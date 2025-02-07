ALDI on Pace to Break Store Opening Record in 2025
He continued, "Converting the remaining locations to the ALDI format is critically important to our nationwide commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with quality groceries for less. As shoppers continue to feel sticker shock at the checkout, the value ALDI delivers can't be beat."
ALDI was already in growth mode, opening nearly 120 new stores in 2024 and remodeling several others. As ALDI U.S. President Dave Rinaldo told Progressive Grocer in November, one in four consumers in the United States shop at ALDI, twice the amount from just six years ago, and the retailer continues to invest in its efficient operations to deliver quality and value to its customers.
