was up 53 basis points, led by Walmart U.S.

Operating income increased $0.6 billion, or 8.3%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income. Walmart also benefited from improvements in e-commerce. Global e-commerce sales grew 16%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and U.S. marketplace.

Walmart logged a strong holiday season, with e-commerce sales shooting up 20% in the United States. That marked the 11th straight quarter of double-digit gains. E-commerce at Sam’s Club U.S. was up 24%.

Delivery speed has become a real advantage for the company. In Q4, Walmart expanded U.S. store-fulfilled delivery areas. The mass retailer can now reach 93% of U.S. households with same-day delivery. In addition, Walmart become the first to integrate pharmacy, grocery and general merchandise in a single online order.

Q4 comparable sales increased 4.6% for Walmart’s U.S. business and 6.8% for Sam’s Club, excluding fuel.

In the Walmart U.S. segment, customers’ store visits and purchases climbed as transactions rose 2.8% and average ticket increased 1.8% year over year. Higher-income customers continue to lead share gains for the company.