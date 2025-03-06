 Skip to main content

BJ’s to Open 1st Club in Texas

Multiple DFW locations are part of plan to add 25-30 new clubs over next 2 years
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
BJs Wholesale Club
Multiple BJ's clubs and gas stations are set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2026.

BJ’s Wholesale Club has released big plans to expand its footprint over the next two years, including its intent to enter its 22nd state. 

The club retailer plans to open 25-30 clubs over the next two fiscal years. Most notably, it has plans for several clubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, starting in early 2026 – a new market for BJ’s. 

“We are eager to continue our expansion by bringing unbeatable value, convenience and assortment to the Dallas-Fort Worth community,” said Bob Eddy, chairman and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Economic expansion and a growing population make Texas a great fit for us. We believe our unique club model, which delivers savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day, will resonate with the families in this area. We look forward to living our purpose of ‘taking care of the families who depend on us’ in Texas.”

BJ’s also revealed several new locations set to open in 2025, including Delray Beach, Fla.; Warner Robins, Ga.; Sevierville, Tenn.; and Casselberry, Fla.

The location in Delray Beach will be a BJ’s market – the second of the company's concept clubs. 

BJ’s opened its first smaller-market concept store, in Warwick, R.I., on May 6, 2022. The 43,000-square-foot location features a convenient format offering fresh food, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members.

“Our newest BJ’s market will deliver an innovative approach to grocery shopping to the Delray Beach community,” explained Bill Werner, EVP of strategy and development. “Members will be able to get unbeatable value on fresh food and weekly grocery needs in a quick and efficient shopping experience.”

The company’s plans for 25-30 clubs include previously revealed openings in early fiscal 2025. This includes Brooksville, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., both of which opened in February, as well as upcoming locations in Southern Pines, N.C.; Whippany, N.J.; and Staten Island, N.Y.

The growing club retailer also recently celebrated its first location in the state of Kentucky. Located at 4807 Outer Loop in the bustling grocery hotspot of Louisville, the new BJ’s officially debuted on Jan. 31.

BJ's released better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on March 6. For the quarter ended Feb. 1, comparable-club sales increased by 4.0% year over year (YoY). Comparable-club sales, excluding gasoline sales, rose by 4.6% YoY, led by traffic. Membership fee income jumped 7.9% to $117.0 million. Digitally enabled comparable- sales growth was 26.0%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 53.0%. Earnings per diluted share were 92 cents, and adjusted earnings per diluted share came in at 93 cents.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 250 clubs and 188 BJ’s Gas locations in 21 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

