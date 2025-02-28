Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has acquired 40 former Big Lots store leases from Gordon Brothers. Including these newest locations, the company has acquired a total of 63 former Big Lots store leases to date.

Boston-based retail focus investment firm Gordon Brothers put up Big Lots leases nationwide for sale in January after completing the purchase of the U.S. closeout retailer.

Eric van der Valk, president and CEO of Ollie’s, said: “We are excited to announce the acquisition of an additional 40 former Big Lot store locations. Everything about these stores lines up well with our business and growth strategy. These locations are the right size, come with favorable lease terms, are located in existing and adjacent trade areas and have long serviced value-conscious consumers.”