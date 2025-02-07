ALDI on Pace to Break Store Opening Record in 2025

A year and a half after announcing that it was acquiring Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from Southeastern Grocers (SEG) and in the midst of converting some of those stores, ALDI U.S. is shifting its strategies for store changeovers and growth. The retailer confirmed the news that it is divesting about 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores and choosing to focus on a smaller number of conversions.

The boomerang spinoff isn’t slowing down ALDI’s growth plans, however. ALDI announced that it intends to open more than 225 stores in 2025, the most stores to be unveiled in one year during its nearly 50-year history. Those 2025 openings include about 100 conversions of remaining Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores as well as other new ALDI stores, many of them in the Western region of the United States. According to ALDI, about 220 SEG locations will switch over ALDI format stores from now through 2027.