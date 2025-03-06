BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

The location in Delray Beach will be a BJ’s market – the second of the company's concept clubs.

BJ’s opened its first smaller-market concept store, in Warwick, R.I., on May 6, 2022. The 43,000-square-foot location features a convenient format offering fresh food, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members.

“Our newest BJ’s market will deliver an innovative approach to grocery shopping to the Delray Beach community,” explained Bill Werner, EVP of strategy and development. “Members will be able to get unbeatable value on fresh food and weekly grocery needs in a quick and efficient shopping experience.”

The company’s plans for 25-30 clubs include previously revealed openings in early fiscal 2025. This includes Brooksville, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., both of which opened in February, as well as upcoming locations in Southern Pines, N.C.; Whippany, N.J.; and Staten Island, N.Y.

The growing club retailer also recently celebrated its first location in the state of Kentucky. Located at 4807 Outer Loop in the bustling grocery hotspot of Louisville, the new BJ’s officially debuted on Jan. 31.

BJ's released better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on March 6. For the quarter ended Feb. 1, comparable-club sales increased by 4.0% year over year (YoY). Comparable-club sales, excluding gasoline sales, rose by 4.6% YoY, led by traffic. Membership fee income jumped 7.9% to $117.0 million. Digitally enabled comparable- sales growth was 26.0%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 53.0%. Earnings per diluted share were 92 cents, and adjusted earnings per diluted share came in at 93 cents.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 188 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.